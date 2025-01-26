Hundreds of Thousands Rally Across Greece Demanding Justice for Tempi Tragedy

From Athens to Thessaloniki, Crete, and cities around the world, voices united in a shared call for accountability, demanding that the tragic events of Tempi be a turning point for Greek society.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in cities across Greece, united in their call for justice following the tragic Tempi train collision. In one of the largest demonstrations in recent memory, protesters filled city squares, including Athens’ iconic Syntagma Square, as well as public spaces in 97 other cities nationwide. The movement extended beyond Greece’s borders, with solidarity rallies held in 13 international cities, all rallying under the poignant slogan, “I Have No Oxygen.”

The protests reflected the nation’s collective grief and outrage over the February 28, 2023 tragedy, which claimed 57 lives. As more details about the incident emerge, including allegations of negligence and a potential cover-up, the demands for accountability and systemic reform have only grown louder. These massive demonstrations have become a powerful expression of a society that refuses to let the victims' voices go unheard.

The gathering in Syntagma Square, one of the largest in recent memory, was a poignant and unified expression of the public's demand for justice. Protesters from all walks of life came together, their silence broken only by chants of “Murderers!” and the sound of names being written in red paint on the pavement in front of the Greek Parliament—a powerful tribute to the lives lost. The crowd swelled far beyond expectations, overwhelming police preparations and causing traffic congestion throughout Athens. Clashes erupted in the afternoon, with tear gas deployed to disperse parts of the gathering.

The anger was further fueled by the release of chilling new evidence suggesting that many victims did not die upon impact during the collision but succumbed to asphyxiation or burns caused by a fire of undetermined origin. This revelation has intensified accusations of negligence and cover-ups, with victims' families leading the charge for answers. Their representatives described the events as part of a "mafia-style operation" to suppress the truth and vowed that no crime would go unpunished.

The protests reflected a collective yearning for transparency, justice, and systemic reform. From Athens to Thessaloniki, Crete, and cities around the world, voices united in a shared call for accountability, demanding that the tragic events of Tempi be a turning point for Greek society.

Victims' families have been vocal in their fight for answers. Maria Karystianou, representing the association of families, described the disaster as a grave injustice and pledged relentless pursuit of accountability. "We will find the lost oxygen together," she declared, thanking supporters worldwide for their solidarity.

As the second anniversary of the disaster approaches, the investigation is reportedly nearing its conclusion, potentially allowing a trial to begin in late 2025. Appellate judge Sotiris Bakaimis has led the inquiry since March 2023, focusing on the roles of government officials, railway authorities, and the mysterious fire that exacerbated the tragedy.

Forty-three individuals, including Transport Ministry officials, railway executives, and safety regulators, face charges ranging from negligence to obstruction of justice. A pivotal report is awaited from the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA), which could determine whether the fire was caused by silicone oil from transformers or undeclared flammable cargo. Recent amendments to legal procedures aim to expedite the trial process, avoiding delays that have frustrated victims' families.

Despite progress, critical questions remain unanswered. What caused the fire? Were flammable materials unlawfully transported? And why did safety measures fail? Families continue to push for thorough investigations, ensuring no detail is overlooked.