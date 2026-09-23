On Wednesday, Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is heading to New York for a packed series of diplomatic and economic meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, as Athens seeks to strengthen international partnerships and attract investment.

Mitsotakis will take part in the high-level week of the 81st U.N. General Assembly, which runs Sept. 22-29. The gathering brings world leaders to New York at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, and growing international debate over artificial intelligence and climate policy.

On Wednesday, Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. At 10 a.m., he will attend the launch of the OceanEye International Alliance, an initiative also listed on European Council President António Costa’s New York schedule. Mitsotakis will later address an event for the Greek diaspora before meeting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the afternoon.

Economic diplomacy will feature prominently on Thursday. Mitsotakis will begin the day at a roundtable with institutional investors, part of Greece’s effort to maintain international investor interest after years of economic restructuring and a return to investment-grade sovereign-credit status.

He will then participate in a meeting of the Europe-Gulf Forum, co-organized by Greece’s Antenna Group and the Atlantic Council. Around midday, the prime minister is scheduled to meet representatives of international and U.S. Jewish organizations.

At 3 p.m., Mitsotakis will join World Bank President Ajay Banga for a discussion at Columbia University’s “AI + Culture” event, adding technology and artificial intelligence to a visit that began with meetings in California’s Silicon Valley. His U.S. trip started Monday in San Francisco and included engagements with the technology sector.

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Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres at 5:10 p.m. before addressing the General Assembly later Thursday. The U.N.’s general debate runs from Sept. 22 through Sept. 28.

On Friday morning, Mitsotakis will give an interview to Bloomberg Television. He is then scheduled to meet Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan around midday, concluding three days of meetings spanning diplomacy, investment, technology and regional affairs.

