Greece Mandates New Reporting Rules for Investment Funds Starting December 2025

Starting on December 1, 2025, all investment entities operating in Greece—including mutual funds (UCITS), private equity funds, real estate investment companies, and other similar financial institutions—will be required to submit regular, detailed statistical reports to the Bank of Greece. This obligation follows a new regulatory act (No. 2695/23.06.2025) issued by the Bank of Greece, as part of the country’s alignment with European Central Bank Regulation (EU) 2024/1988. The move is aimed at enhancing transparency and enabling more accurate monitoring of the financial sector’s overall condition.

The data collection will cover key financial indicators such as asset holdings, investment and lending activity, liabilities, returns on investments, and payments made to fund managers and shareholders. For example, a mutual fund investing in shares of Greek banks will be expected to disclose which stocks it holds, their monthly market value, the income generated, and the management fees received from investors.

Reporting frequency will vary by institution. UCITS will submit data on a monthly basis, while other investment entities will report quarterly. Information related to fees and compensation will be submitted annually. In addition to financial data, all institutions will need to provide detailed reference information, including their legal structure, organizational setup, issued financial products such as shares or bonds, and the types of clients or counterparties they transact with.

The first submissions are due in January 2026. UCITS will need to file their December 2025 data by January 10, while all other entities must submit fourth-quarter 2025 data by the end of the month. Non-compliance—whether due to delays or inaccuracies—may result in financial penalties, in accordance with European regulations. Sanctions may apply not only to major violations but also to repeated minor breaches. However, smaller investment entities with limited assets may apply for partial exemptions from certain reporting obligations, depending on the nature and scale of their activities.