Severe weather continues to sweep across Crete, with forecasts warning that conditions could intensify in the coming hours. A livestock farmer has been found dead in Rethymno, while torrents of mud have turned roads into rivers and large areas have been flooded.

Crete has been in the grip of a powerful storm system since the early hours of Thursday, with emergency alerts sent out repeatedly through Greece’s 112 warning system, urging residents to exercise extreme caution and restrict their movements.

Meteorologists are warning of “persistent thunderstorms”, with rainfall totals potentially exceeding 300 millimetres in some areas as the extreme weather is expected to continue through Sunday.

Emergency alerts issued across Crete

Serious problems have already been reported in the municipality of Heraklion, where another 112 emergency alert was issued, instructing residents in Malades and Finikia to limit all unnecessary travel.

Earlier on Thursday morning, residents were warned to avoid travelling to the villages of Zoniana and Livadia, as well as the mountainous areas of Mylopotamos in the Rethymno regional unit, due to the dangerous weather conditions.

A separate alert was also sent to residents in the municipality of Agios Nikolaos, in Lasithi, while another warning followed for the Minoa Pediada area of Heraklion.

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Roads turn into raging torrents

Mylopotamos has been among the areas hardest hit since the early hours of the morning, with Mayor Giorgos Klados describing an extremely difficult situation.

The entire municipality remains on high alert, as relentless rainfall continues to push water levels higher. Mud, rocks and debris have been swept onto roads, making travel increasingly dangerous.

Power cuts have also been reported in Zoniana, Anogeia, Axos and Livadia. Utility poles have come down in Zoniana, while emergency crews are battling to repair the damage.

The force of the storm has already led to dangerous incidents. Firefighters were called in to rescue a person trapped inside a vehicle as floodwaters continued to rise.

Tragedy in Rethymno – 79-year-old farmer found dead

The search for a 79-year-old livestock farmer from Karines, in the municipality of Agios Vasileios, ended in tragedy.

The man, who had been missing since Wednesday night, was found dead in a stream directly below his livestock farm.

Authorities and firefighters rushed to the scene to recover his body as torrential rain continued to batter the area.

The exact cause of death remains under investigation, and authorities have not yet established whether he was swept away by the violent floodwaters or died from another cause.

The farmer had gone to his property on Wednesday evening and had not been heard from since. His disappearance was officially reported late on Thursday morning, triggering an immediate search operation under exceptionally difficult weather conditions.

Extraordinary rainfall: 361 millimetres recorded in Anogeia

The scale of the storm is reflected in the staggering rainfall totals recorded across the island.

According to data from the National Observatory of Athens and Meteo.gr, 361.4 millimetres of rain fell in Anogeia, Rethymno, between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon.

Extremely high totals were also recorded elsewhere across Crete, including 237 millimetres in Tzermiado, Lasithi, 197 millimetres in Askifou, Chania, 189 millimetres in Samaria-Xyloskalo, 178 millimetres in Asi Gonia and 167 millimetres in Sempronas.

The storm is expected to temporarily ease before another wave of intense rainfall moves in from Friday afternoon, with dangerous conditions forecast to continue through Sunday.

Authorities remain on Red Code alert, warning residents to stay away from streams, flood-prone areas and underground spaces and to avoid travelling during the peak of the severe weather.