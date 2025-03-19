Games
Greece’s Tax System Set for Digital Overhaul with EU-Backed Investment

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) has announced an ambitious five-year modernization plan, backed by over €270 million from the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The initiative aims to enhance transparency, improve tax administration efficiency, and drive a digital transformation of the country’s tax system. The investments focus on upgrading information systems, implementing new monitoring mechanisms, and streamlining asset management, with completion targets set between 2025 and 2029.

A key component of this initiative is the development of a new Integrated Taxation and Audit Information System, a €86.2 million project expected to be completed by 2029. Additionally, a €80.1 million investment will fund a vehicle and container tracking infrastructure, scheduled for completion by 2026.

One of the most ambitious projects is the digitization of AADE’s physical archives, requiring a €40.2 million investment and expected to be completed by 2026. The expansion and improvement of the Taxpayer Service Center (KEF) will also receive €22 million, with a scheduled completion date of 2026.

Further enhancements include €11.6 million allocated for updates to AADE’s information systems, targeted for 2025. Another €5 million will be used to develop a content management system and integrate legislative processes, with completion set for 2026.

Investments in business intelligence and data analytics will support tax auditing, with €4.3 million earmarked for completion in 2026. A similar amount has been designated for public outreach and communication regarding AADE’s modernization efforts, also set for completion in 2026.

To support digital transformation, €4.8 million will be spent on additional IT infrastructure, expected to be completed by 2025. The implementation of monitoring software for cash register transactions and auditing mechanisms is budgeted at €2.5 million, with a projected completion date of 2026.

AADE is also focusing on risk management and operational continuity, investing €2.5 million in a new digital system set to be completed in 2026. A new real estate management information system is planned, with an estimated cost of €3.1 million and a target completion date of 2026.

Cybersecurity is a priority, with €1.3 million allocated for an information security framework, scheduled for 2025. The development of a digital human resources and payroll management system, also budgeted at €1.3 million, is expected to be completed by 2026.

Additional investments include €1.4 million for IT service management tools, due by 2025, and an equal amount for an Integrated Information System for the General State Chemistry Department, set for 2026.

Other modernization efforts include a €0.5 million investment in an integrated system for property management, expected by 2025. The introduction of an Electronic Document Management System (EDMS), costing €0.7 million, will facilitate office digitization, with a completion date of 2025.

This extensive modernization plan underscores Greece’s commitment to leveraging digital technology to enhance tax administration efficiency and transparency. By aligning with EU funding priorities, the initiative aims to modernize public financial management and improve services for taxpayers and businesses both within and outside of Greece.

