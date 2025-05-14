Berlin Talks Signal Closer Greek-German Cooperation on Economy, Migration, and Defense

During a high-profile meeting in Berlin on Tuesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis signaled a new chapter in Greek-German relations, underlining closer cooperation on economic reform, migration policy, and European defense.

Following their talks, Chancellor Merz expressed strong support for Mitsotakis’s leadership, praising Greece’s economic recovery since the financial crisis and highlighting its labor market reforms as an example worth studying in Germany. He also stressed the urgency of implementing stricter European migration rules, stating that both countries are aligned on the need for new restrictions and stronger partnerships with third countries to curb illegal flows. He called for fewer arrivals in Germany and more returns of those not granted asylum, pointing to intensified collaboration between the two governments.

Mitsotakis, for his part, portrayed Greece as a country transformed — a fiscally disciplined, investment-ready nation that has regained the confidence of international markets. He emphasized that German companies are already expanding their presence in Greece and invited further investment, noting that Greece’s regained investment-grade status marks a major milestone.

On Ukraine, both leaders expressed unified support for a ceasefire and reiterated their commitment to the country’s sovereignty. Merz warned of increased EU sanctions against Russia if progress is not made soon, especially in the energy sector. Mitsotakis urged that Europe remain united, take responsibility for its defense, and play a central role in any future peace process, grounded in international law.

Migration remained a key theme. Mitsotakis acknowledged Germany’s understanding of the pressure on frontline states like Greece and called for a stronger focus on the external dimension — particularly on returns and protecting the EU’s external borders. He stressed the need for deeper alignment between Athens and Berlin on asylum and border control policy.