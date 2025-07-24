Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Government Prepares Regulatory Path for Euronext’s Bid for Athens Stock Exchange

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Greek Government Prepares Regulatory Path for Euronext’s Bid for Athens Stock Exchange Φωτογραφία: Nick Paleologos / SOOC
A new legislative amendment submitted to Parliament signals that talks between Euronext and the Hellenic Exchanges Group are advancing, as Athens prepares the regulatory framework for a potential acquisition of the country's stock exchange infrastructure.

A legislative amendment submitted to the Greek Parliament on Wednesday is being seen as a clear signal that negotiations for the acquisition of the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) by Euronext are entering an advanced stage. The amendment is designed to ease the regulatory review process by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC), effectively granting the regulator the authority to define the information and documentation required when a party seeks to acquire a stake in key financial infrastructure.

This development is particularly significant because the Athens Stock Exchange operates not only as a trading platform but also controls crucial market functions through entities such as the Athens Central Securities Depository (ATHEXCSD) and the ATHEXClear clearinghouse—both of which are essential to the country’s financial system. Any foreign investment in such critical infrastructure must be reviewed under stringent European regulations aimed at safeguarding market stability and transparency. The new provision provides HCMC with the legal basis to assess Euronext’s interest if the deal progresses, ensuring compliance with EU standards and regulatory oversight.

The timing of the amendment aligns with ongoing discussions between Euronext and Hellenic Exchanges Group (HELEX), the parent company of ATHEX, over the terms of a possible acquisition. Market observers expect Euronext to improve its initial offer as negotiations continue to unfold. While the potential deal remains under wraps, speculation has been mounting in financial circles about the strategic implications for Greece’s capital markets, especially if Euronext integrates ATHEX into its pan-European network of exchanges.

Amid the mounting anticipation, concerns have also surfaced among ATHEX employees. The exchange’s workers’ union recently sent a letter to Euronext CEO Stéphane Boujnah, raising questions about job security, the protection of existing labor contracts, and whether the company intends to maintain or strengthen ATHEX’s local operations. The union also called for a formal and transparent channel of communication between Euronext management and employee representatives. Despite a request for comment, Euronext has so far declined to respond publicly.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

ΔΥΠΑ Voucher 750€: Ενεργοποίηση Επιταγής Κατάρτισης στην Easy Education

ΔΥΠΑ Voucher 750€: Ενεργοποίηση Επιταγής Κατάρτισης στην Easy Education

Ηλεκτρικά και υβριδικά οχήματα: είναι πιο ακριβά να ασφαλιστούν;

Ηλεκτρικά και υβριδικά οχήματα: είναι πιο ακριβά να ασφαλιστούν;

Χρόνιος πόνος στον ώμο: Οριστική λύση με τη βοήθεια της σύγχρονης Ιατρικής

Χρόνιος πόνος στον ώμο: Οριστική λύση με τη βοήθεια της σύγχρονης Ιατρικής

Beegin: Από τις στάχτες μιας καταστροφής, ανθίζει μια νέα ελπίδα

Beegin: Από τις στάχτες μιας καταστροφής, ανθίζει μια νέα ελπίδα

Ο Νικόλας, το καρπούζι και οι πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

Ο Νικόλας, το καρπούζι και οι πιο αξέχαστες καλοκαιρινές διακοπές

Πώς θα πάτε διακοπές το καλοκαίρι του 2025 με πολύ λίγα χρήματα – Ο απόλυτος οδηγός

Πώς θα πάτε διακοπές το καλοκαίρι του 2025 με πολύ λίγα χρήματα – Ο απόλυτος οδηγός

Εργάζονται εν μέσω καύσωνα χωρίς νερό, διαλείμματα και κλιματιστικό - Καταγγελίες εργαζομένων

Εργάζονται εν μέσω καύσωνα χωρίς νερό, διαλείμματα και κλιματιστικό - Καταγγελίες εργαζομένων

Thessaly και Evros Pass 2025: Τι πρέπει να ξέρετε για το voucher διακοπών 200 ευρώ

Thessaly και Evros Pass 2025: Τι πρέπει να ξέρετε για το voucher διακοπών 200 ευρώ

Τι αλλάζει σε 20 ημέρες στις χρεώσεις των ΑΤΜ

Τι αλλάζει σε 20 ημέρες στις χρεώσεις των ΑΤΜ

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης για καύσωνα: Λίβας, ακραίος κίνδυνος φωτιάς αλλά και «βίαιη» μετάβαση με χαλαζοπτώσεις

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης για καύσωνα: Λίβας, ακραίος κίνδυνος φωτιάς αλλά και «βίαιη» μετάβαση με χαλαζοπτώσεις

Γιατί δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πλένεις το κοτόπουλο πριν το μαγειρέψεις – Ο μεγάλος κίνδυνος

Γιατί δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πλένεις το κοτόπουλο πριν το μαγειρέψεις – Ο μεγάλος κίνδυνος

Το μυστικό της γιαγιάς για να αφαιρέσεις την κιτρινίλα από την τουαλέτα φυσικά

Το μυστικό της γιαγιάς για να αφαιρέσεις την κιτρινίλα από την τουαλέτα φυσικά

Η συνήθεια που δημιουργεί «ρυτίδες καπνιστή» χωρίς να καπνίζεις

Η συνήθεια που δημιουργεί «ρυτίδες καπνιστή» χωρίς να καπνίζεις

Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σου αν σταματήσεις να κάνεις σεξ

Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σου αν σταματήσεις να κάνεις σεξ

Διακοπές κοντά στην Αθήνα: Οι 3 top προορισμοί που δεν έχεις ξανακούσει

Διακοπές κοντά στην Αθήνα: Οι 3 top προορισμοί που δεν έχεις ξανακούσει

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greek PM Mitsotakis Sidesteps Responsibility in Major Agricultural Subsidy Scandal

Greek PM Mitsotakis Sidesteps Responsibility in Major Agricultural Subsidy Scandal

News In English
Greek Judges Challenge Government on Judicial Appointments, Rebuke EU’s Rule of Law Assessment

Greek Judges Challenge Government on Judicial Appointments, Rebuke EU’s Rule of Law Assessment

News In English
Tourists and Locals Alike to Benefit from Greece’s New ATM Fee Rules

Tourists and Locals Alike to Benefit from Greece’s New ATM Fee Rules

News In English
Greece to Raise Soldier Salaries and Launch Certification Programs

Greece to Raise Soldier Salaries and Launch Certification Programs

News In English

NETWORK

Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σας εάν πίνετε καθημερινά κεφίρ

Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σας εάν πίνετε καθημερινά κεφίρ

healthstat.gr
Τι τύπος είστε; Ανακαλύψτε την άσκηση που σας ταιριάζει

Τι τύπος είστε; Ανακαλύψτε την άσκηση που σας ταιριάζει

healthstat.gr
Καύσιμα: Στο top 3 των ακριβότερων ευρωπαϊκών χωρών η Ελλάδα – στη 14η χωρίς φόρους

Καύσιμα: Στο top 3 των ακριβότερων ευρωπαϊκών χωρών η Ελλάδα – στη 14η χωρίς φόρους

ienergeia.gr
Καύσωνας: Τεστ αντοχής για το ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα- Στα ύψη η ζήτηση και οι τιμές

Καύσωνας: Τεστ αντοχής για το ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα- Στα ύψη η ζήτηση και οι τιμές

ienergeia.gr
Το μυστικό της γιαγιάς για να αφαιρέσεις την κιτρινίλα από την τουαλέτα φυσικά

Το μυστικό της γιαγιάς για να αφαιρέσεις την κιτρινίλα από την τουαλέτα φυσικά

theissue.gr
Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σου αν σταματήσεις να κάνεις σεξ

Τι θα συμβεί στο σώμα σου αν σταματήσεις να κάνεις σεξ

theissue.gr
Γιατί δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πλένεις το κοτόπουλο πριν το μαγειρέψεις – Ο μεγάλος κίνδυνος

Γιατί δεν πρέπει ποτέ να πλένεις το κοτόπουλο πριν το μαγειρέψεις – Ο μεγάλος κίνδυνος

theissue.gr
Η συνήθεια που δημιουργεί «ρυτίδες καπνιστή» χωρίς να καπνίζεις

Η συνήθεια που δημιουργεί «ρυτίδες καπνιστή» χωρίς να καπνίζεις

theissue.gr