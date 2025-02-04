European Leaders Seek Common Strategy for Defense Funding Amid U.S. Security Shift

European leaders met again to develop a common strategy for strengthening European defense—particularly its funding, which the European Commission estimates at €500 billion over the next decade.

This renewed effort comes amid growing pressure to reduce Europe’s security dependence on the United States.

The informal summit, the first since Donald Trump’s inauguration, took place against the backdrop of escalating trade tensions following U.S. tariff announcements targeting Canada, Mexico, and China. In Brussels, the EU-27 discussed how to respond to an increasingly assertive U.S. administration, which has openly threatened Europe with a trade war.

Despite concerns, most EU leaders emphasized the enduring importance of the transatlantic partnership. According to a senior European official, they agreed that "when problems arise, solutions must be found collectively." There was a broad consensus that the EU should adopt a unified and pragmatic stance in its relations with Washington, focusing on shared interests while strengthening its role as a "global player," particularly through enhanced defense capabilities.

The shifting geopolitical landscape has also led to policy adjustments among traditionally frugal nations. Finland, previously hesitant, has now signaled openness to joint EU debt issuance for defense funding. Following Denmark’s lead, the Finnish prime minister expressed a willingness to discuss the possibility. However, Germany, which faces elections later in the month, remains resistant to such measures.

Finding consensus on defense financing was one of the most challenging aspects of the discussions, as strict fiscal rules under the Stability and Growth Pact continue to limit spending flexibility. Some leaders have pushed for exempting defense expenditures from EU budgetary constraints, while others have proposed the creation of a new European funding mechanism, inspired by the Recovery and Resilience Facility, with a proposed budget of €100 billion. Additionally, calls have emerged for an expanded role of the European Investment Bank in supporting defense-related projects.

Although no formal conclusions were issued, European officials indicated that the proposals discussed will guide the European Commission’s roadmap for concrete defense initiatives. One such initiative is the Greek-Polish proposal for a European air defense shield. The Commission is expected to outline financing strategies for these projects in its upcoming White Paper, set for release in mid-March. EU leaders are expected to make binding commitments at the June European Council summit.