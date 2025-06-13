Cyprus Supreme Court Confirms Fine in Case Tied to Greek Bond Crisis

Cyprus’s Supreme Constitutional Court has upheld a €50,000 fine against the provident fund of the former Cyprus Popular Bank, bringing long-awaited closure to a case rooted in the fallout of the Eurozone debt crisis.

The ruling, which was published yesterday, is being seen as both a legal and moral vindication for investors who suffered losses due to misleading information about the bank’s exposure to Greek government bonds. These investments, which had already been downgraded to junk status by international credit rating agencies, were not properly disclosed in a prospectus issued on September 1, 2010. At the time, the bank failed to communicate the substantial risks associated with those holdings, presenting a distorted picture of its financial health.

Adding to investor concerns, the bank claimed to be adhering to the Corporate Governance Code but was later found to be in breach of several of its core principles. The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) launched an investigation in 2014 and found the Provident Fund had committed two major violations of the country’s Market Abuse Law. In response, CySEC imposed an administrative fine of €50,000 — €25,000 for each violation — citing the seriousness of the omissions and their potential to mislead investors.

The Provident Fund contested the penalty in court, first appealing to the Administrative Court, which rejected the case in 2020, and later to the Supreme Constitutional Court. In its final decision, the court dismissed all grounds of appeal, stating that the objections were limited to procedural issues and did not challenge the substance of CySEC’s findings. The court emphasized that the omissions in the prospectus undermined market transparency, and the failure to implement basic governance principles damaged investor confidence.

While the events that led to this ruling date back more than a decade, the decision establishes a critical legal precedent. It reinforces the importance of accurate, transparent financial disclosures and responsible corporate governance — principles that remain essential in safeguarding investor interests. The ruling is expected to serve as a benchmark in future cases involving financial misrepresentation or governance failures, not only in Cyprus but across jurisdictions concerned with the integrity of capital markets.