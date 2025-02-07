Greek Government Faces Strong Backlash Over Train Disaster and Wiretapping Scandal, Poll Finds

A new poll has delivered a severe political blow to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his government, with an overwhelming majority of the public rejecting its handling of key political and legal issues.

The findings expose deep distrust, particularly regarding the administration’s response to the Tempi train disaster and the wiretapping scandal, two of the most controversial crises in Greece in recent years.

The Metron Analysis survey—commissioned by the Alexis Tsipras Institute and presented at a conference on the rule of law, democracy, and justice—found that 74% of Greeks believe the government is actively covering up responsibility for the Tempi train crash.

The February 2023 tragedy, which killed 57 people, is one of Greece’s worst rail disasters, triggering public outrage over infrastructure neglect, mismanagement, and a lack of accountability. Despite government assurances that investigations are being conducted transparently, the public remains unconvinced.

Beyond the Tempi disaster, the survey also highlights growing skepticism over the government’s handling of the wiretapping scandal, which has resurfaced following new revelations. According to the poll, 72% of Greeks believe the government is engaged in an orchestrated cover-up regarding the surveillance case, in which politicians, journalists, and business leaders were allegedly spied on.

While supporters of the ruling center-right New Democracy party are more inclined to trust the judicial process, the wider public remains deeply skeptical about whether those responsible will ever be held accountable.

The poll also reflects broader dissatisfaction with Greece’s justice system. Over 70% of respondents believe that courts are failing to handle major cases effectively, and nearly 90% say the country’s legal framework requires serious reforms.

A majority support removing the government’s power to appoint senior judges, favoring an independent body to oversee judicial appointments.

Public trust in institutions is also alarmingly low. The only three institutions maintaining a positive public perception are the family, the military, and universities.

Meanwhile, political parties, the media, labor unions, the government, Parliament, and banks all suffer from widespread distrust. Political parties rank as the least trusted, with 77% of respondents expressing low confidence in them, followed closely by the media, labor unions, and the government itself.