News In English

Mass Protests in Greece Reshape Political Landscape Amid Public Outrage Over Tempi Tragedy

Mass protests held across Greece on February 28 in response to the Tempi rail disaster have significantly shifted the country’s political landscape.

A new poll conducted by GPO, released on March 5, reveals deep public dissatisfaction with the government and a growing demand for accountability. The survey suggests that a majority of citizens believe the government is attempting to cover up the case, and there is increasing support for criminal charges against political figures linked to the tragedy.

The poll, conducted on a sample of 1,140 people and aired on Greece’s STAR News, found that public sentiment is largely driven by anger and a desire for justice. Of those surveyed, 64.1% said they participated in the protests to honor the victims, 56.1% attended to demand justice, while 47.4% wanted to send a direct message against the government. Another 15.6% joined the demonstrations to push for safer transportation systems.

A striking 85% of respondents hold the government responsible for the disaster, with only 13.5% believing it does not bear any blame. Even among voters of the ruling New Democracy (ND) party, 58.6% agree that the government is at fault. When asked about the government's handling of the case, 71.9% said they believe there is an attempt to cover up the truth, while just 21.7% felt the government was working to fully investigate the incident.

The demand for accountability is overwhelming, with 86.2% of those surveyed believing that political figures should face criminal charges over the tragedy. Among ND voters, this sentiment is shared by 65.6%. However, there is also widespread skepticism toward opposition parties, with 82.4% of respondents believing they are trying to exploit the disaster for political gain.

Support for early elections is growing, with 52.5% of respondents in favor of holding a snap vote due to the government’s handling of the Tempi disaster, while 44.7% oppose the idea. Furthermore, 67.7% believe the government has lost its legitimacy to govern, compared to 29.5% who think it still holds public support. Trust in the Greek judiciary is also notably weak, with 60% of respondents expressing distrust in the justice system, while 40% believe it is still reliable.

When asked who they consider the most suitable candidate for prime minister, the leading response was “No One” at 36.7%. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis followed with 24.9%, while Nikos Androulakis of PASOK was named by 8.8% of respondents. Other political figures, including Kyriakos Velopoulos, Zoe Konstantopoulou, Dimitris Koutsoumbas, Sokratis Famellos, and Stefanos Kasselakis, ranked significantly lower in public preference.

The government’s declining support is evident in voting intentions. The New Democracy party has dropped to 23.1%, a loss of 3.6 percentage points since GPO’s previous poll in January. PASOK follows at 14.8%, Greek Solution at 9.2%, the Communist Party (KKE) at 7.9%, Course of Freedom at 6.9%, and SYRIZA at just 6%. Other smaller parties, such as Voice of Logic, Niki, Democracy Movement, MeRA25, and New Left, remain below the 3% electoral threshold.

