News In English

Subsidies Shake Up Greece’s Leisure Boat Market

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
eurokinissi eurokinissi
Greece’s leisure boat market is experiencing significant distortions.

Boats purchased in recent years through European-funded support programs are now entering the secondhand market in large numbers, creating downward pressure on prices for used vessels and influencing the cost of new builds—especially those produced by local shipyards.

Industry experts say this wave of subsidized sales has effectively split the market into two tiers: vessels acquired with private funds and those financed, at least in part, by public money through EU-backed programs. The disparity in acquisition costs has begun to show in resale values, causing pricing inconsistencies and affecting overall asset valuations across the sector.

The subsidy initiative, part of Greece’s deployment of EU structural funds, aimed to strengthen the country’s tourism sector by offering financial support for the purchase of professional leisure craft. The program came with strings attached, notably a requirement that boats be used professionally for a specified period.

However, in practice, there appear to be workarounds. While the boats themselves are not supposed to be sold before the end of the mandated usage period, the companies owning them can be. According to legal and brokerage sources, many owners have opted to sell their company shares rather than the vessels directly, effectively transferring ownership without violating the letter of the subsidy terms.

This loophole has become a common method for exiting subsidized investments early, and the practice is now visibly impacting the market. Asking prices for these semi-subsidized vessels are undercutting expectations for other listings, making it harder for sellers of non-subsidized boats to compete and slowing demand for new orders. Greek boatbuilders are reporting a noticeable drop in new contracts compared to the peak of the subsidy-fueled buying spree.

There are also growing concerns about how these vessels have been used. Although labeled for professional use, the program did not impose binding conditions regarding employment, taxation, or business activity. As a result, some boats appear to have been minimally operated—if at all—before being sold on. This has prompted questions over whether the subsidies have served their intended purpose or simply facilitated asset purchases under the guise of tourism development.

