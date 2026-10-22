Police haven't so far publicly identified a suspect or established a motive for the explosion.

Greek police are investigating a bomb explosion at an apartment building in Athens that injured four people, including two police officers, with investigators focusing on possible links to organized crime and drug trafficking rather than terrorism.

The explosion occurred Wednesday (21/10) afternoon in Kolonos, a densely populated residential neighborhood west of central Athens. The case has been assigned to the Homicide Division of the Hellenic Police, which handles investigations involving serious violent crime. Investigators believe the explosive device may have been remotely detonated.

Among the materials found at the scene were remnants of an electric detonator, batteries, a remote-control device and a relatively low-powered explosive substance. Packages containing suspected narcotics were also discovered.

Authorities are examining whether the incident was connected to individuals involved in drug-related criminal activity.

An Albanian national residing in the apartment building who had previously come to the attention of police in connection with drug cases is expected to be questioned as part of the investigation.

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Police haven't publicly identified a suspect or established a motive for the explosion.

The blast occurred after residents discovered a suspicious bag concealed near the building's elevator entrance.

The building manager and another resident reportedly spotted the bag, prompting the manager to inspect its contents. He noticed several objects, including material resembling illegal drugs, and contacted the police emergency service.

A two-member police patrol subsequently arrived at the building to investigate. The officers included a senior warrant officer and a young female special guard. The device exploded during the police response, injuring both officers and two civilians.

The male officer suffered injuries to his face and hand and was transported to Athens' 401 General Military Hospital for treatment. The female officer sustained minor injuries from flying fragments. The condition of the two injured civilians wasn't immediately detailed.

The discovery of suspected narcotics alongside the explosive components has become a central element of the investigation, raising questions about whether the device was intended to target a particular individual or was connected to a dispute involving criminal networks.

Investigators are working to establish who placed the bag inside the building, when the device was planted and who may have triggered the explosion. Authorities have yet to determine whether the bomb was deliberately detonated as police approached or whether its activation was unrelated to their arrival.