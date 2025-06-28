Ten Years After Greece’s «No» Vote, Political Record of Euro Crisis Talks Still Sealed

Tsipras’s appeal comes at a time of renewed reflection on the events of 2015 - arguably the most volatile chapter in Greece’s post-dictatorship history.

As Greece approaches the tenth anniversary of the 2015 referendum that sent shockwaves through Europe, former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is reigniting debate over one of the most closely guarded moments of that crisis.

In a formal letter to President of the Hellenic Republic Konstantinos Tassoulas, Tsipras called for the declassification of the minutes from a closed-door meeting of political leaders held on July 6, 2015 - just one day after more than 60 percent of Greek voters rejected a bailout proposal from international creditors.

Tsipras argues that the transcript is essential for democratic transparency and historical accountability. He insists it would provide critical insight into how Greece’s political leadership responded at a time when the country stood at the brink of financial collapse and potential eurozone exit. According to Tsipras, the meeting recorded the positions of party leaders on the referendum result and the strategies proposed for navigating Greece out of crisis - details that, to this day, remain unknown to the public.

But President Tassoulas has denied the request. In his reply, he emphasized that the Political Leaders’ Council is not a formal constitutional body and operates with strict confidentiality. The minutes, he explained, are not even shared with participants and are preserved exclusively within the Presidential archives. Only a final, jointly agreed statement from that day was ever made public. Tassoulas underscored that this practice is not new, pointing to a similar precedent from a defunct political council abolished in 1986, whose records also remain sealed. He added that a similar appeal made in 2024 by former Parliament Speaker Zoe Konstantopoulou was also rejected on the same grounds.

Tsipras’s appeal comes at a time of renewed reflection on the events of 2015 - arguably the most volatile chapter in Greece’s post-dictatorship history. In June of that year, as negotiations with the European Commission, the European Central Bank, and the International Monetary Fund stalled, Greece faced the expiration of its bailout program. The so-called “Troika” insisted on further austerity as a condition for continued financial support. With talks collapsing, Tsipras shocked both domestic and international audiences by announcing a referendum, without notifying Greece’s European partners or securing an extension to the bailout.

The referendum, held on July 5, was a high-stakes gamble. The question was technically complex, referencing dense creditor documents, but for most Greeks, it was a stark choice between accepting more austerity or rejecting it outright. The outcome - a decisive «No» - plunged Greece into economic turmoil. Banks imposed capital controls. ATMs saw panic withdrawals. And political leaders were rushed into emergency consultations to forge a national response.

The July 6 meeting, convened under then-President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, brought together the heads of Greece’s major political parties. Yet what was discussed inside the room remains unknown. In pushing for the release of the transcript, Tsipras argues that the Greek people have a right to know what their leaders said and decided at one of the most consequential turning points in recent memory. He frames the issue not just as a matter of record, but of principle - invoking national poet Dionysios Solomos’s famous words: «The nation must learn to regard as national whatever is true».

Critics suggest that the timing of the request is not accidental. Nearly a decade after the crisis, Tsipras’s role remains polarizing. While some view him as the leader who stood up to Europe’s institutions, others see a politician who brought Greece to the edge of the abyss before ultimately accepting a third bailout. Releasing the transcript, supporters argue, could clarify his motivations and reinforce his claim that he sought consensus during a national emergency.

Yet with the president’s firm refusal, the contents of that pivotal meeting remain locked away - ensuring that one of the most dramatic episodes in modern European political history continues to unfold with key parts of the story still hidden from view.