Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

European Leaders Seek Common Strategy for Defense Funding Amid U.S. Security Shift

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
European Leaders Seek Common Strategy for Defense Funding Amid U.S. Security Shift
European leaders met again to develop a common strategy for strengthening European defense—particularly its funding, which the European Commission estimates at €500 billion over the next decade.

This renewed effort comes amid growing pressure to reduce Europe’s security dependence on the United States.

The informal summit, the first since Donald Trump’s inauguration, took place against the backdrop of escalating trade tensions following U.S. tariff announcements targeting Canada, Mexico, and China. In Brussels, the EU-27 discussed how to respond to an increasingly assertive U.S. administration, which has openly threatened Europe with a trade war.

Despite concerns, most EU leaders emphasized the enduring importance of the transatlantic partnership. According to a senior European official, they agreed that "when problems arise, solutions must be found collectively." There was a broad consensus that the EU should adopt a unified and pragmatic stance in its relations with Washington, focusing on shared interests while strengthening its role as a "global player," particularly through enhanced defense capabilities.

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

Greece Moves to Digitize Pension Records in Effort to Speed Up Payments

Greece Moves to Digitize Pension Records in Effort to Speed Up Payments

News In English

The shifting geopolitical landscape has also led to policy adjustments among traditionally frugal nations. Finland, previously hesitant, has now signaled openness to joint EU debt issuance for defense funding. Following Denmark’s lead, the Finnish prime minister expressed a willingness to discuss the possibility. However, Germany, which faces elections later in the month, remains resistant to such measures.

Finding consensus on defense financing was one of the most challenging aspects of the discussions, as strict fiscal rules under the Stability and Growth Pact continue to limit spending flexibility. Some leaders have pushed for exempting defense expenditures from EU budgetary constraints, while others have proposed the creation of a new European funding mechanism, inspired by the Recovery and Resilience Facility, with a proposed budget of €100 billion. Additionally, calls have emerged for an expanded role of the European Investment Bank in supporting defense-related projects.

Although no formal conclusions were issued, European officials indicated that the proposals discussed will guide the European Commission’s roadmap for concrete defense initiatives. One such initiative is the Greek-Polish proposal for a European air defense shield. The Commission is expected to outline financing strategies for these projects in its upcoming White Paper, set for release in mid-March. EU leaders are expected to make binding commitments at the June European Council summit.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Ο Ντόντσιτς ήταν στην… απ’ έξω: Πώς «πέταξε» 15 εκατομμύρια, χωρίς να το ξέρει, λίγες μέρες πριν το trade!

Ο Ντόντσιτς ήταν στην… απ’ έξω: Πώς «πέταξε» 15 εκατομμύρια, χωρίς να το ξέρει, λίγες μέρες πριν το trade!

Η Κόμο ανακοίνωσε τον Δουβίκα με… ελληνικό καλωσόρισμα!

Η Κόμο ανακοίνωσε τον Δουβίκα με… ελληνικό καλωσόρισμα!

Μπαράζ δονήσεων σε Σαντορίνη - Αμοργό, τα νεότερα για το ηφαίστειο - Liveblog όλες οι ειδήσεις

Μπαράζ δονήσεων σε Σαντορίνη - Αμοργό, τα νεότερα για το ηφαίστειο - Liveblog όλες οι ειδήσεις

AVEK ZAPPEION 2025: Έρχεται για 5η χρονιά στο Ζάππειο Μέγαρο

AVEK ZAPPEION 2025: Έρχεται για 5η χρονιά στο Ζάππειο Μέγαρο

Μέχρι πότε οι δηλώσεις εισοδημάτων από Airbnb

Μέχρι πότε οι δηλώσεις εισοδημάτων από Airbnb

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Αυτή είναι η πιο εύκολη λύση για να ενισχύσετε την παραγωγικότητα των εργαζομένων σας

Επίδομα παιδιού 2025: Πότε ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα για τις νέες αιτήσεις

Επίδομα παιδιού 2025: Πότε ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα για τις νέες αιτήσεις

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

«Λαμέλααα, ΦΑΙΝΟΜΕΝΟ»: Ιταλός σπίκερ τα… έχασε με την γκολάρα του Αργεντίνου! (video)

«Λαμέλααα, ΦΑΙΝΟΜΕΝΟ»: Ιταλός σπίκερ τα… έχασε με την γκολάρα του Αργεντίνου! (video)

«Τι ματς ήταν αυτό;»: Ο Κουλιεράκης, «μαέστρος» στην Βόλφσμπουργκ και παντού στο γήπεδο!

«Τι ματς ήταν αυτό;»: Ο Κουλιεράκης, «μαέστρος» στην Βόλφσμπουργκ και παντού στο γήπεδο!

Αυτό θα είναι το «it» φυτό εσωτερικού χώρου του 2025

Αυτό θα είναι το «it» φυτό εσωτερικού χώρου του 2025

Το φρούτο του Φεβρουαρίου που ξεφουσκώνει την κοιλιά και βοηθά στο αδυνάτισμα

Το φρούτο του Φεβρουαρίου που ξεφουσκώνει την κοιλιά και βοηθά στο αδυνάτισμα

Βαρύ πένθος για το Νίνο – «Με έμαθε να είμαι καλόψυχος και ψυχρός…»

Βαρύ πένθος για το Νίνο – «Με έμαθε να είμαι καλόψυχος και ψυχρός…»

6 αντικείμενα που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να αφήνεις στο αυτοκίνητό σου

6 αντικείμενα που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να αφήνεις στο αυτοκίνητό σου

Η απλή άσκηση αναπνοής 4-7-8 για γρήγορη ανακούφιση από το άγχος

Η απλή άσκηση αναπνοής 4-7-8 για γρήγορη ανακούφιση από το άγχος

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece Moves to Digitize Pension Records in Effort to Speed Up Payments

Greece Moves to Digitize Pension Records in Effort to Speed Up Payments

News In English
Greece Leverages AI to Boost Tax Compliance

Greece Leverages AI to Boost Tax Compliance

News In English
Regulatory Hurdles and Investor Doubts Cloud Piraeus Bank’s Insurance Acquisition

Regulatory Hurdles and Investor Doubts Cloud Piraeus Bank’s Insurance Acquisition

News In English
Greek Ombudsman Report Exposes Coast Guard Negligence in Deadly Pylos Shipwreck

Greek Ombudsman Report Exposes Coast Guard Negligence in Deadly Pylos Shipwreck

News In English

NETWORK

Το φρούτο του Φεβρουαρίου που ξεφουσκώνει την κοιλιά και βοηθά στο αδυνάτισμα

Το φρούτο του Φεβρουαρίου που ξεφουσκώνει την κοιλιά και βοηθά στο αδυνάτισμα

theissue.gr
6 αντικείμενα που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να αφήνεις στο αυτοκίνητό σου

6 αντικείμενα που δεν πρέπει ποτέ να αφήνεις στο αυτοκίνητό σου

theissue.gr
Οι 4 καλύτερες χειμωνιάτικες σούπες που πρέπει να δοκιμάσετε

Οι 4 καλύτερες χειμωνιάτικες σούπες που πρέπει να δοκιμάσετε

healthstat.gr
Αυτό θα είναι το «it» φυτό εσωτερικού χώρου του 2025

Αυτό θα είναι το «it» φυτό εσωτερικού χώρου του 2025

theissue.gr
Βαρύ πένθος για το Νίνο – «Με έμαθε να είμαι καλόψυχος και ψυχρός…»

Βαρύ πένθος για το Νίνο – «Με έμαθε να είμαι καλόψυχος και ψυχρός…»

theissue.gr
Παγκόσμια Ημέρα κατά του Καρκίνου: Τα στοιχεία στην Ελλάδα και τα κενά του ΕΣΥ

Παγκόσμια Ημέρα κατά του Καρκίνου: Τα στοιχεία στην Ελλάδα και τα κενά του ΕΣΥ

healthstat.gr
Πανεπιστήμιο Γέιλ για νοροϊό: 3 πράγματα που πρέπει να γνωρίζετε

Πανεπιστήμιο Γέιλ για νοροϊό: 3 πράγματα που πρέπει να γνωρίζετε

healthstat.gr
Ρεκόρ εταιρικών PPA στην Ευρώπη το 2024, παρά τις προκλήσεις της αγοράς

Ρεκόρ εταιρικών PPA στην Ευρώπη το 2024, παρά τις προκλήσεις της αγοράς

ienergeia.gr