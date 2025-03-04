Greece's Tax Authority Takes on Corruption: Key Strategy Under Review in 2025

Greece's Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is entering a critical phase in its fight against corruption within the tax administration.

By 2025, the effectiveness of a sweeping anti-corruption strategy, launched in 2022 and set to run through the end of next year, will be fully assessed. The initiative aims to enhance transparency, improve efficiency, and prevent illicit practices in tax administration.

The strategy is built on two main pillars. The first focuses on risk management, leveraging digital tools and auditing mechanisms to detect and address corruption. New technologies, including monitoring and whistleblowing systems, have already been deployed, alongside procedures to assess risks and scrutinize the financial assets of tax officials.

The second pillar is centered on strengthening transparency and integrity within AADE. This includes training tax officers, informing citizens about their rights, and streamlining bureaucratic processes to minimize opportunities for misconduct.

In the coming months, authorities will complete planned reforms while evaluating the effectiveness of measures already implemented. A major priority is the creation of a risk registry to identify potential threats early, as well as enhancements to internal auditing processes to ensure anti-corruption mechanisms function effectively.

By the end of 2025, AADE will outline its long-term strategy for combating corruption in Greece’s tax administration. Key performance indicators will include the efficiency of audits, the number of corruption cases detected, and improvements in transparency. The final review will determine whether further interventions or new policies are necessary to strengthen AADE’s defenses against corruption in the years ahead.