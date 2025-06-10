Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Alter Ego Media Joins FTSE Russell Indices

Alter Ego Media Joins FTSE Russell Indices
The company’s inclusion in these indices marks a strong signal of growing investor interest, coming just months after its listing on the Athens Stock Exchange.

Alter Ego Media has been included in the FTSE Russell Micro Cap and Total Cap indices, according to the results of the global index provider’s quarterly review.

The changes will take effect on June 20, 2025. The final rebalancing for the year is set for June 27, following the close of U.S. markets. Until then, FTSE Russell will continue to publish updated preliminary lists of index adjustments.

The company’s inclusion in these indices marks a strong signal of growing investor interest, coming just months after its listing on the Athens Stock Exchange. Entry into indices widely tracked by institutional investors and fund managers provides significant visibility and could boost the stock’s liquidity.

Inclusion in FTSE Russell indices is considered a form of international recognition, as the firm ranks among the world’s leading index providers. It also means automatic addition to passively managed portfolios, such as ETFs and index funds — a move that frequently results in higher investment inflows.

Alter Ego Media met the stringent criteria required for entry, including market capitalization, liquidity, and transparency — all key factors that enhance the company’s credibility and appeal to institutional investors.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Τίποτα μικρό, όταν προέρχεται από τη φύση, δεν είναι πραγματικά μικρό

Τίποτα μικρό, όταν προέρχεται από τη φύση, δεν είναι πραγματικά μικρό

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

JTI: Προσφορά βιωσιμότητας και ανθεκτικότητας για την Ξάνθη

JTI: Προσφορά βιωσιμότητας και ανθεκτικότητας για την Ξάνθη

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

Επιστροφή ενοικίου: Ποιοι κινδυνεύουν να αποκλειστούν άδικα

Επιστροφή ενοικίου: Ποιοι κινδυνεύουν να αποκλειστούν άδικα

ΔΥΠΑ: Επιδότηση 17.500 σε ανέργους ηλικίας ως 29 ετών

ΔΥΠΑ: Επιδότηση 17.500 σε ανέργους ηλικίας ως 29 ετών

Θρίλερ με το νεκρό βρέφος στην Πάρο: Εξετάζεται να αφέθηκε στο αυτοκίνητο και να πήγαν για μπάνιο οι γονείς

Θρίλερ με το νεκρό βρέφος στην Πάρο: Εξετάζεται να αφέθηκε στο αυτοκίνητο και να πήγαν για μπάνιο οι γονείς

Στάση εργασίας στα ταξί σήμερα: Τραβούν χειρόφρενο από το μεσημέρι

Στάση εργασίας στα ταξί σήμερα: Τραβούν χειρόφρενο από το μεσημέρι

Καιρός: Θα δείξει 36αρια σήμερα - Πέφτει σταδιακά η θερμοκρασία

Καιρός: Θα δείξει 36αρια σήμερα - Πέφτει σταδιακά η θερμοκρασία

Στο στόχαστρο για ξέπλυμα χρήματος δεκάδες φορολογούμενοι με ληξιπρόθεσμα χρέη

Στο στόχαστρο για ξέπλυμα χρήματος δεκάδες φορολογούμενοι με ληξιπρόθεσμα χρέη

Διακοπές τον Αύγουστο: Το καταπράσινο νησί που πας 5 μέρες με 211 ευρώ

Διακοπές τον Αύγουστο: Το καταπράσινο νησί που πας 5 μέρες με 211 ευρώ

Γονιμότητα και εγκυμοσύνη, δύο θέματα που σχετίζονται στενά με το Σύνδρομο Πολυκυστικών Ωοθηκών (ΣΠΩ)

Γονιμότητα και εγκυμοσύνη, δύο θέματα που σχετίζονται στενά με το Σύνδρομο Πολυκυστικών Ωοθηκών (ΣΠΩ)

Ιωάννα Τούνη: Χέρι – χέρι με τον Στάθη Σχίζα στη Μύκονο (Εικόνες)

Ιωάννα Τούνη: Χέρι – χέρι με τον Στάθη Σχίζα στη Μύκονο (Εικόνες)

Τι θα γίνει στο σώμα σου αν πίνεις κεφίρ κάθε μέρα

Τι θα γίνει στο σώμα σου αν πίνεις κεφίρ κάθε μέρα

Προσοχή: Τα 2 σημάδια στις ελιές σου που δείχνουν ότι υπάρχει υποψία καρκίνου

Προσοχή: Τα 2 σημάδια στις ελιές σου που δείχνουν ότι υπάρχει υποψία καρκίνου

Σχετικά Άρθρα

H Alter Ego Media στις πιο αντιπροσωπευτικές εταιρείες του ελληνικού χρηματιστηρίου

H Alter Ego Media στις πιο αντιπροσωπευτικές εταιρείες του ελληνικού χρηματιστηρίου

Οικονομία
Πως Alpha Bank και ΕΛΤΑ «αναβιώνουν» το Ταχυδρομικό Ταμιευτήριο, στον Τζουζέππε Τζιάνο πέρασε η IID, ο Γιόζεφ Άκερμαν στην Αθήνα και το scrip dividend της Alter Ego Media

Πως Alpha Bank και ΕΛΤΑ «αναβιώνουν» το Ταχυδρομικό Ταμιευτήριο, στον Τζουζέππε Τζιάνο πέρασε η IID, ο Γιόζεφ Άκερμαν στην Αθήνα και το scrip dividend της Alter Ego Media

Market Maven
Στους δείκτες FTSE Russell η Alter Ego Media

Στους δείκτες FTSE Russell η Alter Ego Media

Επιχειρήσεις
Διοικητικές αλλαγές στην Alter Ego Media

Διοικητικές αλλαγές στην Alter Ego Media

Επιχειρήσεις

NETWORK

Έκθεση βρεφών στον ήλιο: Όλα όσα πρέπει να γνωρίζετε για να αποφύγετε τη θερμοπληξία

Έκθεση βρεφών στον ήλιο: Όλα όσα πρέπει να γνωρίζετε για να αποφύγετε τη θερμοπληξία

healthstat.gr
Γονιμότητα και εγκυμοσύνη, δύο θέματα που σχετίζονται στενά με το Σύνδρομο Πολυκυστικών Ωοθηκών (ΣΠΩ)

Γονιμότητα και εγκυμοσύνη, δύο θέματα που σχετίζονται στενά με το Σύνδρομο Πολυκυστικών Ωοθηκών (ΣΠΩ)

theissue.gr
Διακοπές τον Αύγουστο: Το καταπράσινο νησί που πας 5 μέρες με 211 ευρώ

Διακοπές τον Αύγουστο: Το καταπράσινο νησί που πας 5 μέρες με 211 ευρώ

theissue.gr
Επιδοτήσεις ρεύματος: Τελευταίο 48ωρο για τις αιτήσεις– Πώς θα πιστωθούν τα ποσά στις επιχειρήσεις

Επιδοτήσεις ρεύματος: Τελευταίο 48ωρο για τις αιτήσεις– Πώς θα πιστωθούν τα ποσά στις επιχειρήσεις

ienergeia.gr
Ελληνική Ομοσπονδία Θαλασσαιμίας: Οι κίνδυνοι που κρύβει η εμπορευματοποίηση του πλάσματος αίματος

Ελληνική Ομοσπονδία Θαλασσαιμίας: Οι κίνδυνοι που κρύβει η εμπορευματοποίηση του πλάσματος αίματος

healthstat.gr
Ανακύκλωση φωτοβολταϊκών – Στο προσκήνιο η διαχείριση αποβλήτων και η είσοδος νέων παικτών

Ανακύκλωση φωτοβολταϊκών – Στο προσκήνιο η διαχείριση αποβλήτων και η είσοδος νέων παικτών

ienergeia.gr
Ιωάννα Τούνη: Χέρι – χέρι με τον Στάθη Σχίζα στη Μύκονο (Εικόνες)

Ιωάννα Τούνη: Χέρι – χέρι με τον Στάθη Σχίζα στη Μύκονο (Εικόνες)

theissue.gr
Ν. Τσάφος: Οι υψηλές τιμές ρεύματος οφείλονται στο ακριβό φυσικό αέριο – Μονόδρομος η ανάπτυξη των ΑΠΕ

Ν. Τσάφος: Οι υψηλές τιμές ρεύματος οφείλονται στο ακριβό φυσικό αέριο – Μονόδρομος η ανάπτυξη των ΑΠΕ

ienergeia.gr