Greece Moves to Digitize Pension Records in Effort to Speed Up Payments

Greece’s national social security agency, EFKA, is launching a digital registry to record all insured workers’ social security contributions dating back to 1980. This initiative is part of a broader digital transformation aimed at expediting pension processing, a longstanding issue in the country’s bureaucracy.

As part of this modernization effort, EFKA is upgrading its ATLAS pension allocation system by digitizing paper records from 1980 onwards across all primary and supplementary insurance funds. According to Deputy Minister of Social Security Panos Tsakloglou, this initiative will significantly accelerate the resolution of pending pension applications. The digitization project will cover a 45-year employment history, encompassing all individuals who began contributing to the social security system from the age of 20.

The EFKA administration has set an ambitious goal to fully digitize all insurance records by the end of 2026. Many of Greece’s largest funds, including IKA, ETAA, and the public sector, have already undergone significant digitalization. However, errors remain in historical records, with frequent discrepancies in insurance start dates. These inconsistencies are being corrected by cross-referencing the newly digitized archives with existing paper records.

Alongside this effort, EFKA is developing a new Integrated Information System that will facilitate the retrieval of insurance data for primary and supplementary pensions, lump-sum benefits, contributions, and pension payments. The new system is designed to reduce processing times and provide authorities with immediate access to key employment and earnings data, ensuring faster validation of retirement eligibility.