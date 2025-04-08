Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Justice System Reforms Could Unlock Investment and Productivity Gains in Greece

Image of By Thanasis Koukakis By Thanasis Koukakis
Justice System Reforms Could Unlock Investment and Productivity Gains in Greece Φωτογραφία: UNSPLASH
The judicial process, IMF's report argues, would significantly enhance the Greek state’s ability to enforce laws, restructure struggling businesses more effectively, and create a more reliable institutional environment for investors.

Reforming Greece’s justice system could play a pivotal role in revitalizing investment and boosting productivity, according to a new report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released on Monday.

The analysis points to the slow pace of judicial proceedings, a backlog of unresolved cases, and protracted delays in enforcing contracts as major obstacles to doing business in the country.

The IMF warns that these inefficiencies undermine investor confidence and hamper economic activity. Streamlining the judicial process, it argues, would significantly enhance the Greek state’s ability to enforce laws, restructure struggling businesses more effectively, and create a more reliable institutional environment for investors.

The potential impact is far from trivial. According to the report, improving judicial efficiency could raise investment levels by 1 to 1.5 percent of GDP and deliver similar gains in overall productivity. Much of this growth would come from a more dynamic reallocation of resources and quicker business adaptation to market needs.

To get there, the IMF outlines a multi-pronged reform agenda. It emphasizes the need to modernize infrastructure, adopt digital technologies, strengthen the legal workforce, and improve incentives for judges and legal professionals. It also highlights the benefits of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms—like mediation and arbitration—which could help ease the burden on civil courts and accelerate legal proceedings.

These conclusions are based on economic modeling informed by international experience, particularly from countries such as Portugal and Slovakia, where comparable judicial reforms have yielded measurable improvements in investment and growth.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Κατάργηση ΕΝΦΙΑ, 13η σύνταξη, τεκμήρια και φορολογικοί συντελεστές στο πακέτο «παροχών»

Κατάργηση ΕΝΦΙΑ, 13η σύνταξη, τεκμήρια και φορολογικοί συντελεστές στο πακέτο «παροχών»

Σάκης Αρναούτογλου: Η τάση για τον καιρό το Πάσχα και τη Μεγάλη Εβδομάδα

Σάκης Αρναούτογλου: Η τάση για τον καιρό το Πάσχα και τη Μεγάλη Εβδομάδα

Επίδομα παιδιού Α21: Έρχονται νέα μηνύματά για την προπληρωμένη κάρτα

Επίδομα παιδιού Α21: Έρχονται νέα μηνύματά για την προπληρωμένη κάρτα

Ενοικίαση αυτοκινήτου για διακοπές; Μάθε γιατί η Abbycar είναι η μοναδική επιλογή!

Ενοικίαση αυτοκινήτου για διακοπές; Μάθε γιατί η Abbycar είναι η μοναδική επιλογή!

Τι θέλουν πραγματικά οι εργαζόμενοι σήμερα;

Τι θέλουν πραγματικά οι εργαζόμενοι σήμερα;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Ένας επαγγελματικός προορισμός με καρδιά και ψυχή

Θεσσαλονίκη: Ένας επαγγελματικός προορισμός με καρδιά και ψυχή

Η ηλικία που αδιαθέτησες για πρώτη φορά μπορεί να «προβλέψει» πόσο θα ζήσεις

Η ηλικία που αδιαθέτησες για πρώτη φορά μπορεί να «προβλέψει» πόσο θα ζήσεις

Πανσέληνος Απριλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια έρχονται κακά μαντάτα

Πανσέληνος Απριλίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια έρχονται κακά μαντάτα

Θες να ξεφορτωθείς τις επαναλαμβανόμενες ουρολοιμώξεις χωρίς αντιβιοτικά;

Θες να ξεφορτωθείς τις επαναλαμβανόμενες ουρολοιμώξεις χωρίς αντιβιοτικά;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Οι βιταμίνες που θα σε κάνουν να πεις «αντίο» στις άσπρες τρίχες, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Οι βιταμίνες που θα σε κάνουν να πεις «αντίο» στις άσπρες τρίχες, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Μαρία Μπακοδήμου: Το πρόβλημα που αντιμετωπίζει με την υγεία της

Μαρία Μπακοδήμου: Το πρόβλημα που αντιμετωπίζει με την υγεία της

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece’s Economic Policy Hits Repeat: Familiar Promises, Little Delivery

Greece’s Economic Policy Hits Repeat: Familiar Promises, Little Delivery

News In English
«Child Penalty»: How Motherhood Hinders Women’s Careers in Greece

«Child Penalty»: How Motherhood Hinders Women’s Careers in Greece

News In English
IMF Sees Improved Sustainability of Greek Debt, But Challenges Persist

IMF Sees Improved Sustainability of Greek Debt, But Challenges Persist

News In English
Greece Surprises Markets with Strategic Buyback of GDP-Linked Bonds from Debt Crisis Era

Greece Surprises Markets with Strategic Buyback of GDP-Linked Bonds from Debt Crisis Era

News In English

NETWORK

Eurelectric: Πώς οι λογαριασμοί ρεύματος μπορούν να μειωθούν στο μισό έως το 2050

Eurelectric: Πώς οι λογαριασμοί ρεύματος μπορούν να μειωθούν στο μισό έως το 2050

ienergeia.gr
Θες να ξεφορτωθείς τις επαναλαμβανόμενες ουρολοιμώξεις χωρίς αντιβιοτικά;

Θες να ξεφορτωθείς τις επαναλαμβανόμενες ουρολοιμώξεις χωρίς αντιβιοτικά;

theissue.gr
Κυμαινόμενα τιμολόγια: Κάτω από τον ευρωπαϊκό μέσο όρο τον Μάρτιο, αλλά ακριβά με βάση την αγοραστική δύναμη

Κυμαινόμενα τιμολόγια: Κάτω από τον ευρωπαϊκό μέσο όρο τον Μάρτιο, αλλά ακριβά με βάση την αγοραστική δύναμη

ienergeia.gr
Το φαινόμενο της «μισοκινησίας»: Γιατί μας ενοχλούν οι νευρικές κινήσεις των άλλων

Το φαινόμενο της «μισοκινησίας»: Γιατί μας ενοχλούν οι νευρικές κινήσεις των άλλων

healthstat.gr
Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Οι βιταμίνες που θα σε κάνουν να πεις «αντίο» στις άσπρες τρίχες, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Οι βιταμίνες που θα σε κάνουν να πεις «αντίο» στις άσπρες τρίχες, σύμφωνα με τους ειδικούς

theissue.gr
1 στους 3 ανάπηρους δυσκολεύονται να λάβουν τις υπηρεσίες υγείας που χρειάστηκαν

1 στους 3 ανάπηρους δυσκολεύονται να λάβουν τις υπηρεσίες υγείας που χρειάστηκαν

healthstat.gr
Η ηλικία που αδιαθέτησες για πρώτη φορά μπορεί να «προβλέψει» πόσο θα ζήσεις

Η ηλικία που αδιαθέτησες για πρώτη φορά μπορεί να «προβλέψει» πόσο θα ζήσεις

theissue.gr
Πάρκινσον: Το περίεργο σημάδι στη μύτη που μπορεί να είναι σύμπτωμα

Πάρκινσον: Το περίεργο σημάδι στη μύτη που μπορεί να είναι σύμπτωμα

healthstat.gr