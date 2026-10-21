Greek basketball has been rocked by a major scandal after Hellenic Basketball Federation (EOK) president Vangelis Liolios was arrested Wednesday as part of a criminal investigation into alleged match-fixing and corruption involving referees and basketball officials.

Liolios was taken into police custody Wednesday noon, Oct. 21, following the issuance of an arrest warrant. He was subsequently transferred to the Athens court complex at Evelpidon, where he is expected to face questioning over the allegations.

The investigation has also led to the arrests of four prominent figures in Greek basketball officiating: referees Petros Papapetrou, Tasos Pilioidis, along with Ilias Koromilas, a senior refereeing official and special adviser on officiating matters.

Authorities are also seeking referee Vasiliki Tsaroucha and businessman and former athlete Giorgos Mavraganis, according to the report.

The criminal investigation centers on allegations of bribery, corruption and the manipulation of basketball games across Greece’s top division and lower-tier competitions.

According to the report, prosecutors are examining suspected match-fixing activities dating back approximately five years, raising serious questions about the integrity of domestic basketball competitions.

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The investigation was led by Athens sports prosecutor Apostolos Grammenos following complaints concerning alleged game manipulation.

Authorities reportedly collected witness testimony, formal complaints and written communications submitted by basketball executives and referees. Prosecutors believe the evidence supports allegations of interference in the outcomes of basketball games.

Τhe prosecutor and investigating magistrate considered Liolios a potential flight risk, prompting the issuance of an arrest warrant that was executed Wednesday afternoon.

Liolios and the other individuals arrested are expected to provide explanations to judicial authorities regarding the allegations.

Additional referees and officiating officials could also face legal proceedings as the investigation continues.

The developments represent a significant challenge for Greek basketball, with the federation’s president and several individuals involved in officiating now at the center of a criminal investigation.

The allegations could have far-reaching implications for the credibility of Greek basketball competitions, particularly given the reported five-year scope of the investigation and the involvement of officials responsible for overseeing games.

Authorities have not announced any convictions, and the allegations remain subject to judicial investigation.