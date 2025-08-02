Greece Maintains Status as Global Shipping Superpower with 5,691 Vessels

The report highlights that Greek shipping has seen remarkable growth over the past decade, increasing its transport capacity by 42% since 2015.

Greece continues to dominate the global shipping industry, holding the top spot with a fleet of 5,691 vessels and reinforcing its strategic importance on the world’s commercial and energy map. According to the 2024–2025 annual report of the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS), Greek-owned ships represent 20% of the global fleet and an impressive 61% of the European Union’s maritime capacity—cementing the nation’s longstanding leadership in the sector.

The report highlights that Greek shipping has seen remarkable growth over the past decade, increasing its transport capacity by 42% since 2015. It remains a critical pillar in safeguarding global energy security, food supply chains, and the overall stability of international logistics. "The past year marked yet another launching pad for multiple challenges facing global shipping," noted UGS President Melina Travlos, adding that "Greek shipping honored its leadership role in an increasingly unstable geopolitical, environmental, and economic landscape."

At the national level, shipping remains a cornerstone of the Greek economy, contributing between 7% and 8% of the country’s GDP. Over the last ten years, the sector’s total economic impact has exceeded €150 billion. Greek shipowners continue to reinvest heavily in strategic areas such as energy, tourism, and real estate, with annual capital flows ranging from $1.4 to $1.5 billion. The sector also plays a vital role in employment, generating around 160,000 direct and indirect jobs—accounting for roughly 10% of Greece’s private sector payroll.

Greece also leads the industry's green transition, achieving notable reductions in its environmental footprint. Through large-scale investments in newbuild vessels and advanced eco-friendly technologies, the Greek fleet has improved energy efficiency and expanded the use of alternative fuels. The country now operates the world’s largest fleet capable of using alternative fuels and holds the top position in vessels equipped with SOX scrubbers for exhaust gas cleaning. Over the past five years, the number of ships ordered by Greek owners has increased more than fivefold, with total capacity rising to 56.2 million deadweight tons (dwt), up from 14.4 million in 2021.

Finally, the Union of Greek Shipowners stresses the urgent need for a unified and coherent maritime strategy from the European Union. It warns that the decarbonization process must advance without undermining the sector’s competitiveness. The UGS also highlights the critical importance of improving access to financing for European shipping companies, noting that the steady decline of bank lending over the past 15 years remains a key structural obstacle to the industry's growth in Europe.