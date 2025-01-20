Airbnb in Greece: What New Legislation Means for Hosts and Travelers

Under the new framework, property owners wishing to rent out their homes on a short-term basis will need to comply with a detailed set of requirements.

A sweeping reform of short-term rental regulations is underway in Greece as the Ministry of Tourism introduces a new law aimed at modernizing the sector and ensuring the safety and quality of accommodations. The law, set to take effect on October 1, 2025, targets platforms like Airbnb and seeks to establish stricter standards for properties while addressing growing concerns about their impact on local communities and the tourism industry.

Under the new framework, property owners wishing to rent out their homes on a short-term basis will need to comply with a detailed set of requirements. These include ensuring that the property has liability insurance to cover accidents or damages, maintaining proper ventilation, lighting, and air conditioning, and adhering to safety protocols such as installing fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and signage for emergency exits. Additionally, properties must undergo pest control and disinfection and provide basic emergency supplies, including first aid kits and contact guides for essential services.

Compliance will be enforced through inspections conducted by teams from the Ministry of Tourism and the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE). Property managers will be notified in advance of these inspections, but the law allows for police assistance if access is denied. Violations could result in significant fines, starting at €5,000 and escalating for repeat offenses, with revenue from penalties directed towards public funds.

The new law also introduces restrictions for popular urban areas, particularly in Athens. Beginning in 2025, property owners in central neighborhoods such as Plaka, Monastiraki, and Kolonaki will no longer be allowed to register new short-term rentals for their first three properties. This measure aims to curb the rapid growth of such listings in high-demand areas, which many argue have strained local housing markets and disrupted community life.

In addition to regulatory changes, the tax treatment of short-term rentals is also being updated. Rentals lasting up to 59 days will remain categorized as short-term, while those exceeding this period will be treated as long-term leases, with different tax implications. Properties offering additional services such as breakfast or transportation will be reclassified as tourist accommodations and subject to stricter tax and licensing requirements. Owners of three or more properties will now be required to register as businesses, facing additional obligations such as VAT registration.

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni underlined the importance of these reforms, stating that the goal is to modernize Greece's tourism laws in line with European standards. The measures aim to enhance the quality of accommodations while ensuring a fair competitive environment between short-term rentals and traditional hotels. Kefalogianni emphasized that the changes are essential for fostering sustainable tourism growth and protecting the cultural and social fabric of local communities.