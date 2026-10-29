The increase is raising concerns about higher retail electricity bills, particularly as households prepare for increased heating demand during the winter.

Greece is seeking European Union approval for additional spending to shield households and businesses from surging energy costs, as rising electricity, natural-gas and oil prices threaten to fuel inflation and strain the economy ahead of winter.

The government is looking to secure between €300 million and €400 million in fiscal flexibility through an EU energy escape clause, which could allow Athens to finance relief measures without breaching European budget rules.

Greek officials are closely watching discussions among EU energy ministers in Brussels, with further negotiations expected at the Nov. 9 Eurogroup meeting and subsequent gatherings of European leaders.

The outcome could determine how much financial support the government can provide as energy prices climb across several markets simultaneously. Wholesale electricity prices in Greece have risen sharply, reaching €238.80 per megawatt-hour, roughly 25% above the October average of €191.01 through the month's first 29 days.

The increase is raising concerns about higher retail electricity bills, particularly as households prepare for increased heating demand during the winter. Natural-gas prices are adding to the pressure. Europe's benchmark Dutch TTF November futures contract climbed nearly 5% in the previous session to €100.855 per megawatt-hour.

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The increase is particularly significant for Greece because natural gas plays an important role in domestic electricity generation, making wholesale power prices sensitive to fluctuations in European gas markets.

Concerns about relatively low gas inventories across European storage facilities and uncertainty surrounding winter weather conditions have added to market volatility.

Meanwhile, international oil prices have climbed amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude has traded above $116 a barrel, with reports of possible U.S. military strikes against Iran raising fears of disruptions to global energy supplies.

For Greece, which relies heavily on imported fossil fuels, the simultaneous increase in electricity, gas and oil prices poses a challenge to economic stability. Higher energy costs threaten to squeeze household disposable income while increasing operating expenses for manufacturers, retailers and other businesses.

The government is seeking room to intervene before the latest increases feed into broader consumer-price inflation.