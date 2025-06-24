Games
Crypto Recovery Lawsuit Targets Greek Citizen in New York Court

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
pexels Ivan Babydov pexels Ivan Babydov
An international legal dispute playing out in a U.S. federal court is attracting the attention of Greek tax authorities, as a Greek citizen has been named in a high-stakes lawsuit involving millions in cryptocurrency.

The case is currently being heard in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and centers on 33-year-old Robert Thompson, a Greek national accused of breaching a contract with a crypto fraud investigation firm.

The plaintiff, AMLBot, is a Hong Kong-based company that provides advisory services and fraud detection in the cryptocurrency sector. According to the lawsuit, Thompson allegedly hired AMLBot to recover digital assets worth approximately $5 million that he claims were stolen by a business associate in the Philippines.

AMLBot states that it successfully recovered the funds, but that Thompson subsequently refused to pay the agreed-upon “success fee” — 20 percent of the recovered amount.

At the heart of the legal battle is a disputed sum of 697,360 USDC, a cryptocurrency pegged to the U.S. dollar, which the company is now seeking to claim in court. AMLBot accuses Thompson of violating the terms of their agreement and is pursuing legal compensation for the unpaid fees.

In addition to Thompson, the lawsuit also targets Circle Internet Financial LLC and Centre Consortium LLC, entities believed to be involved in the handling of the disputed crypto assets. The case is not only significant from a commercial standpoint but has also drawn the interest of Greek financial authorities, who are now examining the case due to Thompson’s status as a Greek citizen — a detail that may carry tax implications given the large sums involved and the cross-border nature of the transactions.

As the court proceedings continue in New York, the outcome of the case could have broader implications for international crypto enforcement and regulatory oversight.

