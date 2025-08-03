Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

“When Your Friend’s Enemy Becomes a Friend”

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
“When Your Friend’s Enemy Becomes a Friend”
Greece Facing a Potential Turkey–Israel Rapprochement

Relations between Turkey and Israel have been in a prolonged state of deterioration. However, the existence of shared strategic interests—particularly regarding the security and stability of Syria—makes the possibility of a gradual normalization not only realistic but also desirable for third parties, especially the United States. Although a full rapprochement between Ankara and Tel Aviv seems difficult at present, the need to form a common framework for the post-Assad era could serve as a catalyst for reopening channels of communication.

This strategic outlook aligns with the regional objectives of both Turkey and Israel. Despite President Erdoğan’s inflammatory rhetoric and public support for Hamas, Ankara—like Israel—seeks to secure influence and control in Syria, aiming to counter Kurdish paramilitary structures and Shia militias, respectively. Moreover, both countries view Iran’s growing influence with concern, forming a basis for strategic convergence.

The collapse of the Assad regime in late 2024 has created a new operational and geopolitical landscape. Turkey maintains military control in northern Syria, while Israel continues to hold the Golan Heights and maintains an aerial presence throughout Syrian territory. In this context, a window emerges for pragmatic cooperation regarding Syria’s future security architecture.

In contrast to the Palestinian issue, which provokes strong ideological and social reactions, the Syrian crisis offers a less ideologically charged context in which rivalries manifest primarily through divergent strategic goals. Israel favors a weakened and fragmented Syria to curb Iranian influence, whereas Turkey supports a strong, centralized authority capable of preventing the formation of autonomous Kurdish enclaves.

Despite these differences, points of convergence exist and can be capitalized upon. Technical talks have already taken place with a mediating role, and Washington has clear reasons to encourage de-escalation between two key allies—Israel and a NATO member country. Within the broader context of role redistribution in the Middle East, the Trump administration aims to transfer security responsibilities to regional actors. Therefore, Turkish-Israeli cooperation gains additional significance for preventing conflict flare-ups and avoiding the forced re-engagement of American military forces.

At the same time, for Israel, a selective restoration of relations with Ankara may serve as a counterbalance to growing Arab cooperation initiatives, primarily led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The geopolitical implications of a potential Turkish-Israeli rapprochement would be immediate and critical for Greece. The strategic Greek-Israeli relationship developed over the past decade—built on Israeli investment in Greek real estate, defense cooperation, energy partnerships, and coordination in the Eastern Mediterranean—would not remain the same if Israel chooses to rekindle ties with Turkey.

The Athens–Tel Aviv alignment has so far been a key tool of Greek diplomacy, both against Ankara and within the framework of European and U.S. foreign policy. The creation of an Athens–Nicosia–Cairo–Tel Aviv axis has bolstered Greece’s position as a stabilizing force. However, a Turkish-Israeli rapprochement could upend this narrative, weakening Greece’s diplomatic leverage—especially at a time when U.S. leadership appears more comfortable engaging with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan than with Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Furthermore, it cannot be ruled out that Ankara might try to leverage a new balance with Israel to push for a redefinition of maritime zones and energy corridors in the Eastern Mediterranean—marginalizing Greece and the Republic of Cyprus.

In light of the above, Greece is called upon to adjust its regional strategy and enhance its diplomatic flexibility. The expectation of a permanent rift between Turkey and Israel is no longer a safe assumption; instead, Greece must strengthen multilateral cooperation and elevate its presence in broader geopolitical initiatives.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Μην χάσεις το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις ΚΑΥΑΣ, πρέπει να κινηθείς άμεσα

Μην χάσεις το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις ΚΑΥΑΣ, πρέπει να κινηθείς άμεσα

ΣΚΡΑΤΣ: Βρέθηκε τυχερή «Εφτάτυχη Γάτα» που κέρδισε 100.000 ευρώ με μόλις 2 ευρώ

ΣΚΡΑΤΣ: Βρέθηκε τυχερή «Εφτάτυχη Γάτα» που κέρδισε 100.000 ευρώ με μόλις 2 ευρώ

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Μάχη της διαδοχής στη ΝΔ: Από το παρασκήνιο στο προσκήνιο

Μάχη της διαδοχής στη ΝΔ: Από το παρασκήνιο στο προσκήνιο

H «Σορβόννη» που δεν έρχεται και το φιάσκο με τα 6 μη κρατικά πανεπιστήμια

H «Σορβόννη» που δεν έρχεται και το φιάσκο με τα 6 μη κρατικά πανεπιστήμια

Σάκης Αρναούτογλου: Προσοχή 4/8 και 5/8 για καταιγίδες, μπουρίνια και χαλάζι - Δείτε τις περιοχές

Σάκης Αρναούτογλου: Προσοχή 4/8 και 5/8 για καταιγίδες, μπουρίνια και χαλάζι - Δείτε τις περιοχές

Στ. Μπένος στο Dnews: Από την Καλαμάτα και μετά χάθηκε το νήμα της αντιμετώπισης των φυσικών καταστροφών

Στ. Μπένος στο Dnews: Από την Καλαμάτα και μετά χάθηκε το νήμα της αντιμετώπισης των φυσικών καταστροφών

Παροχές 2 δισ. ευρώ στη ΔΕΘ χωρίς πολιτικό αποτέλεσμα

Παροχές 2 δισ. ευρώ στη ΔΕΘ χωρίς πολιτικό αποτέλεσμα

Πόσο παγωτό μπορούν να τρώνε τα παιδιά την εβδομάδα - Τι ισχύει για τους ενήλικες

Πόσο παγωτό μπορούν να τρώνε τα παιδιά την εβδομάδα - Τι ισχύει για τους ενήλικες

Νέα μελέτη - Τα φτερά του παγωνιού μπορούν να εκπέμπουν λέιζερ

Νέα μελέτη - Τα φτερά του παγωνιού μπορούν να εκπέμπουν λέιζερ

Φλέβες στα πόδια: Πώς θα τις αντιμετωπίσετε φυσικά, σύμφωνα με το Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ

Φλέβες στα πόδια: Πώς θα τις αντιμετωπίσετε φυσικά, σύμφωνα με το Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ

Πισίνες: Οι κίνδυνοι που κρύβονται μέσα στο νερό

Πισίνες: Οι κίνδυνοι που κρύβονται μέσα στο νερό

Αυξήσεις στα τέλη νέων ηλεκτρικών συνδέσεων προτείνει ο ΔΕΔΔΗΕ

Αυξήσεις στα τέλη νέων ηλεκτρικών συνδέσεων προτείνει ο ΔΕΔΔΗΕ

Ρεκόρ περικοπών εν μέσω κυριαρχίας των ΑΠΕ στο πρώτο εξάμηνο

Ρεκόρ περικοπών εν μέσω κυριαρχίας των ΑΠΕ στο πρώτο εξάμηνο

Ενεργειακό κόστος και έλλειψη εξειδικευμένου προσωπικού κρατούν πίσω τις ΜμΕ στην Ελλάδα

Ενεργειακό κόστος και έλλειψη εξειδικευμένου προσωπικού κρατούν πίσω τις ΜμΕ στην Ελλάδα

Ανοίγει ο δρόμος για επενδύσεις στην παραγωγή βιομεθανίου- Ολοκληρώθηκε το θεσμικό πλαίσιο

Ανοίγει ο δρόμος για επενδύσεις στην παραγωγή βιομεθανίου- Ολοκληρώθηκε το θεσμικό πλαίσιο

Έρχεται νέο «χρώμα» στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Έρχεται νέο «χρώμα» στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Αυξήσεις στα τέλη χρήσης δικτύου από τον Σεπτέμβριο

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Αυξήσεις στα τέλη χρήσης δικτύου από τον Σεπτέμβριο

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Mixed Messages from U.S. Envoys to Greece and Turkey Underscore Foreign Policy Rift

Mixed Messages from U.S. Envoys to Greece and Turkey Underscore Foreign Policy Rift

News In English
The Greek Arms Dealer Who Collaborated with Iran&#039;s Regime Under Israel’s Nose

The Greek Arms Dealer Who Collaborated with Iran's Regime Under Israel’s Nose

News In English
Exclusive: Iranian Ambassador to Greece Speaks to Dnews on Escalating Tensions with Israel

Exclusive: Iranian Ambassador to Greece Speaks to Dnews on Escalating Tensions with Israel

News In English
Noam Katz: «We are not at war with the Iranian people, but with its extremely radical regime»

Noam Katz: «We are not at war with the Iranian people, but with its extremely radical regime»

News In English

NETWORK

Φιλοξενούμενος στην τηλεόραση FLASH ο Πρόεδρος του ΣΠΑΡΤΑΚΟΥ

Φιλοξενούμενος στην τηλεόραση FLASH ο Πρόεδρος του ΣΠΑΡΤΑΚΟΥ

ienergeia.gr
Θέλετε να μακρύνουν τα μαλλιά σας; - Οι 5 τροφές που πρέπει να βάλετε στη διατροφή σας

Θέλετε να μακρύνουν τα μαλλιά σας; - Οι 5 τροφές που πρέπει να βάλετε στη διατροφή σας

healthstat.gr
Ο Τραμπ επέβαλε στη Σερβία Δασμούς 35%

Ο Τραμπ επέβαλε στη Σερβία Δασμούς 35%

ienergeia.gr
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ: Υδάτινοι πόροι και δημόσιο χρήμα στην υπηρεσία συγκεκριμένων συμφερόντων

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ: Υδάτινοι πόροι και δημόσιο χρήμα στην υπηρεσία συγκεκριμένων συμφερόντων

ienergeia.gr
Νέα μελέτη - Τα φτερά του παγωνιού μπορούν να εκπέμπουν λέιζερ

Νέα μελέτη - Τα φτερά του παγωνιού μπορούν να εκπέμπουν λέιζερ

healthstat.gr
ΔΕΗ 3×3 Street Basketball: Το μπάσκετ «κατέκτησε» τις πλατείες της χώρας

ΔΕΗ 3×3 Street Basketball: Το μπάσκετ «κατέκτησε» τις πλατείες της χώρας

ienergeia.gr
Ψυχολόγος αποκαλύπτει: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό για ένα μακροχρόνιο και ευτυχισμένο γάμο

Ψυχολόγος αποκαλύπτει: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό για ένα μακροχρόνιο και ευτυχισμένο γάμο

healthstat.gr
Πόσο παγωτό μπορούν να τρώνε τα παιδιά την εβδομάδα - Τι ισχύει για τους ενήλικες

Πόσο παγωτό μπορούν να τρώνε τα παιδιά την εβδομάδα - Τι ισχύει για τους ενήλικες

healthstat.gr