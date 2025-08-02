Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Maintains Status as Global Shipping Superpower with 5,691 Vessels

Greece Maintains Status as Global Shipping Superpower with 5,691 Vessels Φωτογραφία: Unsplash
The report highlights that Greek shipping has seen remarkable growth over the past decade, increasing its transport capacity by 42% since 2015.

Greece continues to dominate the global shipping industry, holding the top spot with a fleet of 5,691 vessels and reinforcing its strategic importance on the world’s commercial and energy map. According to the 2024–2025 annual report of the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS), Greek-owned ships represent 20% of the global fleet and an impressive 61% of the European Union’s maritime capacity—cementing the nation’s longstanding leadership in the sector.

The report highlights that Greek shipping has seen remarkable growth over the past decade, increasing its transport capacity by 42% since 2015. It remains a critical pillar in safeguarding global energy security, food supply chains, and the overall stability of international logistics. "The past year marked yet another launching pad for multiple challenges facing global shipping," noted UGS President Melina Travlos, adding that "Greek shipping honored its leadership role in an increasingly unstable geopolitical, environmental, and economic landscape."

At the national level, shipping remains a cornerstone of the Greek economy, contributing between 7% and 8% of the country’s GDP. Over the last ten years, the sector’s total economic impact has exceeded €150 billion. Greek shipowners continue to reinvest heavily in strategic areas such as energy, tourism, and real estate, with annual capital flows ranging from $1.4 to $1.5 billion. The sector also plays a vital role in employment, generating around 160,000 direct and indirect jobs—accounting for roughly 10% of Greece’s private sector payroll.

Greece also leads the industry's green transition, achieving notable reductions in its environmental footprint. Through large-scale investments in newbuild vessels and advanced eco-friendly technologies, the Greek fleet has improved energy efficiency and expanded the use of alternative fuels. The country now operates the world’s largest fleet capable of using alternative fuels and holds the top position in vessels equipped with SOX scrubbers for exhaust gas cleaning. Over the past five years, the number of ships ordered by Greek owners has increased more than fivefold, with total capacity rising to 56.2 million deadweight tons (dwt), up from 14.4 million in 2021.

Finally, the Union of Greek Shipowners stresses the urgent need for a unified and coherent maritime strategy from the European Union. It warns that the decarbonization process must advance without undermining the sector’s competitiveness. The UGS also highlights the critical importance of improving access to financing for European shipping companies, noting that the steady decline of bank lending over the past 15 years remains a key structural obstacle to the industry's growth in Europe.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Στο elevator.mindev.gov.gr η απογραφή: Πώς θα κάνετε την αίτηση για τα ασανσέρ

Στο elevator.mindev.gov.gr η απογραφή: Πώς θα κάνετε την αίτηση για τα ασανσέρ

Νταντάδες της γειτονιάς σε όλους τους Δήμους με μισθό 500 ευρώ

Νταντάδες της γειτονιάς σε όλους τους Δήμους με μισθό 500 ευρώ

Παιδικοί Σταθμοί ΕΣΠΑ: Ποια ΑΦΜ παίρνουν σήμερα τη σκυτάλη των αιτήσεων - Οι δικαιούχοι με αυξημένα μόρια

Παιδικοί Σταθμοί ΕΣΠΑ: Ποια ΑΦΜ παίρνουν σήμερα τη σκυτάλη των αιτήσεων - Οι δικαιούχοι με αυξημένα μόρια

Αυτή είναι η ηλικία στην οποία το σώμα αρχίζει πραγματικά να γερνά

Αυτή είναι η ηλικία στην οποία το σώμα αρχίζει πραγματικά να γερνά

«Ο γιος μου θέλει να παντρευτεί μια κοπέλα που δεν εγκρίνω»: Η συμβουλή της ειδικού

«Ο γιος μου θέλει να παντρευτεί μια κοπέλα που δεν εγκρίνω»: Η συμβουλή της ειδικού

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Η ζωή στη Βόρεια Εύβοια ξαναρχίζει από την κυψέλη

Μην χάσεις το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις ΚΑΥΑΣ, πρέπει να κινηθείς άμεσα

Μην χάσεις το επίδομα των 750€ – Αν έχεις ΚΑΥΑΣ, πρέπει να κινηθείς άμεσα

ΣΚΡΑΤΣ: Βρέθηκε τυχερή «Εφτάτυχη Γάτα» που κέρδισε 100.000 ευρώ με μόλις 2 ευρώ

ΣΚΡΑΤΣ: Βρέθηκε τυχερή «Εφτάτυχη Γάτα» που κέρδισε 100.000 ευρώ με μόλις 2 ευρώ

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Από το check-in μέχρι την αξιολόγηση: Τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη που κάνουν όσοι ασχολούνται με τη βραχυχρόνια μίσθωση

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Το απόλυτο gadget του φετινού καλοκαιριού έχει χρώμα ροζ

Καρκίνος του μαστού: Γρίπη και κορωνοϊός μπορούν να «ξυπνήσουν» τα καρκινικά κύτταρα

Καρκίνος του μαστού: Γρίπη και κορωνοϊός μπορούν να «ξυπνήσουν» τα καρκινικά κύτταρα

ΕΣΥ: Ένας γιατρός για ΤΕΠ και κλειστά χειρουργεία

ΕΣΥ: Ένας γιατρός για ΤΕΠ και κλειστά χειρουργεία

Πισίνες: Οι κίνδυνοι που κρύβονται μέσα στο νερό

Πισίνες: Οι κίνδυνοι που κρύβονται μέσα στο νερό

8 συνταγές για να φτιάξετε την πιο δροσιστική λεμονάδα

8 συνταγές για να φτιάξετε την πιο δροσιστική λεμονάδα

Αυξήσεις στα τέλη νέων ηλεκτρικών συνδέσεων προτείνει ο ΔΕΔΔΗΕ

Αυξήσεις στα τέλη νέων ηλεκτρικών συνδέσεων προτείνει ο ΔΕΔΔΗΕ

Ρεκόρ περικοπών εν μέσω κυριαρχίας των ΑΠΕ στο πρώτο εξάμηνο

Ρεκόρ περικοπών εν μέσω κυριαρχίας των ΑΠΕ στο πρώτο εξάμηνο

Ενεργειακό κόστος και έλλειψη εξειδικευμένου προσωπικού κρατούν πίσω τις ΜμΕ στην Ελλάδα

Ενεργειακό κόστος και έλλειψη εξειδικευμένου προσωπικού κρατούν πίσω τις ΜμΕ στην Ελλάδα

Ανοίγει ο δρόμος για επενδύσεις στην παραγωγή βιομεθανίου- Ολοκληρώθηκε το θεσμικό πλαίσιο

Ανοίγει ο δρόμος για επενδύσεις στην παραγωγή βιομεθανίου- Ολοκληρώθηκε το θεσμικό πλαίσιο

Έρχεται νέο «χρώμα» στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Έρχεται νέο «χρώμα» στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Αυξήσεις στα τέλη χρήσης δικτύου από τον Σεπτέμβριο

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Αυξήσεις στα τέλη χρήσης δικτύου από τον Σεπτέμβριο

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greek PM Mitsotakis Seeks Reset Amid Scandals and Internal Party Tensions

Greek PM Mitsotakis Seeks Reset Amid Scandals and Internal Party Tensions

News In English
Greek Households Grapple with Deepening Economic Anxiety as Consumer Confidence Falls Further

Greek Households Grapple with Deepening Economic Anxiety as Consumer Confidence Falls Further

News In English
Mitsotakis Moves to Block Criminal Probe as Corruption Allegations Mount

Mitsotakis Moves to Block Criminal Probe as Corruption Allegations Mount

News In English
Greek Government Pushes Controversial Labor Bill

Greek Government Pushes Controversial Labor Bill

News In English

NETWORK

Φιλοξενούμενος στην τηλεόραση FLASH ο Πρόεδρος του ΣΠΑΡΤΑΚΟΥ

Φιλοξενούμενος στην τηλεόραση FLASH ο Πρόεδρος του ΣΠΑΡΤΑΚΟΥ

ienergeia.gr
Πώς θα αντιμετωπίσετε τους μαύρους κύκλους κάτω από τα μάτια στο σπίτι

Πώς θα αντιμετωπίσετε τους μαύρους κύκλους κάτω από τα μάτια στο σπίτι

healthstat.gr
Πισίνες: Οι κίνδυνοι που κρύβονται μέσα στο νερό

Πισίνες: Οι κίνδυνοι που κρύβονται μέσα στο νερό

healthstat.gr
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ: Υδάτινοι πόροι και δημόσιο χρήμα στην υπηρεσία συγκεκριμένων συμφερόντων

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ: Υδάτινοι πόροι και δημόσιο χρήμα στην υπηρεσία συγκεκριμένων συμφερόντων

ienergeia.gr
Φλέβες στα πόδια: Πώς θα τις αντιμετωπίσετε φυσικά, σύμφωνα με το Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ

Φλέβες στα πόδια: Πώς θα τις αντιμετωπίσετε φυσικά, σύμφωνα με το Πανεπιστήμιο Χάρβαρντ

healthstat.gr
ΕΣΥ: Ένας γιατρός για ΤΕΠ και κλειστά χειρουργεία

ΕΣΥ: Ένας γιατρός για ΤΕΠ και κλειστά χειρουργεία

healthstat.gr
Ο Τραμπ επέβαλε στη Σερβία Δασμούς 35%

Ο Τραμπ επέβαλε στη Σερβία Δασμούς 35%

ienergeia.gr
ΔΕΗ 3×3 Street Basketball: Το μπάσκετ «κατέκτησε» τις πλατείες της χώρας

ΔΕΗ 3×3 Street Basketball: Το μπάσκετ «κατέκτησε» τις πλατείες της χώρας

ienergeia.gr