A Greek Bank’s Bold Answer to Europe’s Demographic Challenge

Greece has long faced population decline, especially in its remote and border regions.

In a world where corporate social responsibility often gets reduced to headlines and metrics, Eurobank’s latest initiative offers something far more tangible: children. Speaking at the bank’s Annual General Meeting, CEO Fokion Karavias shared a number that brought a human face to the company’s social mission — 58. That is the number of children born so far thanks to Eurobank’s partnership with the Greek nonprofit BeLive, which provides in vitro fertilization (IVF) to couples who otherwise couldn’t afford it.

In Greece, where declining birth rates have become a demographic concern of national importance, this initiative is more than just a corporate gesture. It is a lifeline. Through this program, Eurobank has given dozens of families the chance to grow, offering not just medical assistance but also hope — something that can’t be easily measured on a balance sheet. The symbolism of “two full school classrooms” of children born through this initiative was not lost on Karavias, who framed it as just one part of a much broader social strategy.

Greece has long faced population decline, especially in its remote and border regions. From the northern prefecture of Evros and the islands of the North Aegean to the Dodecanese and the far-flung islet of Kastellorizo, communities have watched their numbers dwindle as young people move to cities or abroad in search of better opportunities. Eurobank is attempting to reverse this trend with a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach centered on support for families and the revitalization of local economies.

A cornerstone of this approach is employment. Through a remote work program designed to benefit residents of these sparsely populated regions, 75 people have already been hired by the bank and now work full-time from their hometowns. This isn't a temporary gig or a freelance opportunity—it’s stable, long-term employment, allowing people to remain where they live and contribute meaningfully to their local communities. Karavias was clear: this is about more than just jobs. It's about sustaining communities, supporting families, and giving people a reason to stay rooted in the places they call home.

Housing support is also part of the equation. Eurobank has launched a pioneering mortgage program aimed at large families—those with three or more children—who are seeking to buy their first home in the same remote areas the bank is targeting for revitalization. The program offers a fixed interest rate of just 1%, a virtually unheard-of figure in today’s financial climate. The goal is to reduce barriers for families who might otherwise find homeownership out of reach. According to Karavias, the initial response has already been encouraging.

Attica’s Water Supply at Risk, Warns Greece’s Main Water Utility

Greece’s Fiscal Strategy Faces Questions Over Tax Windfall and Investment Optimism

Greece Climbs in European Travel Rankings Despite Changing Tourist Trends

EU Lawmakers Urge Greek PM to Crack Down on Tanker Sales to Russia’s Shadow Fleet

