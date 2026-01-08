Gold and gold sovereigns have surged to new historic highs, as growing international uncertainty and geopolitical tensions drive investors toward traditional safe-haven assets.

Gold is now trading at $4,512 per ounce, a level widely attributed to heightened market anxiety stemming from recent developments linked to the policies and actions of Donald Trump in regions such as Venezuela and Greenland. These moves have reinforced fears over geopolitical stability, amplifying volatility across global markets.

Gold sovereign coins have followed a similarly strong upward trajectory. Data published by the Bank of Greece show a dramatic rise in prices compared with the beginning of 2025, with increases in some cases approaching or exceeding 50%. The figures confirm the sustained momentum of the precious metal over the past two years, reflecting its renewed appeal as a store of value during periods of uncertainty.

In particular, the selling price of British gold sovereigns minted before 1973, as well as Elizabeth II sovereigns of the same period, reached €1,012.78 on 7 January 2026, up from €666.31 on 2 January 2025. This represents an increase of €346.47 per coin, equivalent to a rise of approximately 52%. Buying prices moved in parallel, climbing from €568.50 to €864.45, also marking an increase of more than 52%.

A comparable pattern is evident in sovereigns minted from 1974 onwards. Their selling price rose from €660.14 at the start of 2025 to €1,003.40 in early 2026, while buying prices reached €864.45. Although less pronounced in absolute terms, notable gains were also recorded for underweight or defective sovereigns.

Equally striking is the sharp increase in the price of gold per gram. On 2 January 2025, the selling price of pure gold with a fineness of 0.995–1.000 stood at €86.92 per gram. By 7 January 2026, it had climbed to €132.13 per gram. Over the same period, the buying price rose from €76.99 to €117.05 per gram, an increase close to 52%, highlighting the strong investment demand for gold as global economic and geopolitical uncertainty persists.