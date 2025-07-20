Mixed Messages from U.S. Envoys to Greece and Turkey Underscore Foreign Policy Rift

Washington's approach to the Eastern Mediterranean—especially under a Trump-led foreign policy—may once again be driven as much by personalities as by principles...

The United States' recently appointed ambassadors to Greece and Turkey—Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tom Barrack—both come from the inner circle of former President Donald Trump. Yet their early public remarks suggest divergent perspectives on several major policy issues, raising questions not only about their individual approaches but also about the broader coherence of U.S. foreign policy in the region under a potential second Trump administration.

One of the most contentious issues between Washington and Ankara remains Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system, a move that triggered sanctions under the U.S. Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). Guilfoyle, in her early statements, took a tough line, asserting that “nations make choices in life, and Turkey chose to side with the Russians.” Her tone implied little room for compromise. Barrack, however, struck a more conciliatory note, suggesting that the impasse could be resolved by the end of the year with Congressional approval. He went even further, promoting Turkey not only as a prospective buyer of F-35 fighter jets but as a key manufacturing partner in the program.

This optimism did not sit well with Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch, who firmly rejected any notion of lifting sanctions, noting that the issue extended well beyond the S-400 purchase. Risch’s intervention underscored the friction between congressional sentiment and what appears to be a more flexible posture from Barrack.

Guilfoyle, meanwhile, framed the U.S. relationship with Greece as a model of alliance fidelity, emphasizing that Washington has a responsibility to support dependable partners.

In doing so, she implicitly cast Turkey as an unreliable actor within NATO. Barrack, on the other hand, took a strikingly different tack. He blamed Western interventionism for the instability in the Middle East, lauded Ottoman diplomacy, and described Turkey as essential to regional security and balance. This divergence in tone and content has not gone unnoticed in diplomatic and policy circles.

Notably, Guilfoyle had to clarify during her Senate confirmation hearings that her remarks reflected personal opinions rather than official policy. Barrack, in contrast, was already serving in his post when he made his remarks, which adds political weight to his statements. This distinction is not trivial in the context of a Trump-aligned administration, where personal views often carry more influence than they might in a traditional diplomatic framework.

Observers in Washington are divided over whether these mixed messages reflect an intentional strategy or the lack of one. Some believe that Guilfoyle and Barrack have not been given a unified line to follow, and that their own actions may, in turn, shape Trump’s evolving view of the Eastern Mediterranean. Others take a more structured view and insists that despite the contrasting styles of the two ambassadors, a clear policy direction exists from both the White House and the State Department.

Ultimately, the situation reveals more than just a difference in diplomatic tone. It suggests that Washington's approach to the Eastern Mediterranean—especially under a Trump-led foreign policy—may once again be driven as much by personalities as by principles.