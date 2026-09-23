Belgian authorities subsequently notified Greek prosecutors electronically that the warrant had been withdrawn.

Greek lawmaker and former European Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos has voluntarily appeared before Belgian authorities to provide explanations in connection with the Qatargate corruption investigation, marking a shift from his earlier refusal to appear.

Avramopoulos, a member of Greece’s governing New Democracy party, traveled discreetly to Brussels after Belgian authorities withdrew an arrest warrant issued against him, according to Greek media reports. The move came days after Greece’s Parliament voted to lift his parliamentary immunity, clearing the way for the warrant to be enforced.

Belgian authorities subsequently notified Greek prosecutors electronically that the warrant had been withdrawn. That effectively rendered Parliament’s decision moot because there was no longer an outstanding warrant requiring enforcement in Greece.

Avramopoulos had consented to the lifting of his immunity. During the parliamentary proceedings, he indicated that his appearance before Belgian authorities had already been arranged following discussions between his lawyers and Belgian officials.

His decision to travel to Brussels represents a reversal from his position roughly three months earlier, when he publicly rejected the prospect of appearing before Belgian investigators. Avramopoulos has since attributed his earlier refusal to what he described as mistaken legal advice.

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According to reports about the case, Belgian authorities took his willingness to appear voluntarily into consideration when deciding to withdraw the arrest warrant.

Avramopoulos denies any involvement in criminal activity connected with Qatargate, the sprawling investigation into allegations that foreign interests sought to influence European Union decision-making through money and gifts.

His connection to the investigation stems in part from his membership of the honorary board of Fight Impunity, an organization that has figured prominently in the Belgian inquiry. Avramopoulos has said his position was strictly honorary and advisory and involved no executive, administrative, financial or management responsibilities.

He has also said that before joining the organization he followed the procedures required of former European commissioners and sought the necessary clearance from the European Commission.

Avramopoulos has maintained that payments he received in connection with the role were disclosed to Greek authorities and properly taxed. He traveled to Brussels voluntarily to provide Belgian investigators with information that, he says, demonstrates he had no involvement in the alleged wrongdoing.