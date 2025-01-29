ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
Kostis Hatzidakis Outlines New Priorities for Greece’s Economy

The Greek government is signaling a new economic focus, emphasizing investments, exports, market competition, and overall competitiveness.

These priorities were outlined by Greece’s Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, during his speech on Tuesday at The World Ahead 2025: Athens Gala Dinner, an event organized by The Economist.

Minister Hatzidakis highlighted Greece’s transition from macroeconomic stabilization to microeconomic improvements. «With macroeconomic stability achieved, we are now turning to the finer details of our economy», he said, outlining initiatives planned for 2025 to strengthen the nation’s economic foundation.

Key plans include completing Greece’s National Cadastre, advancing urban planning projects, and improving judicial efficiency to create a better business environment. A new development law will link tax incentives more closely to strategic investments. The government also aims to enhance competition in the banking sector, modernize the Athens Stock Exchange, and use EU Recovery and Resilience Facility funds alongside national resources to boost financing.

Greece plans to target emerging markets such as India and China. To support this, the government will implement targeted financial tools for export-driven businesses and digitize customs processes. Tax incentives tailored to export-oriented industries are also under consideration, alongside a €200 million program to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in expanding their international presence.

Measures to boost competitiveness include lowering social security contributions, with further reductions planned by 2027. The government also aims to encourage innovation and leverage EU funds to support new technologies. Investments in energy infrastructure and workforce development will help reduce costs and improve productivity.

Hatzidakis linked these priorities to broader social goals, such as increasing disposable income and improving healthcare access. Plans for 2025 include wage increases, a 74% rise in health spending compared to 2019, and the development of new social infrastructure projects. Streamlined social benefits will also ensure better support for vulnerable populations.

Reflecting on Greece’s progress, Hatzidakis noted a 64% rise in investments over five years and the doubling of exports compared to pre-crisis levels. He also pointed to Greece’s improved ranking in the OECD’s Product Market Regulation Index, showcasing a more competitive market environment.

