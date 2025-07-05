Heat Dome Grips Greece: Extreme Temperatures to Persist Through Midweek

Meteorologists warn of a looming «heat dome» - a weather pattern that traps hot air over an area, causing sustained and extreme temperatures.

Greece is bracing for an intense and prolonged heatwave, with exceptionally high temperatures forecast from Sunday, 6 July, through Wednesday, 9 July. According to an emergency bulletin issued by the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (EMY), the heat is expected to begin building on Saturday, 5 July, in the western regions and Macedonia, before spreading across the country the following day.

Meteorologists warn of a looming «heat dome» - a weather pattern that traps hot air over an area, causing sustained and extreme temperatures. From Monday, 7 July, the interior of mainland Greece is expected to face the brunt of the heat, particularly in the western, central, and northern regions, where maximum temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

Coastal areas on the mainland will be slightly cooler, typically 2 to 4 degrees lower than the inland regions. Humidity levels are expected to remain low, with relative humidity dropping to around 20 to 30 percent during midday hours in central parts of the country. Nights will offer little relief, as minimum temperatures in urban areas are forecast to remain high, ranging between 26 and 28 degrees.

On Sunday, much of mainland Greece and the Ionian islands will already be under the influence of the heatwave. Regions including Macedonia, Thessaly, Epirus, and western Central Greece may see temperatures rise to 38 or 39 degrees, with some areas possibly reaching 40. Eastern Central Greece and the Peloponnese are expected to experience similar conditions, with highs between 37 and 39 degrees. The Ionian islands will see temperatures around 35 to 36 degrees.

Monday is expected to be the peak of the heatwave across the mainland, with maximum temperatures reaching 39 to 41 degrees. The Ionian islands, as well as the eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese, will also experience significant heat, with highs between 36 and 38 degrees. By Tuesday and Wednesday, a slight drop in temperatures is expected in the Ionian and western mainland areas. However, the heat will intensify in eastern mainland regions and the Aegean, where maximum temperatures could climb to 41 or even 42 degrees. With this first major heatwave of the summer approaching, Greek authorities are urging both residents and visitors to remain vigilant and take appropriate measures to stay safe in the extreme conditions.