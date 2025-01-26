ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Hundreds of Thousands Rally Across Greece Demanding Justice for Tempi Tragedy

Yannis Kemmos Yannis Kemmos
From Athens to Thessaloniki, Crete, and cities around the world, voices united in a shared call for accountability, demanding that the tragic events of Tempi be a turning point for Greek society.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in cities across Greece, united in their call for justice following the tragic Tempi train collision. In one of the largest demonstrations in recent memory, protesters filled city squares, including Athens’ iconic Syntagma Square, as well as public spaces in 97 other cities nationwide. The movement extended beyond Greece’s borders, with solidarity rallies held in 13 international cities, all rallying under the poignant slogan, “I Have No Oxygen.”

The protests reflected the nation’s collective grief and outrage over the February 28, 2023 tragedy, which claimed 57 lives. As more details about the incident emerge, including allegations of negligence and a potential cover-up, the demands for accountability and systemic reform have only grown louder. These massive demonstrations have become a powerful expression of a society that refuses to let the victims' voices go unheard.

Massive protests erupted across Greece and beyond on Sunday as hundreds of thousands of people gathered at Syntagma Square in Athens, with simultaneous rallies held in 97 cities nationwide and 13 internationally. The slogan “I Have No Oxygen” echoed through the demonstrations, encapsulating the overwhelming grief and frustration over the lack of accountability following the tragic Tempi train disaster of February 28, 2023, which claimed 57 lives.

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

«Δεν έχω οξυγόνο»: Τα ΜΑΤ «έπνιξαν» στα δακρυγόνα τη μεγαλειώδη συγκέντρωση για τα Τέμπη στο Σύνταγμα

«Δεν έχω οξυγόνο»: Τα ΜΑΤ «έπνιξαν» στα δακρυγόνα τη μεγαλειώδη συγκέντρωση για τα Τέμπη στο Σύνταγμα

Ελλάδα

Hundreds-of-Thousands-Rally-Across-Greece-Demanding-Justice-for-Tempi-Tragedy_1_b4e97.jpg

The gathering in Syntagma Square, one of the largest in recent memory, was a poignant and unified expression of the public's demand for justice. Protesters from all walks of life came together, their silence broken only by chants of “Murderers!” and the sound of names being written in red paint on the pavement in front of the Greek Parliament—a powerful tribute to the lives lost. The crowd swelled far beyond expectations, overwhelming police preparations and causing traffic congestion throughout Athens. Clashes erupted in the afternoon, with tear gas deployed to disperse parts of the gathering.

The anger was further fueled by the release of chilling new evidence suggesting that many victims did not die upon impact during the collision but succumbed to asphyxiation or burns caused by a fire of undetermined origin. This revelation has intensified accusations of negligence and cover-ups, with victims' families leading the charge for answers. Their representatives described the events as part of a "mafia-style operation" to suppress the truth and vowed that no crime would go unpunished.

The protests reflected a collective yearning for transparency, justice, and systemic reform. From Athens to Thessaloniki, Crete, and cities around the world, voices united in a shared call for accountability, demanding that the tragic events of Tempi be a turning point for Greek society.

Victims' families have been vocal in their fight for answers. Maria Karystianou, representing the association of families, described the disaster as a grave injustice and pledged relentless pursuit of accountability. "We will find the lost oxygen together," she declared, thanking supporters worldwide for their solidarity.

Hundreds-of-Thousands-Rally-Across-Greece-Demanding-Justice-for-Tempi-Tragedy_2_9555a.jpg

As the second anniversary of the disaster approaches, the investigation is reportedly nearing its conclusion, potentially allowing a trial to begin in late 2025. Appellate judge Sotiris Bakaimis has led the inquiry since March 2023, focusing on the roles of government officials, railway authorities, and the mysterious fire that exacerbated the tragedy.

Forty-three individuals, including Transport Ministry officials, railway executives, and safety regulators, face charges ranging from negligence to obstruction of justice. A pivotal report is awaited from the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA), which could determine whether the fire was caused by silicone oil from transformers or undeclared flammable cargo. Recent amendments to legal procedures aim to expedite the trial process, avoiding delays that have frustrated victims' families.

Despite progress, critical questions remain unanswered. What caused the fire? Were flammable materials unlawfully transported? And why did safety measures fail? Families continue to push for thorough investigations, ensuring no detail is overlooked.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

«1, 2, 3»: Κίνηση… έπος από τους φίλους των Κλίπερς, για να «τρολάρουν» τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο! (video)

«1, 2, 3»: Κίνηση… έπος από τους φίλους των Κλίπερς, για να «τρολάρουν» τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο! (video)

Αυτός διαχειρίζεται τα δισεκατομμύρια του Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο: Άγνωστος για χρόνια, «προδόθηκε» από τα social media!

Αυτός διαχειρίζεται τα δισεκατομμύρια του Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο: Άγνωστος για χρόνια, «προδόθηκε» από τα social media!

Αναδρομικά δώρων: Εντός Φεβρουαρίου η απόφαση

Αναδρομικά δώρων: Εντός Φεβρουαρίου η απόφαση

Ταξιδέψαμε στην πόλη των 100 πύργων και είδαμε από κοντά τη νέα σειρά Redmi Note 14

Ταξιδέψαμε στην πόλη των 100 πύργων και είδαμε από κοντά τη νέα σειρά Redmi Note 14

ΕΝΦΙΑ 2025: Τα σημεία που θέλουν προσοχή στο Ε9

ΕΝΦΙΑ 2025: Τα σημεία που θέλουν προσοχή στο Ε9

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Σάκης Αρναούτογλου: Βροχές μέσα στη βδομάδα - Οι μέρες και οι περιοχές

Σάκης Αρναούτογλου: Βροχές μέσα στη βδομάδα - Οι μέρες και οι περιοχές

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

«Έβαλαν» τον Τσιτσιπά και στις ιπποδρομίες: «Τρέλα» στην Αυστραλία, πώς το σχολίασε ο ίδιος!

«Έβαλαν» τον Τσιτσιπά και στις ιπποδρομίες: «Τρέλα» στην Αυστραλία, πώς το σχολίασε ο ίδιος!

Ένα «κομμάτι» του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ θα βρίσκεται για πάντα σε ένα γηπεδάκι της Ιταλίας

Ένα «κομμάτι» του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ θα βρίσκεται για πάντα σε ένα γηπεδάκι της Ιταλίας

Μίμης Δομάζος: Ο θυελλώδης έρωτας με τη Βίκυ Μοσχολιού, ο λαμπερός γάμος και το διαζύγιο που συζητήθηκε

Μίμης Δομάζος: Ο θυελλώδης έρωτας με τη Βίκυ Μοσχολιού, ο λαμπερός γάμος και το διαζύγιο που συζητήθηκε

Οι κίνδυνοι του ημιμόνιμου μανικιούρ για την υγεία σου

Οι κίνδυνοι του ημιμόνιμου μανικιούρ για την υγεία σου

Πολύχρωμα νυφικά για μη συμβατικές νύφες την άνοιξη του 2025

Πολύχρωμα νυφικά για μη συμβατικές νύφες την άνοιξη του 2025

Ζώδια σήμερα, Σάββατο 25 Ιανουαρίου: Οι τυχεροί και οι άτυχοι της ημέρας

Ζώδια σήμερα, Σάββατο 25 Ιανουαρίου: Οι τυχεροί και οι άτυχοι της ημέρας

Τα 3 κοινά λάθη που κάνεις όταν χρησιμοποιείς την ηλεκτρική σου σκούπα

Τα 3 κοινά λάθη που κάνεις όταν χρησιμοποιείς την ηλεκτρική σου σκούπα

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Έρχονται τηλεφωνήματα Φάμελλου στους αρχηγούς των προοδευτικών κομμάτων

Έρχονται τηλεφωνήματα Φάμελλου στους αρχηγούς των προοδευτικών κομμάτων

Ο Πληροφοριοδότης
Σύνταγμα: Η στιγμή του τραυματισμού του φωτορεπόρτερ Μάριου Λώλου (Βίντεο)

Σύνταγμα: Η στιγμή του τραυματισμού του φωτορεπόρτερ Μάριου Λώλου (Βίντεο)

Ελλάδα
Φάμελλος: Προ ημερήσιας συζήτηση στη Βουλή για τα Τέμπη - Ο κ. Μητσοτάκης θα δώσει εξηγήσεις στον ελληνικό λαό

Φάμελλος: Προ ημερήσιας συζήτηση στη Βουλή για τα Τέμπη - Ο κ. Μητσοτάκης θα δώσει εξηγήσεις στον ελληνικό λαό

Πολιτική
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Στο αίτημα για οξυγόνο η κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη απάντησε με δακρυγόνα

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Στο αίτημα για οξυγόνο η κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη απάντησε με δακρυγόνα

Πολιτική

NETWORK

Μίμης Δομάζος: Ο θυελλώδης έρωτας με τη Βίκυ Μοσχολιού, ο λαμπερός γάμος και το διαζύγιο που συζητήθηκε

Μίμης Δομάζος: Ο θυελλώδης έρωτας με τη Βίκυ Μοσχολιού, ο λαμπερός γάμος και το διαζύγιο που συζητήθηκε

theissue.gr
Έρχονται νέες αυξήσεις στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος

Έρχονται νέες αυξήσεις στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος

ienergeia.gr
Οι κίνδυνοι του ημιμόνιμου μανικιούρ για την υγεία σου

Οι κίνδυνοι του ημιμόνιμου μανικιούρ για την υγεία σου

theissue.gr
Ζώδια σήμερα, Σάββατο 25 Ιανουαρίου: Οι τυχεροί και οι άτυχοι της ημέρας

Ζώδια σήμερα, Σάββατο 25 Ιανουαρίου: Οι τυχεροί και οι άτυχοι της ημέρας

theissue.gr
Αγκινάρες: Το λαχανικό του Φεβρουαρίου για γερή καρδιά και υγιές συκώτι

Αγκινάρες: Το λαχανικό του Φεβρουαρίου για γερή καρδιά και υγιές συκώτι

healthstat.gr
Τα μεγάλα οφέλη του τραχανά που δε γνωρίζατε - Εύκολη συνταγή

Τα μεγάλα οφέλη του τραχανά που δε γνωρίζατε - Εύκολη συνταγή

healthstat.gr
ΕΕ: Πυκνώνουν οι φωνές για το ενεργειακό κόστος και την ανταγωνιστικότητα των ευρωπαϊκών επιχειρήσεων

ΕΕ: Πυκνώνουν οι φωνές για το ενεργειακό κόστος και την ανταγωνιστικότητα των ευρωπαϊκών επιχειρήσεων

ienergeia.gr
Διαβήτης: Tο όσπριο που μπορεί να κάνει «θαύματα»

Διαβήτης: Tο όσπριο που μπορεί να κάνει «θαύματα»

healthstat.gr