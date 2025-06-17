Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Maria Karystianou Claims She Received Death Threats

Maria Karystianou Claims She Received Death Threats
Maria Karystianou, a prominent advocate for the victims of Greece’s Tempi train disaster, says she has received death threats after accusing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of high treason—allegations that have deepened the political turmoil surrounding the 2023 tragedy.

Maria Karystianou, a leading voice for the families of victims in Greece’s devastating Tempi train disaster, has alleged she received death threats after publicly accusing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of high treason.

Speaking in a revealing interview with journalist Rania Tzima for the Greek news outlet in.gr, Karystianou said the threats came shortly after she testified before a parliamentary committee investigating the 2023 collision—one of the deadliest transport tragedies in the country’s history.

Karystianou stated that she and her son were threatened, describing the language used as indirect but unmistakable. “Just a few days ago, I received threats to my life because of the charge of high treason,” she said. “What I was told is that even mentioning the Mitsotakis family name in connection with such a crime cannot go unpunished. Even if it leads nowhere, even just the association is intolerable.” She reported the incident to Greece’s Organized Crime Division, where she gave details of what had occurred.

Describing the encounter further, Karystianou said the warning came in the form of what was presented as friendly advice. “They told me, ‘Be careful’—in a tone that was supposedly for my own good. But I understood it clearly as a threat,” she explained. According to her, one individual made the chilling remark, “Karystianou won’t be around for much longer.” When asked what kind of danger they were alluding to, she said she was told, “Accidents happen. Don’t they?”

When asked whether she fears for her life, Karystianou acknowledged the possibility. “Theoretically, I could be in danger,” she said. “Anyone who speaks out, who digs, who tries… could be at risk.”

The opposition party SYRIZA has called for an immediate investigation into her allegations. In an official statement, the party described her claims as “extremely serious” and urged the authorities to act swiftly.

The Greek police have confirmed that Karystianou went to the Organized Crime Division on June 10 and reported receiving verbal threats from a man during a meeting the previous day with two individuals. However, they noted that she declined to disclose the identities of those involved during her deposition. Karystianou also alleged that a police officer had relayed threats against her son to those same individuals, but she has not yet provided the officer’s name.

The claims have intensified public attention on the political fallout from the Tempi disaster, which exposed serious systemic failures in Greece’s rail infrastructure. The incident killed 57 people and prompted widespread protests and accusations of negligence at the highest levels of government. Karystianou’s statements suggest that speaking out against those in power may still come at a heavy personal cost.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Το Hard Rock Cafe Athens παρουσιάζει το ATHENA BURGER: Μια αθηναϊκή γεύση στο Παγκόσμιο Burger Tour

Το Hard Rock Cafe Athens παρουσιάζει το ATHENA BURGER: Μια αθηναϊκή γεύση στο Παγκόσμιο Burger Tour

Μύθοι και Αλήθειες για τη μόνιμη αποκατάσταση της αιμορροϊδοπάθειας

Μύθοι και Αλήθειες για τη μόνιμη αποκατάσταση της αιμορροϊδοπάθειας

Τίποτα μικρό, όταν προέρχεται από τη φύση, δεν είναι πραγματικά μικρό

Τίποτα μικρό, όταν προέρχεται από τη φύση, δεν είναι πραγματικά μικρό

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

Καταδίκη του Ισραήλ από 20 μουσουλμανικές χώρες, νέα υπονοούμενα Τραμπ για επίθεση στο Ιράν: Liveblog οι εξελίξεις

Καταδίκη του Ισραήλ από 20 μουσουλμανικές χώρες, νέα υπονοούμενα Τραμπ για επίθεση στο Ιράν: Liveblog οι εξελίξεις

Ανησυχία για τα τιμολόγια ρεύματος το καλοκαίρι - Σταθερή επιλογή το «μπλε»

Ανησυχία για τα τιμολόγια ρεύματος το καλοκαίρι - Σταθερή επιλογή το «μπλε»

Η μέρα που έρχεται η κακοκαιρία εξπρές στην Ελλάδα με καταιγίδες

Η μέρα που έρχεται η κακοκαιρία εξπρές στην Ελλάδα με καταιγίδες

Πότε θα καταβληθούν τα αναδρομικά 70.000 συνταξιούχων - Ποσά ως 8.500 ευρώ

Πότε θα καταβληθούν τα αναδρομικά 70.000 συνταξιούχων - Ποσά ως 8.500 ευρώ

Λαθρεμπόριο ποτών: Πότε οι αμαρτίες των γονέων δεν παιδεύουσι τα τέκνα

Λαθρεμπόριο ποτών: Πότε οι αμαρτίες των γονέων δεν παιδεύουσι τα τέκνα

1Γ/2025 ΑΣΕΠ - 10 Ματριξάτες Προκλήσεις για Επαγωγικά Μυαλά

1Γ/2025 ΑΣΕΠ - 10 Ματριξάτες Προκλήσεις για Επαγωγικά Μυαλά

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 πράγματα που όλοι έχουμε στο σπίτι μας και φέρνουν μεγάλη ατυχία

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 πράγματα που όλοι έχουμε στο σπίτι μας και φέρνουν μεγάλη ατυχία

Τα 2 ζώδια που δεν πρέπει ποτέ μα ποτέ να κάνουν σχέση μεταξύ τους

Τα 2 ζώδια που δεν πρέπει ποτέ μα ποτέ να κάνουν σχέση μεταξύ τους

Θέλεις έναν ανθισμένο κήπο όλο το χρόνο; Φύτεψε ένα από αυτά τα 3 αειθαλή λουλούδια

Θέλεις έναν ανθισμένο κήπο όλο το χρόνο; Φύτεψε ένα από αυτά τα 3 αειθαλή λουλούδια

Πώς θα πας διακοπές χωρίς να πληρώσεις ούτε ευρώ – Κι όμως γίνεται

Πώς θα πας διακοπές χωρίς να πληρώσεις ούτε ευρώ – Κι όμως γίνεται

Θερινό ηλιοστάσιο 2025: Πότε είναι – Τα 3 ζώδια που θα ωφεληθούν περισσότερο

Θερινό ηλιοστάσιο 2025: Πότε είναι – Τα 3 ζώδια που θα ωφεληθούν περισσότερο

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Zakynthos Imposes Strict New Rules at Shipwreck Beach to Protect Tourists and the Environment

Zakynthos Imposes Strict New Rules at Shipwreck Beach to Protect Tourists and the Environment

News In English
All Eyes on Luxembourg: Pivotal EU Court Ruling on Retailers’ Pest Liability Expected June 25

All Eyes on Luxembourg: Pivotal EU Court Ruling on Retailers’ Pest Liability Expected June 25

News In English
European Parliament Demands Action on Spyware Abuse Amid Greek Scandal Fallout

European Parliament Demands Action on Spyware Abuse Amid Greek Scandal Fallout

News In English
Public Tender Announced for Geiger Counters by Greece’s General State Chemistry Laboratory

Public Tender Announced for Geiger Counters by Greece’s General State Chemistry Laboratory

News In English

NETWORK

Αιχμές στην κυβέρνηση για το ενεργειακό κόστος – Η βιομηχανία ζητά λύση τύπου Ιταλίας

Αιχμές στην κυβέρνηση για το ενεργειακό κόστος – Η βιομηχανία ζητά λύση τύπου Ιταλίας

ienergeia.gr
Τα 2 ζώδια που δεν πρέπει ποτέ μα ποτέ να κάνουν σχέση μεταξύ τους

Τα 2 ζώδια που δεν πρέπει ποτέ μα ποτέ να κάνουν σχέση μεταξύ τους

theissue.gr
Πώς θα πας διακοπές χωρίς να πληρώσεις ούτε ευρώ – Κι όμως γίνεται

Πώς θα πας διακοπές χωρίς να πληρώσεις ούτε ευρώ – Κι όμως γίνεται

theissue.gr
Ψιλοκυβίνη: Τα πιθανά οφέλη της σε ασθενείς με καρκίνο και βαριά κατάθλιψη

Ψιλοκυβίνη: Τα πιθανά οφέλη της σε ασθενείς με καρκίνο και βαριά κατάθλιψη

healthstat.gr
ΕΟΠΥΥ: SOS για παραπλανητικά emails – Τι να προσέξουν οι ασφαλισμένοι

ΕΟΠΥΥ: SOS για παραπλανητικά emails – Τι να προσέξουν οι ασφαλισμένοι

healthstat.gr
Ενεργειακή καταιγίδα με φόντο τη Μέση Ανατολή – Σε επιφυλακή για τιμές, πληθωρισμό και αισχροκέρδεια

Ενεργειακή καταιγίδα με φόντο τη Μέση Ανατολή – Σε επιφυλακή για τιμές, πληθωρισμό και αισχροκέρδεια

ienergeia.gr
Θέλεις έναν ανθισμένο κήπο όλο το χρόνο; Φύτεψε ένα από αυτά τα 3 αειθαλή λουλούδια

Θέλεις έναν ανθισμένο κήπο όλο το χρόνο; Φύτεψε ένα από αυτά τα 3 αειθαλή λουλούδια

theissue.gr
Ηλεκτρισμός: Ανησυχία για θερινό ράλι τιμών- Πιέσεις για ενεργοποίηση της ευρωπαϊκής task force

Ηλεκτρισμός: Ανησυχία για θερινό ράλι τιμών- Πιέσεις για ενεργοποίηση της ευρωπαϊκής task force

ienergeia.gr