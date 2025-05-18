Digital Platform Reveals Dissatisfaction with Local Governance in Greece

Developed by the Ministry of the Interior in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Governance, the platform axiologisi.ypes.gov.gr was launched in early May with the promise of bringing transparency and citizen feedback into the heart of public administration.

A newly launched digital platform in Greece has offered citizens the unprecedented opportunity to rate the services of their local municipalities and central government agencies. The results, so far, paint a bleak picture—at least on paper. Seven of the country’s largest municipalities, including Athens and Thessaloniki, have been branded underperformers by thousands of participating citizens. Yet, while headlines may declare a failing grade for Greece’s urban centers, the true value of the survey—and its methodology—raises as many questions as it answers.

Developed by the Ministry of the Interior in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Governance, the platform axiologisi.ypes.gov.gr was launched in early May with the promise of bringing transparency and citizen feedback into the heart of public administration. Users were asked to rate a series of services—both local and national—on a scale from 1 to 10. More than 9,000 people have participated so far, scoring municipalities across five key areas: cleanliness, public lighting, school infrastructure, green spaces, and parking.

The preliminary results are striking, if not damning. Only one municipality, Peristeri, scored above the symbolic passing grade of 5, with the rest falling short—some significantly so. The overall average across the seven cities hovers around 3.9. Heraklion (Crete) performed worst across nearly all categories, while Athens and Thessaloniki—cities with far more complex administrative challenges—fared poorly in everything from cleanliness to school facilities. Parking, predictably, is a nightmare everywhere.

But how much weight should be given to this digital report card? The simplicity of the platform may be its greatest flaw. A few clicks can produce a numerical rating, but context, nuance, and service complexity are easily lost in such a reductive approach. There is no indication of whether users had recent interactions with the services they rated, whether they evaluated based on firsthand experience, or simply vented long-standing frustrations. Nor does the survey account for socio-economic, geographic, or operational differences between the municipalities being judged.

Still, the results tell a story—or at least part of one. Peristeri, a working-class suburb of Athens, was consistently the highest-rated municipality. It scored 5.9 in cleanliness, 6.6 in lighting, and 5.8 for green spaces. Heraklion, on the other hand, recorded the lowest scores nearly across the board, with a mere 2.1 in cleanliness and 2.0 in parking. Even Athens, the country’s capital and administrative hub, scored just 3.3 in cleanliness and 3.4 in green space, indicating citizen dissatisfaction even in the heart of the government.

Education infrastructure—a sensitive area—was also rated poorly across the board. Not a single municipality reached the average passing mark. Larissa led with a modest 4.6, followed closely by Peristeri and Patras. Heraklion, again, trailed at the bottom. The near-universal failure in this area may reflect deeper structural issues that a crowd-sourced score cannot meaningfully unpack.

The picture becomes more favorable when it comes to the central government’s digital services. Here, citizens expressed notably higher satisfaction. The gov.gr platform, which hosts a wide array of digital public services including ID requests, tax certificates, and health documentation, received an impressive score of 8. Other digital platforms such as myHealth, the online land registry, and e-prescription systems also performed well, with an average score of 7.3.

Yet even this contrast raises questions. If citizens are so pleased with the state’s digital services, but so deeply unhappy with in-person municipal interactions, are we seeing a genuine reflection of service quality—or a reflection of where it’s easiest to register dissatisfaction? Digital platforms are designed for convenience, and often perform consistently because they remove human friction. Evaluating a city's waste collection or school maintenance, however, involves physical infrastructure, long-term investments, and bureaucratic layers that a five-minute online survey can hardly hope to measure accurately.

Adding to the complexity is the demographic breakdown of respondents. Most participants fall within the 45–54 age range, followed by those aged 55–64. Citizens under 35 made up just 14.5% of the votes. This raises the question of whose voices are truly being heard, and whether the results reflect the views of an engaged cross-section of society—or simply those most comfortable or motivated to engage with the platform.

Furthermore, the process lacks transparency in how data is weighted or validated. Are repeat submissions allowed? Are responses linked to actual municipal residency? Is there any control for bias or manipulation? The survey appears to operate on the principle of self-selection, meaning the most dissatisfied—or the most vocal—are likely overrepresented.

The government, for its part, has praised the platform as a pioneering step toward participatory democracy. Officials say that when the full results are published next week, citizens will be able to see exactly which services are performing well and which are failing. In theory, this could foster accountability and spur improvement. In practice, it risks becoming a shallow exercise if not paired with deeper institutional reforms, funding commitments, and mechanisms to act on the feedback received.