Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Why Greece’s Push for Bank-Only Rent Payments Won’t Fix Tax Evasion

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Why Greece’s Push for Bank-Only Rent Payments Won’t Fix Tax Evasion
The core of the problem isn’t how rent is paid — by bank transfer or cash — but the significant discrepancy between actual rental prices and what is officially declared to the tax authorities.

Greece is once again floating the idea of requiring all rent payments to be made exclusively through bank transfers — a move the government claims could help tackle widespread tax evasion. But while the policy might sound promising in theory, in practice it is unlikely to deliver meaningful results. This proposal is not new; it has been under discussion since 2014 but has never been implemented in a comprehensive or effective way. Its central flaw is that it assumes compliance from landlords and tenants without addressing the entrenched informal practices that dominate the Greek rental market.

The core of the problem isn’t how rent is paid — by bank transfer or cash — but the significant discrepancy between actual rental prices and what is officially declared to the tax authorities. Even with a bank-based system, it remains easy for landlords and tenants to agree on a lower rent to declare on paper, while transferring the difference informally, off the books. Without a strong verification mechanism, simply routing payments through banks does little to ensure transparency. It may create a digital trail, but it doesn't necessarily reflect the full, true value of rental transactions.

Moreover, the fact that this discussion has been revived repeatedly over more than a decade — without concrete implementation or improvement of enforcement tools — signals a deeper failure within Greece’s tax administration. Despite having access to digital technologies and financial data, the authorities have made little progress in reducing tax evasion in the property sector. This suggests the issue is not just about technical capacity, but a broader systemic unwillingness or inability to confront informal practices embedded in the economy.

A more effective approach would involve comparing the rental values declared in official lease agreements with market averages in each area. This could be done using data from online rental platforms, real estate agencies, and other tax filings. By identifying glaring inconsistencies — for example, a property rented at a price far below typical local rates — tax authorities could focus inspections on high-risk cases and uncover under-the-table income that is currently escaping the system.

Ultimately, without such targeted cross-checking and meaningful enforcement at the source, mandating rent payments through banks amounts to little more than a bureaucratic fix. It may give the appearance of reform, but in reality, it risks simply digitizing the same old problem, while leaving the structural roots of tax evasion untouched.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Μπλε τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Κέρδος 200 ευρώ το χρόνο - Η σύγκριση με τα πράσινα

Μπλε τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Κέρδος 200 ευρώ το χρόνο - Η σύγκριση με τα πράσινα

Τι ώρα έρχεται καταιγίδα στην Αθήνα σήμερα

Τι ώρα έρχεται καταιγίδα στην Αθήνα σήμερα

Έρχεται υποχρεωτική πληρωμή ενοικίου μέσω τράπεζας

Έρχεται υποχρεωτική πληρωμή ενοικίου μέσω τράπεζας

Αλλάζει ο καιρός με καταιγίδες - Τι θα γίνει με την κακοκαιρία στην Αττική

Αλλάζει ο καιρός με καταιγίδες - Τι θα γίνει με την κακοκαιρία στην Αττική

Στον «αέρα» ο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ και οι επιδοτήσεις - Έρχεται η ΑΑΔΕ

Στον «αέρα» ο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ και οι επιδοτήσεις - Έρχεται η ΑΑΔΕ

Τι συμβαίνει με τη χοληστερίνη σας όταν προσθέσετε κουρκουμά στη διατροφή σας

Τι συμβαίνει με τη χοληστερίνη σας όταν προσθέσετε κουρκουμά στη διατροφή σας

Εκπαιδευτικός Όμιλος Πουκαμισάς: 36 Χρόνια Πρωτοπορίας στην Εκπαίδευση

Εκπαιδευτικός Όμιλος Πουκαμισάς: 36 Χρόνια Πρωτοπορίας στην Εκπαίδευση

ProntoPegno: Όταν η άμεση ρευστότητα κάνει τη διαφορά

ProntoPegno: Όταν η άμεση ρευστότητα κάνει τη διαφορά

Μικρά παιδιά, μεγάλα μαθήματα: Το ταξίδι της ισορροπημένης διατροφής ξεκινάει από την Κίσσαμο!

Μικρά παιδιά, μεγάλα μαθήματα: Το ταξίδι της ισορροπημένης διατροφής ξεκινάει από την Κίσσαμο!

Rainbow Waters: Πρωτοποριακή εμπειρία πλοήγησης και περισσότερες δυνατότητες για καθαρό νερό με το νέο της site

Rainbow Waters: Πρωτοποριακή εμπειρία πλοήγησης και περισσότερες δυνατότητες για καθαρό νερό με το νέο της site

Εύκολη συνταγή για υγιεινά γαριδάκια με τυρί – Δε θα αγοράσεις ξανά απ’ έξω

Εύκολη συνταγή για υγιεινά γαριδάκια με τυρί – Δε θα αγοράσεις ξανά απ’ έξω

Πώς θα εξαφανίσεις με λίγο ξύδι τα κουνούπια από το σπίτι σου

Πώς θα εξαφανίσεις με λίγο ξύδι τα κουνούπια από το σπίτι σου

Eurovision: Αυτές οι 3 χώρες δεν έδωσαν ούτε ένα βαθμό στην Κλαυδία

Eurovision: Αυτές οι 3 χώρες δεν έδωσαν ούτε ένα βαθμό στην Κλαυδία

Αυτή η κρέμα με σαλιγκάρι χαρίζει λείο και νεανικό δέρμα

Αυτή η κρέμα με σαλιγκάρι χαρίζει λείο και νεανικό δέρμα

Σε τροχαίο ατύχημα ο Γιώργος Λιάγκας – Τι συνέβη

Σε τροχαίο ατύχημα ο Γιώργος Λιάγκας – Τι συνέβη

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece Surpasses EU Standards in Bank Deposit Protection

Greece Surpasses EU Standards in Bank Deposit Protection

News In English
Athens Faces Political Uproar Over Silence on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

Athens Faces Political Uproar Over Silence on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

News In English
Is Greece Poised to Use EU Regulation to Tighten Grip on Its Ports?

Is Greece Poised to Use EU Regulation to Tighten Grip on Its Ports?

News In English
Old Format, New Goals: Greece, Cyprus, Israel Press U.S. for Renewed Engagement

Old Format, New Goals: Greece, Cyprus, Israel Press U.S. for Renewed Engagement

News In English

NETWORK

Τι αλλαγές φέρνει στα πράσινα τιμολόγια η ΔΕΗ

Τι αλλαγές φέρνει στα πράσινα τιμολόγια η ΔΕΗ

ienergeia.gr
Τι πρέπει να προσέχετε όταν φοράτε ταμπόν στη θάλασσα

Τι πρέπει να προσέχετε όταν φοράτε ταμπόν στη θάλασσα

healthstat.gr
ΑΔΜΗΕ: Πώς θα λειτουργήσει ο νέος μηχανισμός δημοπρασιών ισχύος εξισορρόπησης

ΑΔΜΗΕ: Πώς θα λειτουργήσει ο νέος μηχανισμός δημοπρασιών ισχύος εξισορρόπησης

ienergeia.gr
Το ενεργειακό κόστος «ροκανίζει» τα κέρδη των σούπερ μάρκετ

Το ενεργειακό κόστος «ροκανίζει» τα κέρδη των σούπερ μάρκετ

ienergeia.gr
Τι σηματοδοτεί για τη ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας το mega project των 600 εκατ. ευρώ στη Λάρισα

Τι σηματοδοτεί για τη ΔΕΠΑ Εμπορίας το mega project των 600 εκατ. ευρώ στη Λάρισα

ienergeia.gr
Το τεστ των 60 δευτερολέπτων που βοηθά στη διάγνωση της άνοιας

Το τεστ των 60 δευτερολέπτων που βοηθά στη διάγνωση της άνοιας

healthstat.gr
Eurovision: Αυτές οι 3 χώρες δεν έδωσαν ούτε ένα βαθμό στην Κλαυδία

Eurovision: Αυτές οι 3 χώρες δεν έδωσαν ούτε ένα βαθμό στην Κλαυδία

theissue.gr
Εύκολη συνταγή για υγιεινά γαριδάκια με τυρί – Δε θα αγοράσεις ξανά απ’ έξω

Εύκολη συνταγή για υγιεινά γαριδάκια με τυρί – Δε θα αγοράσεις ξανά απ’ έξω

theissue.gr