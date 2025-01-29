According to investigative reports, none of the 116 confirmed victims of Predator spyware were called to testify, fueling concerns that the case is being intentionally buried.

The judicial investigation into Greece’s wiretapping scandal has taken a controversial turn, as the country’s Supreme Court has reportedly decided to archive lawsuits related to the case. According to revelations from Inside Story, the lawsuits had been filed by journalist Thanasis Koukakis and Nikos Androulakis, the leader of the opposition PASOK party. The complaints focused on the use of a prepaid bank card, which was allegedly used to finance the sending of SMS messages infected with the Predator spyware—a surveillance tool at the center of a major espionage controversy in Greece.

The court's decision effectively clears Aimilios Kosmidis, the individual in whose name the prepaid card was issued. Authorities accepted his claim that he had lost the card, which was then supposedly used by an unknown third party. However, the Inside Story report raises critical questions, pointing out that activating the card requires a PIN code sent exclusively to the rightful owner. Despite this, Greek judicial authorities did not investigate how the card was used by an alleged third party or analyze its full transaction history to trace its use in the scandal.

The ruling has sparked outrage across Greece’s political spectrum, with opposition parties and media organizations questioning the integrity of the judicial process. Critics argue that authorities failed to launch an ex officio (self-initiated) prosecution for serious offenses, including espionage and undermining democracy. This is particularly controversial given that politicians, journalists, high-ranking state officials, and business figures were among the surveillance targets. According to investigative reports, none of the 116 confirmed victims of Predator spyware were called to testify, fueling concerns that the case is being intentionally buried.

In a statement, PASOK, the main opposition center – left party, condemned the decision, calling it "another link in the chain of cover-ups." The party specifically criticized Deputy Supreme Court Prosecutor Achilleas Zisis, who, they claim, uncritically accepted the explanation that the prepaid card was used by an unidentified person—without PIN verification, and without conducting any technical or banking analysis to verify the claim. PASOK further accused Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of presiding over the collapse of the rule of law and challenged him to publicly address the wiretapping scandal.

Similarly, the left-wing SYRIZA slammed the ruling as another step in concealing the truth. The party questioned how the judiciary could accept, without investigation, that the card was used by an unknown third party and why no efforts were made to track the transaction. Furthermore, SYRIZA denounced the deputy prosecutor's refusal to pursue espionage-related charges, despite clear evidence that high-level government figures were targeted. The party warned that it would escalate the matter at the European level, using all available legal and institutional channels to ensure those responsible face accountabilities.

Another opposition party, the New Left, also condemned the decision, emphasizing that the judiciary ignored new evidence and failed to summon Predator victims who had not personally filed complaints, including several government officials. The party criticized the Supreme Court’s handling of the case, arguing that the ruling effectively establishes a precedent where anyone can use a third party’s bank card for criminal activities without being held accountable. Additionally, they accused authorities of dismissing the Predator wiretapping scandal as a non-issue for national security, further deepening suspicions of a state-orchestrated cover-up.

The Predator spyware scandal has gained international attention, with European institutions and human rights organizations calling for a full investigation into its use in Greece. The spyware, which can hack smartphones, extract private data, and remotely activate microphones and cameras, was allegedly deployed to monitor politicians, journalists, and high-ranking officials. The revelations have fueled accusations that Greek authorities used illegal surveillance methods to spy on critics and opponents, in violation of democratic principles.

This latest development comes just days before a March 5 trial linked to the case, raising serious doubts about the credibility of the Greek judicial investigation. The decision to archive the lawsuits—without a thorough review of evidence—has intensified political divisions and raised questions about judicial independence.

With Greece already under pressure from the European Union to improve judicial transparency and media freedom, the handling of the Predator spyware case is expected to remain under intense scrutiny, both domestically and internationally. The opposition insists that it will not let the case be forgotten, vowing to push for justice at every level. However, with key evidence reportedly overlooked and no high-profile prosecutions in sight, critics fear that Greece’s largest wiretapping scandal in modern history may be heading toward a politically motivated cover-up rather than true accountability.





