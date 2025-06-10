Alter Ego Media Joins FTSE Russell Indices

The company’s inclusion in these indices marks a strong signal of growing investor interest, coming just months after its listing on the Athens Stock Exchange.

Alter Ego Media has been included in the FTSE Russell Micro Cap and Total Cap indices, according to the results of the global index provider’s quarterly review.

The changes will take effect on June 20, 2025. The final rebalancing for the year is set for June 27, following the close of U.S. markets. Until then, FTSE Russell will continue to publish updated preliminary lists of index adjustments.

The company’s inclusion in these indices marks a strong signal of growing investor interest, coming just months after its listing on the Athens Stock Exchange. Entry into indices widely tracked by institutional investors and fund managers provides significant visibility and could boost the stock’s liquidity.

Inclusion in FTSE Russell indices is considered a form of international recognition, as the firm ranks among the world’s leading index providers. It also means automatic addition to passively managed portfolios, such as ETFs and index funds — a move that frequently results in higher investment inflows.

Alter Ego Media met the stringent criteria required for entry, including market capitalization, liquidity, and transparency — all key factors that enhance the company’s credibility and appeal to institutional investors.