Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Tourists Spending More for Shorter Stays in Greece, But Overall Trip Costs Hold Steady

Tourists Spending More for Shorter Stays in Greece, But Overall Trip Costs Hold Steady
Tourists in Greece are splashing out more cash each day, but cutting their vacations short—leaving total spending per trip virtually unchanged since before the pandemic. New Bank of Greece data for 2024 reveals a sharp drop in average stay length and a tourism sector increasingly skewed toward high-end, short-term travel.

Greece is welcoming tourists who are spending more each day, but staying for less time—resulting in nearly unchanged overall spending per trip. According to newly released data from the Bank of Greece for 2024, international visitors are now taking shorter holidays, though their daily expenses have climbed notably since before the pandemic.

The average daily spending by tourists in 2024 reached €89.70, representing a 16.6% increase compared to €76.90 in 2019. While this may appear substantial, the rise is nearly in step with cumulative inflation over the same period, which stood at 17.6%. In real terms, that means visitors' purchasing power hasn’t shifted significantly—they're spending more euros, but getting about the same value.

What has changed more dramatically is the length of the average visit. Tourists are now staying just 5.9 days, down from 7 days in 2019—a decline of nearly 16%. As a result, the total expenditure per trip has dipped slightly, from €534 five years ago to €530 this year.

Interestingly, the pandemic years briefly reversed this trend. In 2021, when global travel was just beginning to rebound, visitors stayed longer—up to 8.8 days on average. Since then, the length of stay has gradually declined, suggesting that the tourism landscape has shifted in a more fundamental way.

Travel industry analysts see this as part of a broader trend. The increase in daily costs may be prompting visitors to trim the length of their trips. At the same time, Greece is becoming an increasingly popular destination for city breaks—short, urban-focused getaways. Athens in particular is gaining momentum as a hub for brief cultural escapes.

Meanwhile, the Greek hospitality sector is leaning into the premium market. Between 2019 and 2024, the number of five-star hotels in the country rose by 37%, growing from 610 to 835. Four-star accommodations increased by 14%, and three-star hotels by 9%. Lower-category hotels, however, have declined in number, indicating a shift toward more upscale offerings.

In terms of where visitors are coming from—and how much they're spending—Americans top the list. The average U.S. tourist in Greece now spends €1,022 per trip. They’re followed by the British (€697), Germans (€684), French (€633), and Italians (€604), all contributing significantly to the country’s tourism economy.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Πόσο ασφαλείς είναι οι πολυκατοικίες στην Ελλάδα

Πόσο ασφαλείς είναι οι πολυκατοικίες στην Ελλάδα

Κοινωνικός τουρισμός ΔΥΠΑ 2025: H ώρα για τα αποτελέσματα

Κοινωνικός τουρισμός ΔΥΠΑ 2025: H ώρα για τα αποτελέσματα

Αλλάζουν οι συνθήκες εργασίας για 30.000 εργαζόμενους σε πλατφόρμες

Αλλάζουν οι συνθήκες εργασίας για 30.000 εργαζόμενους σε πλατφόρμες

«Ουραγός» η Ελλάδα στην διαχείριση του Ταμείου Ανάκαμψης

«Ουραγός» η Ελλάδα στην διαχείριση του Ταμείου Ανάκαμψης

Συντάξεις Ιουνίου 2025: Τι ώρα θα φανούν σήμερα στα ATM

Συντάξεις Ιουνίου 2025: Τι ώρα θα φανούν σήμερα στα ATM

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: Σε πτώση η θερμοκρασία - Πού θα επιμείνει η κακοκαιρία

Κλέαρχος Μαρουσάκης: Σε πτώση η θερμοκρασία - Πού θα επιμείνει η κακοκαιρία

Εκπαιδευτικός Όμιλος Πουκαμισάς: 36 Χρόνια Πρωτοπορίας στην Εκπαίδευση

Εκπαιδευτικός Όμιλος Πουκαμισάς: 36 Χρόνια Πρωτοπορίας στην Εκπαίδευση

ProntoPegno: Όταν η άμεση ρευστότητα κάνει τη διαφορά

ProntoPegno: Όταν η άμεση ρευστότητα κάνει τη διαφορά

Μικρά παιδιά, μεγάλα μαθήματα: Το ταξίδι της ισορροπημένης διατροφής ξεκινάει από την Κίσσαμο!

Μικρά παιδιά, μεγάλα μαθήματα: Το ταξίδι της ισορροπημένης διατροφής ξεκινάει από την Κίσσαμο!

Rainbow Waters: Πρωτοποριακή εμπειρία πλοήγησης και περισσότερες δυνατότητες για καθαρό νερό με το νέο της site

Rainbow Waters: Πρωτοποριακή εμπειρία πλοήγησης και περισσότερες δυνατότητες για καθαρό νερό με το νέο της site

Πώς θα καλύψεις τις άσπρες τρίχες στα φρύδια

Πώς θα καλύψεις τις άσπρες τρίχες στα φρύδια

Πώς θα εξαφανίσεις με λίγο ξύδι τα κουνούπια από το σπίτι σου

Πώς θα εξαφανίσεις με λίγο ξύδι τα κουνούπια από το σπίτι σου

Τι σημαίνει όταν παίζει το μάτι σου

Τι σημαίνει όταν παίζει το μάτι σου

Καλεσμένη σε γάμο: Τα 5 χρώματα που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να φορέσεις

Καλεσμένη σε γάμο: Τα 5 χρώματα που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να φορέσεις

Ζώδια Ιουνίου 2025: Όλες οι αστρολογικές προβλέψεις – Ποιοι πρέπει να προσέχουν

Ζώδια Ιουνίου 2025: Όλες οι αστρολογικές προβλέψεις – Ποιοι πρέπει να προσέχουν

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Safety Risks Emerge as Majority of Greek Buildings Age Past 40 Years

Safety Risks Emerge as Majority of Greek Buildings Age Past 40 Years

News In English
Greece’s HELLENiQ ENERGY Responds to Global Energy Shifts with Bold Strategy

Greece’s HELLENiQ ENERGY Responds to Global Energy Shifts with Bold Strategy

News In English
Gucci’s Former Athens Home Gets New Life Under French Investor

Gucci’s Former Athens Home Gets New Life Under French Investor

News In English
Greek Agricultural Subsidy System in Crisis Amid EU Corruption Probes

Greek Agricultural Subsidy System in Crisis Amid EU Corruption Probes

News In English

NETWORK

Διαιτολόγοι: Αυτή είναι η νο1 πηγή πρωτεΐνης της Μεσογειακής Διατροφής

Διαιτολόγοι: Αυτή είναι η νο1 πηγή πρωτεΐνης της Μεσογειακής Διατροφής

healthstat.gr
Πράσινα καύσιμα: Οι επενδύσεις των ελληνικών διυλιστηρίων και τα επόμενα βήματα στην ενεργειακή μετάβαση

Πράσινα καύσιμα: Οι επενδύσεις των ελληνικών διυλιστηρίων και τα επόμενα βήματα στην ενεργειακή μετάβαση

ienergeia.gr
Το νέο επαναστατικό μη οπιοειδές φάρμακο που ανακουφίζει τον πόνο

Το νέο επαναστατικό μη οπιοειδές φάρμακο που ανακουφίζει τον πόνο

healthstat.gr
Στρεπτόκοκκος: Πώς μεταδίδεται μεταξύ των παιδιών – Τα πρώτα συμπτώματα

Στρεπτόκοκκος: Πώς μεταδίδεται μεταξύ των παιδιών – Τα πρώτα συμπτώματα

healthstat.gr
Πώς θα καλύψεις τις άσπρες τρίχες στα φρύδια

Πώς θα καλύψεις τις άσπρες τρίχες στα φρύδια

theissue.gr
Πώς θα εξαφανίσεις με λίγο ξύδι τα κουνούπια από το σπίτι σου

Πώς θα εξαφανίσεις με λίγο ξύδι τα κουνούπια από το σπίτι σου

theissue.gr
Τι σημαίνει όταν παίζει το μάτι σου

Τι σημαίνει όταν παίζει το μάτι σου

theissue.gr
Τι δείχνει η χονδρεμπορική τιμή για τους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος Ιουνίου

Τι δείχνει η χονδρεμπορική τιμή για τους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος Ιουνίου

ienergeia.gr