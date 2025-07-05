Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Outpaces Spain and France in Hotel Profitability

Greece Outpaces Spain and France in Hotel Profitability Φωτογραφία: UNSPLASH
According to CBRE’s investor survey, there is heightened interest in hotel assets that offer opportunities for repositioning and value creation.

Greece has emerged as one of the most profitable hotel markets in Europe, attracting growing attention from international investors. According to the latest report by the consultancy MKG Consulting, Greece now ranks second in Europe in terms of average revenue per available room (RevPAR), just behind Italy and ahead of major tourism markets such as Spain and France.

This strong performance underscores Greece’s appeal as a destination for hotel investment, with both domestic and foreign investors actively funding hotel renovations, upgrades, and new developments.

In May 2025, the average revenue per available room in Greek hotels rose to €154.70, marking a 14.9% increase compared to the same month last year, when it stood at €134.70. Italy led the European ranking with an average of €162, followed by Switzerland at €141, the Netherlands at €140, Portugal at €134.50, and Spain at €129.50. RevPAR, a key metric in the hospitality sector, reflects room-generated revenue and does not include income from other hotel services like dining or wellness.

Greece also posted the largest increase in hotel occupancy rates among 16 European countries surveyed by MKG Consulting, with a year-on-year growth of 9.8%. Despite this significant rise in occupancy, the country’s average daily room rates (ADR) remained nearly flat, recording a marginal decline of 0.3%. This national average, however, conceals substantial pricing gains in specific markets such as Athens, where hotel rates have surged. Earlier this year, CBRE Group highlighted Athens’ growing international appeal, predicting that continued demand for travel to the Greek capital will further strengthen its position as an emerging investment hotspot.

According to CBRE’s investor survey, there is heightened interest in hotel assets that offer opportunities for repositioning and value creation. Investors are particularly drawn to properties that can be upgraded to target higher-income guests, boosting both profitability and market status. Many cited favorable return prospects and the relative outperformance of hospitality assets compared to other property types as key reasons for choosing to invest in Greek hotels.
Against this backdrop, investment activity in Greece’s hotel sector remains robust. In 2025, the total value of investments in hotel construction, renovation, and upgrades is projected to match last year’s figure of €2.805 billion, according to data from INSETE, the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Κι αν κάτι συνέβαινε στο σπίτι σου;

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Το tip που δεν σου είπε (ακόμα) κανείς για τα νέα επιδόματα

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Φάρμακα made in Greece: Πώς η DEMO «χτίζει» την υγειονομική ανεξαρτησία της Ελλάδας

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Είτε πας διακοπές σε νησί, είτε στο χωριό σου, ένα πράγμα μην ξεχάσεις να πάρεις μαζί!

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

Κι όμως είναι τόσο απλό: Αυτό είναι το μυστικό του καλοκαιριού για να βρεις ξανά τη φόρμα σου

«Ξεπαγώνουν» πλειστηριασμοί, με fast track διαδικασίες όλες οι εκκρεμείς ανακοπές

«Ξεπαγώνουν» πλειστηριασμοί, με fast track διαδικασίες όλες οι εκκρεμείς ανακοπές

Μείωση των αιτήσεων για τη χορήγηση «Χρυσής Βίζας»

Μείωση των αιτήσεων για τη χορήγηση «Χρυσής Βίζας»

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Πως θα γίνει η ανάκτηση των κλεμμένων χρημάτων από τις παράνομες επιδοτήσεις

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Πως θα γίνει η ανάκτηση των κλεμμένων χρημάτων από τις παράνομες επιδοτήσεις

Ανοίγει ο δρόμος για αύξηση ορίων συνταξιοδότησης στην Ελλάδα - Σύνταξη στα 70 στη Δανία

Ανοίγει ο δρόμος για αύξηση ορίων συνταξιοδότησης στην Ελλάδα - Σύνταξη στα 70 στη Δανία

Αυξήσεις μισθών κατά 15% για 400.000 εργαζόμενους - Νέα διετής σύμβαση

Αυξήσεις μισθών κατά 15% για 400.000 εργαζόμενους - Νέα διετής σύμβαση

Το αποσμητικό δεν είναι αρκετό – Πώς θα διώξεις τη μυρωδιά του ιδρώτα μια και καλή

Το αποσμητικό δεν είναι αρκετό – Πώς θα διώξεις τη μυρωδιά του ιδρώτα μια και καλή

Πανσέληνος Ιουλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Δύσκολες ώρες για 3 ζώδια

Πανσέληνος Ιουλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Δύσκολες ώρες για 3 ζώδια

Ψυχίατρος προειδοποιεί: Τι σημαίνει αν κάνεις ξανά σεξ με τον πρώην σου

Ψυχίατρος προειδοποιεί: Τι σημαίνει αν κάνεις ξανά σεξ με τον πρώην σου

Διακοπές με αυτοκίνητο: Το φτηνό χωριό που μοιάζει να επιπλέει στη θάλασσα

Διακοπές με αυτοκίνητο: Το φτηνό χωριό που μοιάζει να επιπλέει στη θάλασσα

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 συχνά λάθη που προσελκύουν κακοτυχία στο σπίτι σου

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 συχνά λάθη που προσελκύουν κακοτυχία στο σπίτι σου

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Heat Dome Grips Greece: Extreme Temperatures to Persist Through Midweek

Heat Dome Grips Greece: Extreme Temperatures to Persist Through Midweek

News In English
Tax Filing Progress in Greece Reaches 86% with Calls for Minor Extension

Tax Filing Progress in Greece Reaches 86% with Calls for Minor Extension

News In English
George Papandreou: Angela Merkel Told Three -and a Half- Truths About the Greek Crisis

George Papandreou: Angela Merkel Told Three -and a Half- Truths About the Greek Crisis

News In English
Greek Pharma Industry Gains Ground in Europe

Greek Pharma Industry Gains Ground in Europe

News In English

NETWORK

Η συνταγή διαιτολόγου για τα πιο υγιεινά παγωτίνια χωρίς ζάχαρη

Η συνταγή διαιτολόγου για τα πιο υγιεινά παγωτίνια χωρίς ζάχαρη

healthstat.gr
Αυξημένα τα πράσινα τιμολόγια- «Σήμα» για στροφή στα μπλε από τους παρόχους

Αυξημένα τα πράσινα τιμολόγια- «Σήμα» για στροφή στα μπλε από τους παρόχους

ienergeia.gr
Ψυχίατρος προειδοποιεί: Τι σημαίνει αν κάνεις ξανά σεξ με τον πρώην σου

Ψυχίατρος προειδοποιεί: Τι σημαίνει αν κάνεις ξανά σεξ με τον πρώην σου

theissue.gr
Pilates Flow: Πώς θα αποκτήσετε περισσότερη δύναμη - Οι ασκήσεις

Pilates Flow: Πώς θα αποκτήσετε περισσότερη δύναμη - Οι ασκήσεις

healthstat.gr
«Δεν αντέχω άλλο» - Κραυγή αγωνίας για την τραγική κατάσταση στο ΕΣΥ (Βίντεο)

«Δεν αντέχω άλλο» - Κραυγή αγωνίας για την τραγική κατάσταση στο ΕΣΥ (Βίντεο)

healthstat.gr
Τι να κάνετε αν έχετε ουρολοίμωξη στις διακοπές

Τι να κάνετε αν έχετε ουρολοίμωξη στις διακοπές

healthstat.gr
Γ. Αληγιζάκης: Στο μικροσκόπιο 200 πρατήρια – Παραμένει η παραβατικότητα στην αγορά καυσίμων παρά τα θετικά βήματα

Γ. Αληγιζάκης: Στο μικροσκόπιο 200 πρατήρια – Παραμένει η παραβατικότητα στην αγορά καυσίμων παρά τα θετικά βήματα

ienergeia.gr
Χρωματιστά τιμολόγια στο φυσικό αέριο: «Ναι» από τους προμηθευτές, αλλά με αστερίσκους

Χρωματιστά τιμολόγια στο φυσικό αέριο: «Ναι» από τους προμηθευτές, αλλά με αστερίσκους

ienergeia.gr