Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Households Grapple with Deepening Economic Anxiety as Consumer Confidence Falls Further

Greek Households Grapple with Deepening Economic Anxiety as Consumer Confidence Falls Further
Nearly six in ten people say they are merely getting by, and around 10% of households are relying on their savings to cover essential needs.

Greece’s consumer confidence continues to deteriorate, reaching new lows in July as households grow increasingly pessimistic about their financial future. According to the latest Economic Sentiment Survey by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), the consumer confidence index dropped slightly to -47.6 points from -46.9 in June. This positions Greece as the most pessimistic country in the European Union by a wide margin, far below the EU average of -14.5 and the Eurozone average of -14.7. The next most pessimistic countries, Estonia and Hungary, scored significantly higher at -38.9 and -29.1 respectively.

This widespread gloom is not limited to one aspect of life but reflects a broad-based erosion of economic sentiment among Greek households. Sixty-four percent of respondents believe their financial situation has worsened over the past year, while only 2% report any improvement. The index tracking household financial conditions slipped further to -49.3 points. Expectations for the future are equally bleak, with 59% of those surveyed anticipating a further decline in their household finances over the next twelve months, pushing the forward-looking index down to -45.2 from -42.8.

Worries about the overall economy are even more pronounced. Again, 64% of consumers foresee a worsening of the country’s economic situation in the coming year, while only 19% expect it to remain stable. The index measuring economic expectations fell to -46.9 points, significantly below the EU and Eurozone averages of -28.6 and -29.2, respectively.

Daily financial hardship is a persistent reality for many Greeks. Nearly six in ten people say they are merely getting by, and around 10% of households are relying on their savings to cover essential needs. There has been a small improvement in the number of people reporting household debt, which dropped to 8% from 10% in June. Yet the overall mood remains one of uncertainty: more than half of respondents (58.5%) said they are unable to predict how their financial situation will evolve, reflecting deep-rooted anxiety and instability.

Concerns over inflation remain high. The index measuring expectations for future price increases rose to +36.4 points, with 65% of respondents anticipating that inflation will persist or accelerate. Unemployment also remains a key worry. Thirty-six percent of households expect joblessness to rise, which pushed the unemployment expectations index up to +14.4 from +11.7 the previous month.

Against this backdrop, long-term financial commitments are virtually off the table. The intention to buy or build a home has all but disappeared, with the relevant index plummeting to -94.8 points. Only 1.7% of households expressed any interest in such investments. On a slightly more positive note, there was a modest increase in the intention to spend on home renovations or improvements. That index rose to -74.6 points, with 11.2% of respondents saying they might undertake such projects.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Στο elevator.mindev.gov.gr η απογραφή: Πώς θα κάνετε την αίτηση για τα ασανσέρ

Στο elevator.mindev.gov.gr η απογραφή: Πώς θα κάνετε την αίτηση για τα ασανσέρ

Νταντάδες της γειτονιάς σε όλους τους Δήμους με μισθό 500 ευρώ

Νταντάδες της γειτονιάς σε όλους τους Δήμους με μισθό 500 ευρώ

Παιδικοί Σταθμοί ΕΣΠΑ: Ποια ΑΦΜ παίρνουν σήμερα τη σκυτάλη των αιτήσεων - Οι δικαιούχοι με αυξημένα μόρια

Παιδικοί Σταθμοί ΕΣΠΑ: Ποια ΑΦΜ παίρνουν σήμερα τη σκυτάλη των αιτήσεων - Οι δικαιούχοι με αυξημένα μόρια

Αυτή είναι η ηλικία στην οποία το σώμα αρχίζει πραγματικά να γερνά

Αυτή είναι η ηλικία στην οποία το σώμα αρχίζει πραγματικά να γερνά

«Ο γιος μου θέλει να παντρευτεί μια κοπέλα που δεν εγκρίνω»: Η συμβουλή της ειδικού

«Ο γιος μου θέλει να παντρευτεί μια κοπέλα που δεν εγκρίνω»: Η συμβουλή της ειδικού

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Μην χάσεις το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις ΚΑΥΑΣ, πρέπει να κινηθείς άμεσα

Μην χάσεις το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις ΚΑΥΑΣ, πρέπει να κινηθείς άμεσα

ΣΚΡΑΤΣ: Βρέθηκε τυχερή «Εφτάτυχη Γάτα» που κέρδισε 100.000 ευρώ με μόλις 2 ευρώ

ΣΚΡΑΤΣ: Βρέθηκε τυχερή «Εφτάτυχη Γάτα» που κέρδισε 100.000 ευρώ με μόλις 2 ευρώ

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Καρκίνος του μαστού: Γρίπη και κορωνοϊός μπορούν να «ξυπνήσουν» τα καρκινικά κύτταρα

Καρκίνος του μαστού: Γρίπη και κορωνοϊός μπορούν να «ξυπνήσουν» τα καρκινικά κύτταρα

ΕΣΥ: Ένας γιατρός για ΤΕΠ και κλειστά χειρουργεία

ΕΣΥ: Ένας γιατρός για ΤΕΠ και κλειστά χειρουργεία

Πισίνες: Οι κίνδυνοι που κρύβονται μέσα στο νερό

Πισίνες: Οι κίνδυνοι που κρύβονται μέσα στο νερό

8 συνταγές για να φτιάξετε την πιο δροσιστική λεμονάδα

8 συνταγές για να φτιάξετε την πιο δροσιστική λεμονάδα

Αυξήσεις στα τέλη νέων ηλεκτρικών συνδέσεων προτείνει ο ΔΕΔΔΗΕ

Αυξήσεις στα τέλη νέων ηλεκτρικών συνδέσεων προτείνει ο ΔΕΔΔΗΕ

Ρεκόρ περικοπών εν μέσω κυριαρχίας των ΑΠΕ στο πρώτο εξάμηνο

Ρεκόρ περικοπών εν μέσω κυριαρχίας των ΑΠΕ στο πρώτο εξάμηνο

Ενεργειακό κόστος και έλλειψη εξειδικευμένου προσωπικού κρατούν πίσω τις ΜμΕ στην Ελλάδα

Ενεργειακό κόστος και έλλειψη εξειδικευμένου προσωπικού κρατούν πίσω τις ΜμΕ στην Ελλάδα

Ανοίγει ο δρόμος για επενδύσεις στην παραγωγή βιομεθανίου- Ολοκληρώθηκε το θεσμικό πλαίσιο

Ανοίγει ο δρόμος για επενδύσεις στην παραγωγή βιομεθανίου- Ολοκληρώθηκε το θεσμικό πλαίσιο

Έρχεται νέο «χρώμα» στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Έρχεται νέο «χρώμα» στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Αυξήσεις στα τέλη χρήσης δικτύου από τον Σεπτέμβριο

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Αυξήσεις στα τέλη χρήσης δικτύου από τον Σεπτέμβριο

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greek PM Mitsotakis Seeks Reset Amid Scandals and Internal Party Tensions

Greek PM Mitsotakis Seeks Reset Amid Scandals and Internal Party Tensions

News In English
Greece Maintains Status as Global Shipping Superpower with 5,691 Vessels

Greece Maintains Status as Global Shipping Superpower with 5,691 Vessels

News In English
Mitsotakis Moves to Block Criminal Probe as Corruption Allegations Mount

Mitsotakis Moves to Block Criminal Probe as Corruption Allegations Mount

News In English
Greek Government Pushes Controversial Labor Bill

Greek Government Pushes Controversial Labor Bill

News In English

NETWORK

Φιλοξενούμενος στην τηλεόραση FLASH ο Πρόεδρος του ΣΠΑΡΤΑΚΟΥ

Φιλοξενούμενος στην τηλεόραση FLASH ο Πρόεδρος του ΣΠΑΡΤΑΚΟΥ

ienergeia.gr
Πώς θα αντιμετωπίσετε τους μαύρους κύκλους κάτω από τα μάτια στο σπίτι

Πώς θα αντιμετωπίσετε τους μαύρους κύκλους κάτω από τα μάτια στο σπίτι

healthstat.gr
Πισίνες: Οι κίνδυνοι που κρύβονται μέσα στο νερό

Πισίνες: Οι κίνδυνοι που κρύβονται μέσα στο νερό

healthstat.gr
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ: Υδάτινοι πόροι και δημόσιο χρήμα στην υπηρεσία συγκεκριμένων συμφερόντων

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ: Υδάτινοι πόροι και δημόσιο χρήμα στην υπηρεσία συγκεκριμένων συμφερόντων

ienergeia.gr
Φλέβες στα πόδια: Πώς θα τις αντιμετωπίσετε φυσικά, σύμφωνα με το Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ

Φλέβες στα πόδια: Πώς θα τις αντιμετωπίσετε φυσικά, σύμφωνα με το Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ

healthstat.gr
ΕΣΥ: Ένας γιατρός για ΤΕΠ και κλειστά χειρουργεία

ΕΣΥ: Ένας γιατρός για ΤΕΠ και κλειστά χειρουργεία

healthstat.gr
Ο Τραμπ επέβαλε στη Σερβία Δασμούς 35%

Ο Τραμπ επέβαλε στη Σερβία Δασμούς 35%

ienergeia.gr
ΔΕΗ 3×3 Street Basketball: Το μπάσκετ «κατέκτησε» τις πλατείες της χώρας

ΔΕΗ 3×3 Street Basketball: Το μπάσκετ «κατέκτησε» τις πλατείες της χώρας

ienergeia.gr