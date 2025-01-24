ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Supreme Court Landmark Decision on New Building Regulation Controversy

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Greek Supreme Court Landmark Decision on New Building Regulation Controversy
Greece’s Supreme Administrative Court, the Council of State (StE), is expected to issue a critical ruling on Friday, January 24, regarding controversial "construction bonuses" included in the country’s New Building Regulation (NOK).

Greece’s Supreme Administrative Court, the Council of State (StE), is expected to issue a critical ruling on Friday, January 24, regarding controversial "construction bonuses" included in the country’s New Building Regulation (NOK). These incentives, introduced in recent years to encourage energy-efficient buildings and public spaces, particularly in urban areas, have sparked heated debates over their fairness and legality.

At the heart of the issue are building permits granted based on these bonuses. The Council of State’s Plenary Session deliberated the matter in October 2024, and the forthcoming decision could have far-reaching implications. In a December statement, the court’s president, Michalis Pikramenos, deemed the NOK incentives unconstitutional, raising the prospect of invalidating permits issued under these provisions. However, the exact scope of the decision remains unclear.

A key point of contention lies in the court’s December clarification that the ruling would not impact projects already under construction at the time of the announcement. This has led to confusion about what qualifies as "commencement of works." Does it apply only to completed projects, or are partially started developments included? These questions have caused uncertainty among municipalities, property developers, and homeowners.

For projects still in planning or for those that had not broken ground by December, the situation remains uncertain. Many fear their permits may be voided, while others await clear guidelines from tomorrow’s decision.

The ruling is expected to address the definition of "commencement of works" and specify which permits may be affected. If the court does not provide detailed guidance, the responsibility will fall to the Ministry of Environment and Energy (YPEKA) to interpret the decision and determine how to handle pending permits.

This uncertainty has left developers and property owners who relied on NOK’s bonuses in a precarious position. A clear ruling could provide direction, but if ambiguities remain, legal disputes are likely to continue. Observers are keen to see whether the Greek government can provide a legislative solution that avoids further complications.
The Greek Minister of Environment and Energy, Theodoros Skylakakis, has pledged to step in with new legislation if necessary. He has emphasized the importance of protecting those who acted in good faith under the existing laws and limiting potential disruptions. In preparation, the ministry has been holding high-level meetings to respond quickly if the court’s decision leaves critical questions unresolved.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

«Βόμβα» από Λουτσέσκου: «Είπα στη διοίκηση να φύγω!»

«Βόμβα» από Λουτσέσκου: «Είπα στη διοίκηση να φύγω!»

«Εκτόξευση» για την Ελλάδα: Στην 11η θέση της UEFA, μετά από 14 χρόνια!

«Εκτόξευση» για την Ελλάδα: Στην 11η θέση της UEFA, μετά από 14 χρόνια!

Στο κινητό οι συντάξεις και τα εκκαθαριστικά σημειώματα

Στο κινητό οι συντάξεις και τα εκκαθαριστικά σημειώματα

Μια… Χανιώτισσα από τη Δανία: Η ιστορία της Camille

Μια… Χανιώτισσα από τη Δανία: Η ιστορία της Camille

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Έρχεται αυτόματα η εφορία σε όσους καθυστερούν

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Έρχεται αυτόματα η εφορία σε όσους καθυστερούν

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Επίδομα θέρμανσης 2025: Απορρίπτονται αιτήσεις - Οι καταγγελίες

Επίδομα θέρμανσης 2025: Απορρίπτονται αιτήσεις - Οι καταγγελίες

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

«Σφράγισε» εισιτήριο ο Ολυμπιακός, σημαντικό βήμα ο ΠΑΟΚ: Η βαθμολογία στο Europa League!

«Σφράγισε» εισιτήριο ο Ολυμπιακός, σημαντικό βήμα ο ΠΑΟΚ: Η βαθμολογία στο Europa League!

Ο Αταμάν αποβλήθηκε, τα… έψαλλε στον ρέφερι και ξεσήκωσε το ΟΑΚΑ με το σήμα κατατεθέν του (video)

Ο Αταμάν αποβλήθηκε, τα… έψαλλε στον ρέφερι και ξεσήκωσε το ΟΑΚΑ με το σήμα κατατεθέν του (video)

In & Out fashion trends: Οι 4 τάσεις που θα φορέσουμε πιο πολύ τους επόμενους μήνες

In & Out fashion trends: Οι 4 τάσεις που θα φορέσουμε πιο πολύ τους επόμενους μήνες

Ηρακλής Τσουζίνοφ: Έγινε πατέρας ο νικητής του GNTM 3 – Οι πρώτες φωτογραφίες με το μωρό

Ηρακλής Τσουζίνοφ: Έγινε πατέρας ο νικητής του GNTM 3 – Οι πρώτες φωτογραφίες με το μωρό

3 απαραίτητες συμβουλές καθαρισμού αν έχεις κατοικίδια

3 απαραίτητες συμβουλές καθαρισμού αν έχεις κατοικίδια

Όσκαρ 2025: Αυτές είναι οι ταινίες και οι ηθοποιοί της χρονιάς – Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες

Όσκαρ 2025: Αυτές είναι οι ταινίες και οι ηθοποιοί της χρονιάς – Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες

4 τάσεις που θα επικρατήσουν στον κήπο σου αυτή την άνοιξη

4 τάσεις που θα επικρατήσουν στον κήπο σου αυτή την άνοιξη

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Trump, Trade, and Tourism: External Factors Shaping Greece’s 2025 Growth Path

Trump, Trade, and Tourism: External Factors Shaping Greece’s 2025 Growth Path

News In English
Protests Over Greece’s Deadly Train Collision Demand Transparency and Accountability

Protests Over Greece’s Deadly Train Collision Demand Transparency and Accountability

News In English
Stricter Penalties Fail to Curb Crime in Greece, Raising Questions About Effectiveness

Stricter Penalties Fail to Curb Crime in Greece, Raising Questions About Effectiveness

News In English
Greece&#039;s Hidden Pension Debt Threatens Economic Stability

Greece's Hidden Pension Debt Threatens Economic Stability

News In English

NETWORK

Ηρακλής Τσουζίνοφ: Έγινε πατέρας ο νικητής του GNTM 3 – Οι πρώτες φωτογραφίες με το μωρό

Ηρακλής Τσουζίνοφ: Έγινε πατέρας ο νικητής του GNTM 3 – Οι πρώτες φωτογραφίες με το μωρό

theissue.gr
Καφές: Δύο έξτρα υλικά για να είστε χορτάτοι όλη μέρα

Καφές: Δύο έξτρα υλικά για να είστε χορτάτοι όλη μέρα

healthstat.gr
Μια εύκολη και γρήγορη συνταγή για να φτιάξετε μόνοι σας ψωμί

Μια εύκολη και γρήγορη συνταγή για να φτιάξετε μόνοι σας ψωμί

healthstat.gr
Καταρρέει το ΠΑΓΝΗ: Η τραγική ακτινογραφία της υποστελέχωσης

Καταρρέει το ΠΑΓΝΗ: Η τραγική ακτινογραφία της υποστελέχωσης

healthstat.gr
ΕΕ: Πυκνώνουν οι φωνές για το ενεργειακό κόστος και την ανταγωνιστικότητα των ευρωπαϊκών επιχειρήσεων

ΕΕ: Πυκνώνουν οι φωνές για το ενεργειακό κόστος και την ανταγωνιστικότητα των ευρωπαϊκών επιχειρήσεων

ienergeia.gr
In & Out fashion trends: Οι 4 τάσεις που θα φορέσουμε πιο πολύ τους επόμενους μήνες

In & Out fashion trends: Οι 4 τάσεις που θα φορέσουμε πιο πολύ τους επόμενους μήνες

theissue.gr
Η ανάπτυξη των ΑΠΕ εξοικονόμησε 59 δισ. ευρώ από εισαγωγές ορυκτών καυσίμων στην ΕΕ

Η ανάπτυξη των ΑΠΕ εξοικονόμησε 59 δισ. ευρώ από εισαγωγές ορυκτών καυσίμων στην ΕΕ

ienergeia.gr
Έρχονται νέες αυξήσεις στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος

Έρχονται νέες αυξήσεις στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος

ienergeia.gr