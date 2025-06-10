Sanders Slams Netanyahu and Trump, Calls for Global Left-Wing Alliance at Athens Summit

Sanders strongly condemned the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza, calling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal and denouncing the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the region.

Appearing via video link at an international gathering in Athens on Tuesday, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders delivered an urgent call for the formation of a global social democratic movement. Speaking to an audience of political leaders, academics, and activists at the «International Meeting for Democracy and Justice» organized by the Alexis Tsipras Foundation, Sanders laid out a stark critique of rising authoritarianism, deepening inequality, and what he described as the dangerous grip of oligarchs on global politics.

In a wide-ranging speech, Sanders strongly condemned the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza, calling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal and denouncing the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the region. «Children are starving, the infrastructure is destroyed, over 110,000 people have been left disabled- walking without limbs» he said. While acknowledging his own Jewish background and family losses during the Holocaust, Sanders stressed that criticism of Israel’s government is not antisemitism. «That accusation is nonsense. You can oppose the policies of the Israeli government without being antisemitic- just like you can oppose the Irish government without being anti-Irish».

Sanders was equally critical of former U.S. President Donald Trump, warning that his brand of politics has emboldened authoritarian tendencies around the world. He argued that Trump’s admiration for leaders like Vladimir Putin is rooted in a desire to rule with similar unchecked power. «Trump admires Putin because Putin governs the way he wishes he could» Sanders said. He also highlighted the troubling role of ultra-wealthy individuals like Elon Musk in shaping public policy, noting that many billionaires actively supported Trump’s campaign and Republican causes. According to Sanders, their ultimate goal is to dismantle the democratic structures that threaten their wealth and influence.

«The billionaire class does not love democracy» he warned. «They hate unions, they hate workers’ rights, they don’t want to pay taxes, and they hide their wealth in offshore accounts. What they do love are authoritarian governments—because those regimes don’t get in the way». Turning to his own political party, Sanders did not shy away from criticizing the Democratic establishment in the United States. He argued that the party’s failure to address the needs of working-class Americans helped pave the way for Trump’s rise. «People are struggling. In the richest country in the world, 60% of people live paycheck to paycheck. They can’t afford healthcare. Students are burdened by massive debt. There are no affordable homes. Meanwhile, one person owns more wealth than the bottom 90% combined».

According to Sanders, this deep inequality is not unique to the United States. Across Europe and much of the world, the same pattern is repeating: the rich grow richer, the poor fall further behind, and people begin to lose faith in the democratic system. «Democratic parties often tell people things aren’t so bad, that we’ll make a few improvements,” he said. “But for many, things are that bad. And when only the far right offers radical change, people will listen».

Sanders expressed particular concern about the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and automation, describing them as a new front in the struggle between democracy and concentrated power. He warned that unless technology is used to benefit the many, it will only enrich the few. «We’re already seeing posters in the U.S. that say: ‘Don’t hire humans- AI will do the job. This should terrify us» he said. «We must use this technology to reduce working hours, improve life expectancy, guarantee healthcare, and ensure housing for all. A 32-hour workweek without a pay cut is entirely achievable».

Despite the grim picture he painted, Sanders ended with a call to action and hope. Thanking his Greek hosts, he urged progressives around the world to move beyond national boundaries and build a unified front. «It’s already late. We need to organize effectively and create an international social democratic movement» he said. «We must change the prevailing intellectual framework. We must show people that another world is possible and that we are willing to fight for it».