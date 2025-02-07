Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Government Faces Strong Backlash Over Train Disaster and Wiretapping Scandal, Poll Finds

eurokinissi eurokinissi
A new poll has delivered a severe political blow to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his government, with an overwhelming majority of the public rejecting its handling of key political and legal issues.

The findings expose deep distrust, particularly regarding the administration’s response to the Tempi train disaster and the wiretapping scandal, two of the most controversial crises in Greece in recent years.

The Metron Analysis survey—commissioned by the Alexis Tsipras Institute and presented at a conference on the rule of law, democracy, and justice—found that 74% of Greeks believe the government is actively covering up responsibility for the Tempi train crash.

The February 2023 tragedy, which killed 57 people, is one of Greece’s worst rail disasters, triggering public outrage over infrastructure neglect, mismanagement, and a lack of accountability. Despite government assurances that investigations are being conducted transparently, the public remains unconvinced.

Beyond the Tempi disaster, the survey also highlights growing skepticism over the government’s handling of the wiretapping scandal, which has resurfaced following new revelations. According to the poll, 72% of Greeks believe the government is engaged in an orchestrated cover-up regarding the surveillance case, in which politicians, journalists, and business leaders were allegedly spied on.

While supporters of the ruling center-right New Democracy party are more inclined to trust the judicial process, the wider public remains deeply skeptical about whether those responsible will ever be held accountable.

The poll also reflects broader dissatisfaction with Greece’s justice system. Over 70% of respondents believe that courts are failing to handle major cases effectively, and nearly 90% say the country’s legal framework requires serious reforms.

A majority support removing the government’s power to appoint senior judges, favoring an independent body to oversee judicial appointments.

Public trust in institutions is also alarmingly low. The only three institutions maintaining a positive public perception are the family, the military, and universities.

Meanwhile, political parties, the media, labor unions, the government, Parliament, and banks all suffer from widespread distrust. Political parties rank as the least trusted, with 77% of respondents expressing low confidence in them, followed closely by the media, labor unions, and the government itself.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

«Τρέλα» για άφρο-Ναν και Σλούκα στα αποδυτήρια: Με τι «παλάβωσε» ο αρχηγός; (video)

«Τρέλα» για άφρο-Ναν και Σλούκα στα αποδυτήρια: Με τι «παλάβωσε» ο αρχηγός; (video)

Ερυθρόλευκο tweet του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο «άναψε» φωτιές: «Έχει φύγει σίγουρα!»

Ερυθρόλευκο tweet του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο «άναψε» φωτιές: «Έχει φύγει σίγουρα!»

«Αλλάζω Σύστημα Θέρμανσης και Θερμοσίφωνα» - Τι αλλάζει για τους δικαιούχους

«Αλλάζω Σύστημα Θέρμανσης και Θερμοσίφωνα» - Τι αλλάζει για τους δικαιούχους

100.000 εκπαιδευτικοί μπορούν εύκολα να αποκτήσουν πιστοποίηση Ιταλικών και Ισπανικών

100.000 εκπαιδευτικοί μπορούν εύκολα να αποκτήσουν πιστοποίηση Ιταλικών και Ισπανικών

Προσλήψεις μέσω app - Η νέα διάταξη του υπουργείου Εργασίας

Προσλήψεις μέσω app - Η νέα διάταξη του υπουργείου Εργασίας

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Κυβέρνηση και τράπεζες αναζητούν λύση για τα δάνεια σε ελβετικό φράγκο - Τα σενάρια

Κυβέρνηση και τράπεζες αναζητούν λύση για τα δάνεια σε ελβετικό φράγκο - Τα σενάρια

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

Πώς είναι να αφήνεις τη Σουηδία, τη Δανία και τη Φινλανδία για μία επαγγελματική ευκαιρία στην Κρήτη;

«Έρχεται» τεράστια αλλαγή στο Champions League: Η UEFA θέλει απευθείας… πέναλτι!

«Έρχεται» τεράστια αλλαγή στο Champions League: Η UEFA θέλει απευθείας… πέναλτι!

Κάθε καλοκαίρι «ερχόταν» σε Ολυμπιακό & Παναθηναϊκό, πήγε… 43 και σκοράρει ακόμη!

Κάθε καλοκαίρι «ερχόταν» σε Ολυμπιακό & Παναθηναϊκό, πήγε… 43 και σκοράρει ακόμη!

Στο νοσοκομείο ο Γρηγόρης Αρναούτογλου και η Νάνσυ Αντωνίου – Τι συνέβη

Στο νοσοκομείο ο Γρηγόρης Αρναούτογλου και η Νάνσυ Αντωνίου – Τι συνέβη

Η σούπα που θωρακίζει το ανοσοποιητικό για να μην αρρωστήσεις καθόλου φέτος το χειμώνα

Η σούπα που θωρακίζει το ανοσοποιητικό για να μην αρρωστήσεις καθόλου φέτος το χειμώνα

Πανσέληνος Φεβρουαρίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια έρχονται κακά μαντάτα

Πανσέληνος Φεβρουαρίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια έρχονται κακά μαντάτα

Τα 3 μυστικά των Γαλλίδων για αντιγήρανση μετά τα 50, σύμφωνα με τους δερματολόγους

Τα 3 μυστικά των Γαλλίδων για αντιγήρανση μετά τα 50, σύμφωνα με τους δερματολόγους

Προσοχή στο «περίεργο» σύμπτωμα του καρκίνου που εμφανίζεται σε χέρια και πόδια

Προσοχή στο «περίεργο» σύμπτωμα του καρκίνου που εμφανίζεται σε χέρια και πόδια

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Melina Travlou Re-Elected as President of the Union of Greek Shipowners

Melina Travlou Re-Elected as President of the Union of Greek Shipowners

News In English
Greece’s Top Court to Rule on Major Cases, Including Water Privatization and Data Leak Scandal

Greece’s Top Court to Rule on Major Cases, Including Water Privatization and Data Leak Scandal

News In English
Relentless Earthquakes in Santorini Region Raise Fears of Major Quake or Eruption

Relentless Earthquakes in Santorini Region Raise Fears of Major Quake or Eruption

News In English
CVC Capital Partners Reaps Huge Profits from Greek Investments, Leaving Questions for Piraeus Bank

CVC Capital Partners Reaps Huge Profits from Greek Investments, Leaving Questions for Piraeus Bank

News In English

NETWORK

HELLENiQ ENERGY: Εστιάζει στα μπλε τιμολόγια- Στόχος το 10% της λιανικής αγοράς ηλεκτρισμού

HELLENiQ ENERGY: Εστιάζει στα μπλε τιμολόγια- Στόχος το 10% της λιανικής αγοράς ηλεκτρισμού

ienergeia.gr
Πανσέληνος Φεβρουαρίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια έρχονται κακά μαντάτα

Πανσέληνος Φεβρουαρίου 2025: Πότε είναι – Για ποια ζώδια έρχονται κακά μαντάτα

theissue.gr
Χαμηλή εμπιστοσύνη σε ΕΣΥ, δυσαρέσκεια για Γεωργιάδη και στο βάθος... ανασχηματισμός

Χαμηλή εμπιστοσύνη σε ΕΣΥ, δυσαρέσκεια για Γεωργιάδη και στο βάθος... ανασχηματισμός

healthstat.gr
Τα αγκάθια στις διαπραγματεύσεις για την ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Κρήτης - Κύπρου

Τα αγκάθια στις διαπραγματεύσεις για την ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Κρήτης - Κύπρου

ienergeia.gr
Ενέργεια: Αλλαγή παρόχου με ένα κλικ – Χωρίς δικαιολογητικά μέσω gov.gr

Ενέργεια: Αλλαγή παρόχου με ένα κλικ – Χωρίς δικαιολογητικά μέσω gov.gr

ienergeia.gr
Η σούπα που θωρακίζει το ανοσοποιητικό για να μην αρρωστήσεις καθόλου φέτος το χειμώνα

Η σούπα που θωρακίζει το ανοσοποιητικό για να μην αρρωστήσεις καθόλου φέτος το χειμώνα

theissue.gr
Το δημοφιλές συμπλήρωμα διατροφής που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να παίρνετε με αλκοόλ

Το δημοφιλές συμπλήρωμα διατροφής που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να παίρνετε με αλκοόλ

healthstat.gr
Ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα: Πώς διαμορφώθηκαν οι τιμές για τα ευρωπαϊκά νοικοκυριά τον Ιανουάριο- Η θέση της Ελλάδας

Ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα: Πώς διαμορφώθηκαν οι τιμές για τα ευρωπαϊκά νοικοκυριά τον Ιανουάριο- Η θέση της Ελλάδας

ienergeia.gr