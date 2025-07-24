Greek Government Prepares Regulatory Path for Euronext’s Bid for Athens Stock Exchange

A new legislative amendment submitted to Parliament signals that talks between Euronext and the Hellenic Exchanges Group are advancing, as Athens prepares the regulatory framework for a potential acquisition of the country's stock exchange infrastructure.

A legislative amendment submitted to the Greek Parliament on Wednesday is being seen as a clear signal that negotiations for the acquisition of the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) by Euronext are entering an advanced stage. The amendment is designed to ease the regulatory review process by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC), effectively granting the regulator the authority to define the information and documentation required when a party seeks to acquire a stake in key financial infrastructure.

This development is particularly significant because the Athens Stock Exchange operates not only as a trading platform but also controls crucial market functions through entities such as the Athens Central Securities Depository (ATHEXCSD) and the ATHEXClear clearinghouse—both of which are essential to the country’s financial system. Any foreign investment in such critical infrastructure must be reviewed under stringent European regulations aimed at safeguarding market stability and transparency. The new provision provides HCMC with the legal basis to assess Euronext’s interest if the deal progresses, ensuring compliance with EU standards and regulatory oversight.

The timing of the amendment aligns with ongoing discussions between Euronext and Hellenic Exchanges Group (HELEX), the parent company of ATHEX, over the terms of a possible acquisition. Market observers expect Euronext to improve its initial offer as negotiations continue to unfold. While the potential deal remains under wraps, speculation has been mounting in financial circles about the strategic implications for Greece’s capital markets, especially if Euronext integrates ATHEX into its pan-European network of exchanges.

Amid the mounting anticipation, concerns have also surfaced among ATHEX employees. The exchange’s workers’ union recently sent a letter to Euronext CEO Stéphane Boujnah, raising questions about job security, the protection of existing labor contracts, and whether the company intends to maintain or strengthen ATHEX’s local operations. The union also called for a formal and transparent channel of communication between Euronext management and employee representatives. Despite a request for comment, Euronext has so far declined to respond publicly.