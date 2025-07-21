Historic Hotel to Reopen After 18 Years, Backed by Major Investors

A landmark investment project is taking shape on the Greek island of Lemnos, where a powerful group of shipping and business leaders is backing the revival of the long-abandoned Akti Myrina Hotel, aiming to transform it into a new hub of high-end tourism.

A major investment initiative is underway on the Greek island of Lemnos, aiming to restore the historic Akti Myrina Hotel, which has stood dormant for the past 18 years. The project is being led by Orama Limnos Holdings and Investments S.A., a newly founded company established on July 18 with an initial capital of €2 million. Behind the venture is a powerful group of investors, including prominent figures from Greece’s shipping and business sectors.

Among the key backers are the family of Melina Travlos, President of the Union of Greek Shipowners, renowned shipowner Petros Pappas, the Kyriakopoulos family, and the Lebanese conglomerate Yazbeck Group. The shareholder base of Orama Limnos also includes companies such as Neptune Hospitality, Protomastoras Construction, Myrina Capital Partners, and two Cyprus-based firms, Amantiara Limited and Praed Limited.

Orama Limnos was created with a clear focus on tourism development, particularly the renovation and operation of hotels and the management of high-value real estate. The company’s mandate spans a wide range of activities—from hospitality and dining services to the development of sports facilities, real estate acquisitions, and leasing operations.

The company is governed by a Board of Directors led by Nikolaos Gezeppes, a senior executive at Neptune Lines, who serves as both Chairman and CEO. Serving as Vice Chairman is Konstantinos Nanopoulos of Star Bulk, while the board also includes Ioannis Koilakos, attorney Dorothea Samolada, and Ralph Yazbeck.