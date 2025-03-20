Greece to Revamp Tax Administration in 2025 with Major Digital Reforms

A central focus of the reforms is the expansion of digital tax services.

Greece is set to implement major reforms in its tax administration in 2025, focusing on digital transformation, transparency, and efficiency. The country’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) has unveiled an Operational Plan aimed at simplifying tax processes, improving public services, and enhancing compliance while cracking down on corruption.

A key initiative in this plan is the introduction of an Integrated Information System for Monitoring Key Performance Indicators, designed to strengthen tax oversight, enhance transparency, and improve overall efficiency. The plan also includes upgrades to laboratory inspections carried out by the General Chemical State Laboratory, which is responsible for ensuring product and food safety. In addition, the anti-corruption strategy launched in 2022 is set for completion, reinforcing integrity in the public sector.

A central focus of the reforms is the expansion of digital tax services, making it easier for individuals and businesses to manage their tax obligations. One of the most anticipated developments is the launch of the myDATA app, which will allow taxpayers to issue invoices and shipping documents directly from their mobile devices.

Further digital advancements include a new online platform for maritime businesses to submit fees related to tugboat and fishing vessel operations. Additionally, notaries will be able to electronically submit property tax declarations (E9) for deceased individuals, reducing bureaucratic hurdles in real estate transactions.

Another major reform involves the full digitalization of vehicle tax exemptions for people with disabilities, eliminating the need for physical paperwork and streamlining the process for those eligible. These changes are part of a broader e-government strategy aimed at reducing administrative burdens and modernizing interactions between taxpayers and the state.

The new tax administration plan also seeks to improve efficiency in public services. A significant step forward is the automatic updating of taxpayer records, made possible through integration with Greece’s General Business Registry (GEMI). This will ensure real-time updates for businesses and minimize the need for manual data submissions.

To enhance taxpayer assistance, a new Taxpayer Service Center (KEFODE) is being established in Thessaloniki, aimed at improving support for individuals and businesses. Additionally, the introduction of a digital shipping document system, combined with improved monitoring of goods movement, is expected to combat tax evasion and improve supply chain transparency.

Greece’s tax administration reforms also focus on strengthening tax compliance and ensuring fair tax collection. Among the key measures is the digitalization of the tax representative appointment process, which will make it easier for businesses and individuals to manage tax matters remotely.

Another efficiency-driven initiative is the automatic inclusion of heirs in taxpayer records, leveraging data interoperability to simplify estate management. Additionally, the establishment of the Large Taxpayer Audit Center (KEMEF) will enable authorities to closely monitor major corporations and high-income taxpayers, ensuring that tax obligations are met fairly and efficiently.

To prevent financial discrepancies, Greece is also launching a new digital platform in collaboration with financial institutions to eliminate overcharges and unjustified tax withholdings, ensuring greater accuracy in tax and fee payments.

Greece’s 2025 tax reforms mark a significant step toward modernizing and streamlining its tax administration. By investing in digital services, automation, and stronger compliance mechanisms, the country aims to create a more efficient and transparent tax system that meets the needs of both domestic and international businesses, foreign investors, and Greek taxpayers alike.