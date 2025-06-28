European Prosecutors Struggle for Reinforcements Amid Rising Corruption Cases in Greece

This breakthrough follows on the heels of EPPO’s investigation into Contract 717, a separate case involving procurement irregularities, for which criminal charges have already been filed against well-known Greek business figures.

This breakthrough follows on the heels of EPPO’s investigation into Contract 717, a separate case involving procurement irregularities, for which criminal charges have already been filed against well-known Greek business figures. It’s the latest in a growing series of successes that highlight how, when prosecutors are allowed to operate independently and without political interference, corruption can be brought to light and conditions created for justice to be served.

Still, despite its accomplishments, the EPPO’s local office in Athens could do significantly more if it had access to the specialized personnel it needs. At present, the Greek office is staffed by ten highly trained European Delegated Prosecutors and five court officers, but it relies on just two scientific experts seconded from the national tax authority. The office has formally requested personnel with expertise in tax enforcement, customs operations, and financial crime investigation - such as experienced officials from the Hellenic Police - but Greek ministries have yet to respond. The nature of EPPO’s investigations is highly technical and requires staff with specific knowledge and experience, without which key inquiries risk being delayed or weakened.

Under the regulation establishing the EPPO, national authorities are legally required to actively support the work of its local prosecutors. Without such cooperation, the office cannot fully achieve the results it is mandated to deliver. As of early 2025, EPPO’s Athens office was handling nearly 84 open cases - representing a 58% increase since 2023 - with an estimated €1.71 billion in damages. The most dramatic growth has been in cross-border VAT fraud investigations, which have more than doubled, alongside a rise in cases involving embezzlement and breach of trust by public officials.

The EPPO is the world’s first supranational prosecutorial body. It operates as a single authority based in Luxembourg, with both central operations and 44 local offices spread across 24 participating EU member states. It employs 168 European Delegated Prosecutors who can work jointly on cross-border cases. This ability to coordinate seamlessly across jurisdictions, combined with the expertise of its legal teams, has made EPPO a vital institution in the European Union’s efforts to protect its financial interests and hold perpetrators of economic crime accountable.