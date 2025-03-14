Greece, Cyprus, and Israel Strengthen Trilateral Cooperation with Focus on Energy Connectivity

Greece, Cyprus, and Israel are deepening their strategic partnership, with energy connectivity emerging as a key priority, as reaffirmed during a meeting of their Foreign Ministers on Thursday in Athens.

The three countries emphasized the importance of their planned electricity interconnection, a project that aligns with Europe’s broader energy strategy and aims to enhance regional energy security.

This trilateral initiative is part of the “3+1” framework, which also includes the United States as a partner, reflecting a shared commitment to stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis underscored the importance of regional cooperation and infrastructure development to enhance security and resilience. He also highlighted the role of the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat, headquartered in Nicosia, in coordinating efforts across key sectors, including the economy, cybersecurity, and environmental protection.

At the center of discussions was the Greece-Cyprus-Israel Interconnection (GSI), an electricity project viewed as a critical step toward reducing the region’s reliance on external energy sources. Gerapetritis assured that the project will move forward without delays, reinforcing energy stability in Southeast Europe and the Middle East.

Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos described the collaboration as a long-term strategic endeavor, positioning the three nations as an “energy bridge” linking Europe and the Middle East. He also announced an upcoming summit between the leaders of Greece, Cyprus, and Israel, where they will explore further avenues for cooperation.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar emphasized that the trilateral relationship is built on shared values and mutual interests, with energy interconnectivity serving as a foundation for regional security. He also pointed out that cooperation extends beyond energy, encompassing defense, cybersecurity, and crisis management.

Beyond energy, the ministers addressed geopolitical issues, including the Cyprus conflict, regional stability in the Middle East, and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Gerapetritis reiterated Greece’s support for a just and lasting resolution to the Cyprus issue, in line with UN resolutions. Kombos mentioned ongoing efforts to resume negotiations, while Sa’ar reaffirmed Israel’s solidarity with Cyprus and condemned Turkey’s continued occupation of Northern Cyprus.

The situation in Gaza was another key topic, with the ministers stressing the need for the release of hostages and the unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid. Gerapetritis praised Cyprus for establishing the Amalthea maritime corridor to facilitate aid deliveries, while Sa’ar asserted that Israel’s security requires the complete demilitarization of the region.

This latest trilateral meeting highlights the growing strategic depth of cooperation between Greece, Cyprus, and Israel. While energy connectivity remains a central pillar, their partnership is expanding to broader security, economic, and humanitarian initiatives, shaping the Eastern Mediterranean’s future.