Greece’s Metlen Leads Europe’s Charge for Strategic Mineral Autonomy

A new chapter in the geopolitical race for critical raw materials is unfolding, as the United States and the European Union step up efforts to secure vital mineral resources and reduce their reliance on China. Both sides are rethinking supply chains and ramping up domestic production strategies, in a bid to bolster their economic sovereignty and technological resilience in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

In the United States, President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week aimed at boosting domestic production of key minerals such as uranium, copper, potash, and gold - while leaving the door open to include coal. The move is part of a broader push under his administration’s «Energy Sovereignty» strategy to reduce dependence on imported resources critical to national security and industrial supply chains.

The executive order directs federal agencies to fast-track the review and approval of mining projects, in coordination with the National Energy Sovereignty Council, led by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. It also gives Burgum the authority to prioritize critical mineral projects on federal lands and determine whether additional minerals fall under the scope of the order.

To support these efforts, Trump plans to activate the Defense Production Act, a powerful policy tool previously used by President Joe Biden in 2022 to stimulate domestic mineral output. In parallel, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, working with the Department of Defense, is set to fund new extraction projects through a dedicated critical minerals facility.

Across the Atlantic, the European Union is pursuing its own path to secure the supply of strategic raw materials—one that increasingly centers on strengthening domestic production and attracting investment in projects of geopolitical significance. As part of this effort, Greece is emerging as a key player.

On March 27, European Commission Executive Vice President Stéphane Séjourné is scheduled to visit the facilities of Metlen, one of Greece’s largest industrial groups, in the town of Agios Nikolaos in Boeotia. The visit will take place at the “Aluminium of Greece” plant—owned by Metlen and currently the only fully integrated production facility of its kind in Europe. The plant oversees the entire process from bauxite mining to the production of alumina, primary aluminum, and gallium, a metal of rising strategic importance.

The European Commission has shown strong interest in Metlen’s recent €295.5 million investment, which will significantly boost the company’s production capacity for gallium. This rare metal is critical to the green transition and digital technologies, as it is used in high-performance applications such as semiconductors, solar panels, and advanced electronic systems. Until recently, China maintained a near-monopoly on gallium production. However, Beijing’s 2023 decision to restrict exports of the metal sent shockwaves through global markets and intensified pressure on Europe to secure its own sources.

This investment by Metlen positions the company as the first in the European Union to fill this crucial gap, offering a reliable alternative to Chinese supply. It also marks a major step forward in Europe’s broader strategy to achieve technological and energy independence, reduce vulnerabilities in key industrial sectors, and support the continent’s transition to a greener and more secure future.