Beyond the Stereotypes: The Reality of Sex and Relationships in Greece

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Beyond the Stereotypes: The Reality of Sex and Relationships in Greece
Many Greeks are disengaging from both love and sex.

Despite its reputation for romance and passion, a new survey by Greek polling agency Prorata suggests that many Greeks are disengaging from both love and sex. The study, conducted between February 7 and 10 with 604 participants, reveals a significant shift in sexual activity, relationships, and attitudes toward monogamy.

Sexual inactivity appears to be rising, with 43% of Greeks abstaining from sex, 38% not sexually active at all, and 5% never having had a sexual encounter. However, 56% remain sexually active, with 40% having had sex at least once in the past week. Professor Lisa Tsaliki of the University of Athens notes that sexual inactivity is more common than expected, adding that men often inflate their responses, while women, especially older ones, may underreport their sexual activity due to cultural stigma.

The survey also highlights generational differences, with younger Greeks (17-34) being more sexually active than older individuals. While only 6% of young adults reported no sexual activity in the past week, the number jumps to 21% among those over 55.

Marriage does not guarantee a thriving sex life. Many married Greeks report abstinence, and sociologist Vangelis Liotzis suggests that passion fades unless a relationship is built on emotional and practical foundations. Meanwhile, infidelity is common, with 51% admitting to cheating. While 45% of men claim to have remained faithful, 57% of women say the same, though Tsaliki warns that women might be more likely to provide the socially «correct» answer.

Despite growing global discussions about non-monogamy, open relationships remain widely rejected in Greece, with 77% disapproving of them. However, one in four has either experimented with or would consider a non-monogamous relationship.

Love at first sight remains a romantic ideal, with 58% saying they have fallen in love instantly, though 61% say it did not lead to a relationship. Meanwhile, stress (52%) and poor partner choices (50%) are cited as the main obstacles to a healthy sex life.

