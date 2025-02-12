Games
Is Greece Giving Real Estate Firms an Unfair Advantage in Renewable Energy?

The Greek government has introduced new legislation aimed at modernizing the regulatory framework for Real Estate Investment Companies (REICs), enabling them to enter the renewable energy sector.

This legislative shift is expected to create fresh investment opportunities by allowing these companies to engage in energy production and storage, particularly in connection with the energy autonomy of their real estate assets.

The move aligns with global trends promoting sustainability and energy efficiency in real estate, while also leveraging Greece’s competitive tax regime to attract investment. However, it also raises important questions about market competition and the potential impact on the broader renewable energy landscape.

Greece already offers favorable tax treatment to REICs, with lower tax rates compared to other corporate structures. This provides investors with stability and predictability - an appealing factor for international capital. By expanding their scope to include renewable energy, these firms now gain additional tax incentives that make energy investments more cost-effective than for traditional energy companies.

However, this preferential treatment raises concerns about potential market distortions. Conventional energy producers, who do not enjoy the same tax benefits, may find themselves at a competitive disadvantage. The introduction of REICs into the energy sector could lead to an uneven playing field, where real estate investment firms gain an outsized advantage over established energy market players.

Beyond competition concerns, the new policy could also reshape the investment landscape. REICs, capitalizing on their tax advantages, may focus primarily on energy infrastructure that serves their own properties rather than contributing to the broader development of Greece’s renewable energy grid. This selective investment approach could lead to market fragmentation, limiting the integration of large-scale renewable projects into the national energy system.

Furthermore, there is a risk of excessive capital concentration in REICs at the expense of independent renewable energy investors. If these real estate firms dominate energy investments, it could reduce diversity in the sector and slow down broader efforts to transition to clean energy.

