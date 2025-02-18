Social Media Dominates News Consumption Among Greek Youth

Instagram has emerged as the most popular platform for news among young Greeks, with 52% using it to stay informed. TikTok is also gaining traction, particularly among teenagers.

Young people in Greece are increasingly turning to social media as their primary source of news, reflecting a broader trend across the European Union. According to the latest Eurobarometer survey, 48% of young Greeks aged 16 to 30 rely on social networks for information on political and social issues. This preference places Greece among the EU countries with the highest rates of social media news consumption. Television remains a significant source of information, but its influence is waning among younger generations.

Instagram has emerged as the most popular platform for news among young Greeks, with 52% using it to stay informed. TikTok is also gaining traction, particularly among teenagers, while Facebook, once dominant, has seen a decline in popularity compared to other EU countries. In contrast, X (formerly Twitter) remains a less common choice, with a much smaller percentage of young Greeks using it for news.

Despite their reliance on social media, young Greeks are highly aware of the risks of misinformation. A striking 83% of respondents in Greece reported encountering false or misleading news, a figure higher than the EU average of 76%. More than half (57%) say they are exposed to fake news “often” or “very often,” placing Greece among the European countries most affected by this issue. However, Greek youth also demonstrate confidence in their ability to identify misinformation, with 70% believing they can recognize fake news when they see it.

The findings highlight the growing challenge of navigating an information landscape dominated by digital platforms. While social media offers fast and accessible news, the prevalence of misinformation underscores the need for stronger media literacy and critical thinking skills. As young Greeks increasingly turn to online sources for information, ensuring the reliability of what they consume remains a pressing issue.