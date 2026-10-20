According to Grand View Research, Europe’s packaged-salad market generated approximately €3.7 billion in revenue in 2024 and could approach €7.3 billion by 2033, representing annual growth of roughly 8%.

Greek private-equity firm Elikonos Capital has acquired a minority stake in Vezyroglou, a century-old vegetable producer, joining a wave of investors targeting the growing market for packaged salads and ready-to-eat fresh foods.

The transaction follows another significant deal in Greece’s fresh-produce industry: the acquisition of a 49% stake in Eurocatering, owner of the Freskoulis packaged-salad brand, by Glaros, a company controlled by the family behind supermarket chain Sklavenitis.

The investments highlight growing interest in businesses combining agricultural production with food processing, packaging and distribution. Financial terms of Elikonos Capital’s investment weren't disclosed. However, an October 2025 valuation prepared by Grant Thornton for a corporate restructuring valued Vezyroglou’s equity at between €24.97 million and €30.26 million ($29 million to $35 million), with a midpoint of €27.51 million.

That valuation provides a historical benchmark rather than the price used in the Elikonos transaction. Vezyroglou generated revenue of €11.18 million in 2024, up 6.2% from the previous year, while net profit declined 5.4% to €2.23 million.

The investment will support an expansion program exceeding €20 million through 2032, aimed at more than doubling the company’s financial performance. Planned projects include new greenhouses, additional processing lines and expansion into ready-to-eat salads, washed and cut vegetables, and prepared-meal products. The program follows more than €12 million in investments at the company’s facilities in Imathia, northern Greece.

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Founded more than a century ago, Vezyroglou cultivates over 100 hectares of agricultural land and supplies supermarkets, wholesalers, restaurants and hotels. The company pioneered the production and packaging of unwashed baby salad leaves in Greece and markets 11 retail products under its own brand. Its expansion reflects broader changes in European food consumption.

Consumers are increasingly seeking fresh, nutritious products requiring minimal preparation, encouraging producers to develop higher-value packaged offerings. According to Grand View Research, Europe’s packaged-salad market generated approximately €3.7 billion in revenue in 2024 and could approach €7.3 billion by 2033, representing annual growth of roughly 8%. Globally, Fortune Business Insights estimates the market will reach €13.3 billion in 2026 and expand to €22.7 billion by 2034.

Demand is being supported by healthier eating habits, growing interest in plant-based diets and the popularity of convenient meal solutions.