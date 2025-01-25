Greece’s Regional Cities See Real Estate Boom from Golden Visa Buyers

A new trend is reshaping Greece’s property market as third-country nationals seeking residency through the "Golden Visa" program begin to shift their focus to regional areas.

Traditionally concentrated in Athens and Thessaloniki, these investors are now exploring opportunities in smaller cities and towns to take advantage of more affordable real estate options. With the minimum investment threshold set at €400,000 for a residence permit, many are finding better value outside major urban centers.

According to market sources, there is increasing interest in cities near Athens, such as Corinth and Patras, where property prices are lower than in the capital. Some locations, like Kavala, are experiencing notable growth, with prices rising 21% over the past year to an average of €1,630 per square meter. However, this trend is still in its early stages, with regional demand gradually gaining momentum.

Experts caution that this shift could have unintended effects on regional property markets, raising concerns about potential distortions from sudden price hikes. Properties that were traditionally valued at lower prices are being quickly repriced to meet the Golden Visa thresholds, creating a risk of imbalances in local real estate values.

A notable trend in Greece’s property market is the rising interest in redevelopment projects. These properties, typically transformed from older buildings such as offices or hotels, present a compelling option for investors. With a lower investment threshold of €250,000 to qualify for a Golden Visa, they are particularly attractive in high-demand locations like Athens and Thessaloniki, where the standard minimum is €800,000. Developers are actively acquiring and refurbishing these structures, converting them into modern, high-quality apartments tailored to the needs of foreign investors. The first wave of these redeveloped properties is expected to hit the market by late 2025 or early 2026, offering a new avenue for Golden Visa applicants.