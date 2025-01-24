Trump’s Presidency: The European Union’s Moment of Truth

The re-election of Donald Trump as President of the United States marks a pivotal moment for the European Union, presenting a challenge that demands strategic recalibration, unity, and strong leadership. Through his protectionist economic policies, tariff threats, and confrontational stance towards European institutions, Trump underscores the gaps in the EU's crisis management and policymaking.

The re-election of Donald Trump as President of the United States marks a pivotal moment for the European Union, presenting a challenge that demands strategic recalibration, unity, and strong leadership. Through his protectionist economic policies, tariff threats, and confrontational stance towards European institutions, Trump underscores the gaps in the EU's crisis management and policymaking. Simultaneously, his political agenda challenges fundamental values and practices of international cooperation, raising significant dilemmas for European leadership.

Trump’s protectionism is not merely an economic strategy but a political statement aimed at securing U.S. dominance. His threats of tariffs on European goods, accusations of unfair trade practices, and emphasis on attracting investments to the U.S. with attractive tax incentives—such as a 15% corporate tax rate—put the EU in a defensive position. Trump accused Europe of treating American companies like Google and Apple unfairly with "outrageously high taxes," threatening a trade war if compliance is not met.

At the same time, Trump’s diplomatic overtures toward China and Russia, coupled with his position on reducing nuclear arsenals, further complicate the geopolitical landscape. The EU faces a delicate balancing act: maintaining relations with a historic ally like the U.S. while defending its independence and interests on the global stage.

The leadership deficit within the European Union exacerbates the difficulty of effectively addressing these challenges. The European Commission under Ursula von der Leyen has been criticized for its lack of strategic foresight and its inability to manage crises with unified and decisive action. In this context, the need for a strong European Council is more urgent than ever.

Regular meetings of the European Council, even through teleconferences, are essential for shaping a cohesive European policy. Increased frequency of leader interactions would enable better coordination on critical issues such as energy strategy, migration management, and foreign policy. These meetings could serve as a platform for resolving disputes among member states, reducing the centrifugal forces that threaten EU unity.

However, beyond frequency, meaningful coordination and strategic alignment are required. The establishment of specialized working groups under the Council, focusing on areas such as trade policy or energy security, could enhance the EU's ability to respond to challenges in real-time. The appointment of dedicated coordinators for critical sectors could bridge the gap between national governments and EU institutions, fostering a more unified approach.

The EU cannot rise to these challenges without redefining its identity and elevating leaders who can inspire and guide the Union. Mario Draghi serves as a prime example. His decisive leadership, encapsulated in the iconic phrase "Whatever it takes," demonstrated how strong leadership can stabilize the Union during existential crises. Elevating such figures, capable of bridging differences and promoting a shared vision, is critical to maintaining EU cohesion.

Today, the so-called shared European identity may not be a priority for many European leaders, but this could change in the face of emerging challenges. What is needed is a compelling narrative that transcends national divisions and reinforces a sense of shared European destiny.

Donald Trump’s return to the presidency does not in itself constitute a direct danger to the European Union. However, his policies, if left unchecked or met without careful strategy, could evolve into a significant threat to Europe’s cohesion and strategic autonomy.

The EU must view this challenge as an opportunity to strengthen its institutions, enhance its unity, and elevate its leadership. Trump is not an insurmountable problem; the real risk lies in the possibility of inaction, internal disagreements, and a lack of collective response. By embracing reform and fostering a sense of shared purpose, the European Union can transform this critical juncture into a moment of renewal, securing its place as a strong and unified actor on the global stage.